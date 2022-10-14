Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambushjustpene50Bristol, CT
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Fundraising, memorials for fallen Bristol officers continue to grow
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The memorial in front of the Bristol Police Department continues to grow by the hour as people stop and pay their respects. They’re honoring Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy, two Bristol police officers who were killed in the line of duty on Wednesday. Alec Iurato was also injured in the incident. […]
NBC Connecticut
Bloomfield Congregational Church and Preschool Collecting 10,000 Diapers for Diaper Bank of CT
Diapers are a product some rely on as much as food, gas, and other essential needs. But inflation has made it tough for some families' budgets. "Everything is going up. So, for families that really can't or have to choose, it's nice to cut back on one thing that's so essential to a child,” said Shanice Drake, of Hartford.
trumbulltimes.com
Hamden firefighters fight blaze at old Hamden Middle School
HAMDEN — A fire broke out in the old Hamden Middle School Sunday, according to officials. In a Twitter post, the Hamden Fire Department said firefighters responded to the abandoned building at 560 Newhall St. shortly before 5:30 p.m. after smoke was reported billowing out of the structure's fifth floor.
NBC Connecticut
Light Display Pays Tribute to Fallen Bristol Officers
As Connecticut continues to process the loss of two Bristol Police officers, a family in nearby Plainville is doing their part to honor their sacrifice by incorporating blue lights temporarily into their elaborate Christmas display. “I was kind of in shock, because we don’t live that far from it and...
Eyewitness News
Holy Land cross goes blue for fallen Bristol officers
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Mayor Neil M. O’Leary has requested the Holy Land Board of Directors that the cross at Holy Land be turned blue in a show of support towards the families and those grieving the loss of Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy.
WTNH.com
Make-A-Wish CT & Duracell grant wish of 11-year-old Middletown boy
TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH)–‘Restore Hope with a Wish’: that’s the goal of Make-A-Wish CT, which works with critically ill children around the state. Recently, the organization partnered with Duracell to give a Middletown boy a day he’ll never forget. CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko has the story!...
New Britain Herald
'Witches in Connecticut' event at Berlin-Peck Library
BERLIN – The Berlin-Peck Memorial Library will be hosting ‘Witches in Connecticut’ Saturday at 1 p.m. “The harrowing story of the hanging of witches in Colonial New England continues to haunt our present-day imagination. The trials and executions of witches in Connecticut predated the more famous Salem witch panic by over 40 years,” The Berlin-Peck Memorial said.
eastoncourier.news
Column: A Call to Action to End Gun Violence–Please Join Us Sunday
The tragic deaths by gun violence in Bristol and Bridgeport last week are a stark reminder that more than 110 Americans are killed by guns every day. In the communities of southwest Connecticut, we know this staggering loss intimately. And the clarion call to people of goodwill and faith is clear: with our “thoughts and prayers,” much more is needed. Please join more than 30 local and regional faith and community groups uniting for worship and action to end gun violence, this Sunday, Oct. 16 from 1 – 3:30 p.m.
Register Citizen
Area people of note, Oct. 15, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. * The Gray Team, the champions of the West Haven Department of Parks and Recreation’s Girls Summer Fun Basketball League, show their trophies at the Veterans Memorial Park courts on Bull Hill Lane on Aug. 22. Front row, from left, are Aria Cannon Perry, Emily Palma, Payton Oliverio, Gabriella Jeune and Taliah Boykin. Back row, from left, are Savahna Neieves, Luna Montanez, Maria Valentina Muriel, Jastice Butler, Amayia Ortiz and coach Jared Butler. The team defeated the Gold Team 26-24 in overtime and finished the season 7-1. The league, supervised by Park-Rec program coordinator Brian Hayden, just capped its 22nd season.
trumbulltimes.com
Community news: Westoberfest returns to downtown and more
Rach’s Hope is having its second annual Walk The Extra Mile fundraiser at Compo Beach in Westport at 3 p.m. on Oct. 16, featuring live music, a pizza truck and drinks. The event helps support local families facing critical illness. Community members are invited to "Walk the Extra Mile"...
Register Citizen
Missing Bridgeport teen reunited with his family
BRIDGEPORT — A 15-year-old boy, reported missing by his mother, is back home with his family. “He is in good shape, and everything is good, thank God,” said Celeste Arias, the mother of Jael Martinez, who she said had been missing since Sept. 27. Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran...
trumbulltimes.com
Revised Trumbull Senior Center design cuts previous plan by half
TRUMBULL — Thomas Arcari doesn't think he can go any smaller. On Wednesday night, during a meeting of the Community Facilities Building Committee, Arcari, principal with Farmington-based QA+M Architecture, presented a new plan for a proposed senior center on a parcel of land on Hardy Lane. His diagram showed a 32,000-square-foot facility that would include a gym, an event patio and other amenities.
Black Bear Attacks and Injures 10-Year-Old Boy in Connecticut
A 10-year-old boy reportedly suffered minor injuries after being attacked by a black bear in Morris, Connecticut on Sunday (October 16th). According to Fox61, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said the attack took place around 11 a.m. and was confirmed by Connecticut State police in the Litchfield barracks. The DEEP is expected to announce more details about the incident later in the day.
Journal Inquirer
Ostrout: We can all go to bat for Bristol
Nearly every city and town across the country, even the smallest ones, become known for something. Some become synonymous with wonderful people or popular companies; sometimes it’s for odd events that may have occurred there; and others become known for tragedies. Think Hershey, Pennsylvania, Roswell, New Mexico, or Columbine,...
Hartford tenants call on city for help with poor living conditions
Several tenants in complexes across Hartford are calling on the city to take action, and have taken their pleas to a City Council meeting.
New Blockbuster Book Explores Backstory Of Newhallville Murder Case
The individuals who murdered an innocent man, who framed an innocent teen, who copped a fake confession all made choices. So did Nicholas Dawidoff when he told their story — and he has now left New Haven with a choice of our own. Dawidoff chose to name names in...
WTNH.com
Pet of the Week: Hobbes!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a 10-month-old orange, flashy coated Tabby named Hobbes. While Hobbes is not a tiger like his namesake in the popular cartoon ‘Calvin and Hobbes,’ he is known to have a lot of jungle in his personality.
Transit-oriented grants awarded to these six communities
The State of Connecticut is handing out $6.8 million in grant money to support transit-oriented development programs in six different municipalities. The post Transit-oriented grants awarded to these six communities appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
trumbulltimes.com
Reluctant New Haven Alder Claudia Herrera takes over, aims to give Ward 9 a voice
NEW HAVEN — Claudia Herrera may be a reluctant Ward 9 alder, and she sees herself as a temporary solution, but she couldn't bear to leave her Fair Haven neighborhood and her East Rock-Fair Haven ward without a voice. "If we don't have a voice, who's going to look...
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Connecticut
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Connecticut offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Constitution State has to offer along the Essex Steam Train.
