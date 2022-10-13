Read full article on original website
Huobi Token Pumps 77% In Seven Days – What’s Behind The Rally?
HT’s price shows strength as price cracks 77% gain despite the market displaying uncertainty. HT bounces from the downtrend as the price breaks out of a descending triangle with strong buy volume. The price of HT shows bullish signs as the price trades above 50 and 200 Exponential Moving...
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Muffled In Last 2 Months – Will ‘Uptober’ Be Any Different?
There was a 5% loss in value for ETC over the past day. The Ethereum Classic coin has continued its fall on longer time frames since the July spike. Ethereum Classic bears were unable to withstand the selling pressure after the fork attempted to maintain a price above the $27 support line.
Ethereum Shaves Off A Quarter Of Its Price As Whales Dump $4 Billion In ETH
Ethereum, dubbed as the “king of all altcoins” and the second largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, managed to trim its recent losses as it continues to struggle in this extended crypto winter. According to tracking from Coingecko, Ethereum is changing hands at $1,332.18, going up by...
Ethereum Price Gearing For Another Lift-Off: Recovery Isn’t Over Yet
Ethereum failed to clear the $1,350 resistance and corrected lower against the US Dollar. ETH is holding the key support and might aim a fresh move to $1,400. Ethereum started a downside correction and tested the $1,265 support zone. The price is now trading above $1,300 and the 100 hourly...
Morgan Stanley Executive Predicts Bitcoin To Witness A Short-Term Rally
Over time, the crypto market has strongly correlated with US equities, and Bitcoin has indicated a significant correlation with S&P 500 index. The price of the primary crypto asset has followed a similar pattern to the stock. Many predictions from experts on BTC were drawn from the possible outplay for...
Polygon’s MATIC Price Prediction: Why Bulls Aim $1 or Higher
MATIC price started a steady increase from the $0.720 support zone. Polygon buyers might now aim a push towards the key $1.00 resistance. MATIC price is gaining pace above the $0.80 level against the US dollar. The price is trading well above $0.800 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).
Why These Bitcoin Long-Term Metrics Show Possible Bear Market Turnaround
Bitcoin has been moving sideways for the better part of a week after rebounding from a monthly low at around $17,900. The number one cryptocurrency hinted at a potential breakout, but once again the bulls are losing momentum leaving BTC’s price stuck at its current levels. At the time...
Bitcoin Price Is Rising, Here’s What Could Trigger A Sharp Increase
Bitcoin price is slowly moving higher above $19,500 against the US Dollar. BTC could gain bullish momentum once it clears the $20,000 resistance zone. Bitcoin remained well bid and started a decent increase above $19,500. The price is trading above $19,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was...
TOP 5 Cryptos To Watch This Week – BNB, BTC, ETH, QNT, LEO
In previous weeks, the crypto market looked like it was set to lose its key support with major altcoins such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other altcoins at the brick of losing their support area holding price sell-offs. Despite the uncertainty, some altcoins have continued to look green at the face of any litmus test. Let us discuss on top 5 cryptos you should pay attention to this week.
Fantom Bear Market Struggle Continues; Will Price Break The Downtrend Jinx?
FTM’s price struggles as a downtrend price movement continue. FTM failed to breakout from its range channel as the price was rejected into a downtrend price formation with more sell volume. The price of FTM shows bearish signs as the price trades below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving...
Ethereum In Tight Range – Will Selling Pressure Push ETH Below $1,250?
Ethereum, the undisputed ruler of the altcoin market, is now stuck in a bear market as the token struggles to break the $1,300 resistance level. However, the current market price is $1,302.87, only 0.22 percent more than the key psychological buy point. Despite how good this sounds, the way the...
Bitcoin Price Lacks Momentum But BTC Holders Are Safe: Here’s Why
Bitcoin price struggled to clear the $20,000 resistance zone against the US Dollar. BTC might decline, but there is a key support waiting near the $18,900 zone. Bitcoin failed to gain momentum for a move above the $20,000 resistance zone. The price is trading below $19,400 and the 100 hourly...
Ethereum Price Tries To Move Upwards As It Tries To Break Consolidation, What’s Next?
Ethereum price displayed a recovery on its one-day chart. In the past 24 hours, the coin rose by 3%, which has now shifted the altcoin’s support level to a new one. The Altcoin is still not out of the woods as the bears continue to dominate. Buyers are still...
Bitcoin Struggles To Break Past $19,500 As New Twist Surfaces, Here’s What To Expect
BTC’s price shows strength but has struggled to break past $19,500 as the price continues to move in circles. BTC bounced from a low of $18,200 after the price rallied toward $19,800 but was rejected by sellers. The price of BTC continues to trade below 50 and 200 Exponential...
Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Shows Bullish Signs, Will Price Breach $1.5?
TWT’s price shows strength as the price breaks out of a downtrend with good volume with eyes set on $1.5. TWT bounced from a low of $0.88 as the price rallied to a high of $1, preparing for a rally as the price showed bullish signs. The price of...
Elrond (EGLD) Price May Break Past $56 Hurdle – Here’s How
Elrond, together with Polygon and Uniswap, were the three altcoins mentioned in a recent news report by CNBC to watch out for this month as they managed to tally significant gains despite the continued grip of bears in the crypto market. Elrond is currently in a bullish pattern, ready to...
Bitcoin Price Formed A Bearish Wedge Pattern, These Are The Crucial Trading Levels
Bitcoin price was consolidating yesterday. However, the asset has moved north over the last 24 hours. The coin registered 2.2% appreciation. The crypto has now moved away from the $18,200 support level, although the aforementioned level continues to act as strong support for the Bitcoin price. The technical outlook also...
Kucoin Token (KCS) Shows Green Instead Of Red, Will Price Breach $11?
KCS’ price shows strength as the price remains green despite the market’s uncertainty. KCS bounces from the downtrend as the price breaks out of a descending triangle with strong buy volume. The price of KCS shows bullish signs as the price trades above 50 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA)...
Quant (QNT) Skyrockets Through $200 – Here Is Why
While the broader crypto market continues to linger in bear territory, one cryptocurrency continues its steep climb undeterred and now occupies rank #27 in the top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Quant (QNT) was trading at half its price exactly one month ago. Today, QNT broke through the $200 mark for...
Will Bitcoin Become More Volatile As US Inflation Hits 8.2%?
The impact of macroeconomic factors on crypto and Bitcoin is increasing as inflation gets stronger. Both the crypto and the traditional market are facing a raging storm. Many international bodies fear that a possible global recession will soon break out. Another round of volatility has commenced in the crypto market....
