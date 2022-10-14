ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Perspectives: The I-10 Bridge Project

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this week’s Perspectives with Eric Reynolds, we’re delving into the new I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson who is Chairman of the Mobile Metropolitan Planning Organization and Fairhope City Councilman Jack Burrell, Chairman of the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization talk about what it took to get it approved and what will it take to get it built.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Greek Festival 2022: Behind-the-scenes of preparation

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Greek Fest kicked off Thursday at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. South Ann Street was crowded on its first day as this is the first year back since the start of the pandemic. The festival has been in the city of Mobile since 1962. A lot of time and effort goes […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

AIA hosts virtual "Diving for the Clotilda" event

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The community joined together Saturday in celebration of International Archaeology Day to explore the wreck of the infamous slave ship Clotilda, discovered in 2019 in the Mobile River in Alabama. Since then, archaeologists and historians have been studying its contents. Folks joined in on the...
MOBILE, AL
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Mobile AL You Must Try

If you are looking for the best restaurants in Mobile Alabama, then you have come to the right place! Mobile has so much more than the down home cooking that the South is known for. Delicious seafood, Italian food that makes you feel like you are in Italy, and Mexican food that you will tell your friends about.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Wings of Life plans ‘Rally for Recovery’ fundraiser

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Just about everyone knows someone who is struggling with some form of addiction. It doesn’t just affect the person. It affects whole families. Wings of Life, a faith-based recovery program plans a special fundraiser soon. It’s called Rally for Recovery. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Brandon Sanders to learn more about it.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Semmes swears in first police squad

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - History was made in Semmes as the city sworn in its first squad of police officers Friday. The public attended the swearing-in ceremony at Semmes Honor Park for the ceremony. The news officers include Sgt. Laun Duke Bagsby, Officer Michael Anderson, Officer Alex Cook and Officer...
SEMMES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Bikers pay homage to fellow rider who died of cancer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fellow bikers went above and beyond to give one of their own a proper send-off Saturday. The ride honored Ralph Anderson, who passed away last month from cancer. Anderson, U.S. Navy veteran, had a passion for riding motorcycles with several groups, including the Mobtown Riders as...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Foley woman celebrates 105th birthday with surprise party

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Audrey Ainsley was surprised in a big way this week and she knows she’s one lucky lady. “Here I am, no disease, healthy,” said Ainsley. The staff at Gulfside Medical Care in Foley threw her a party for her 105th birthday with cake, snacks and gifts to mark the occasion. Dr. […]
FOLEY, AL
AL.com

Alabama beach city to host first-ever food truck festival

An Alabama beach city will host its first-ever food truck festival next month. Stoughton, Massachusetts-based Food Truck Festivals of America will host the Coastal Alabama Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13, at the Town Green area of the Gulf Shores Public Beach.
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Citizens raising concerns over homeless camp at Crestview Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crestview Park is a public park nestled in Tillman’s Corner. Behind the park and in the woods, Mobile City Councilman Ben Reynolds says a group of homeless people set up camp in mid-September. “There was a homeless encampment that set up on the North and...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Orange Beach City Schools planning multi-year, $40M expansion

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — The Orange Beach City School System is preparing for expansion just 2 months into its first semester. The work is just getting started for Orange Beach City Schools, which hit the ground running in May when it broke away from Baldwin County Public School System.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Coming in Hot: South students host Glass Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The University of South Alabama helped folks get into the fall spirit with their one-of-a-kind fundraiser. Students and faculty hand-made hundreds of glass pumpkins of all shapes, colors, and sizes to celebrate the season, with their 3rd annual glass pumpkin patch fundraiser. This all helps to...
MOBILE, AL
maritime-executive.com

Carnival Ecstasy Ends Career After 31 Years of Service

Carnival Cruise Line’s cruise ship Carnival Ecstasy docks on Saturday, October 15 in Mobile, Alabama ending its last cruise and bringing a 31-year career to a close. Earlier this year, the cruise line announced plans to retire the ship as it works to modernize its fleet. One of the most dominant brands in cruising, Carnival is working to regain its footing after the pandemic.
MOBILE, AL

