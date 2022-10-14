Read full article on original website
The friendliest dog breeds that make great pets
Slide 1 of 19: The friendliest dog breeds are easy-going, adore people, are mild-mannered, and most likely get along with everyone. That means other dogs, other people, and even other animals. The friendliest dogs often transition easily into new homes, which means they're a great option for first-time dog owners looking to grow their families. Remember, though, that every dog has its own personality, and you'll need to put in work to ensure they live a great, happy life. Many of the dogs on this list are also some of the best dogs for kids, and as mentioned earlier, can be a great way to figure out which dog is best for first-time owners. You always want to be as informed as possible before adding a dog to your family, so this list and the ones mentioned are great jumping-off points. Several of the most popular small dog breeds are also on this list, which makes a lot of sense as those dogs are often bred to be friendly and cuddly. But there are also quite a few of the most obedient large dog breeds here, too, as big dogs can be big ol' sweeties as well. If you're ready to meet the dog that could be your newest family member, you'll want to read on for 18 of the friendliest dog breeds. Warning: lots of love ahead.
A video of a cute child with cute puppies
I was just randomly surfing on Twitter and suddenly I saw this adorable and cute video of a baby and puppies. This video has gone viral, which means millions of people have viewed this video.
Puppies Meeting Each Other for First Time in Store Hearts Online
The first three months of a puppy's life are a crucial period for learning about their environment, say veterinarians.
WETM
Hope Rises: Southern Tier siblings badly burned in fire receive outpouring of support/Bills gear
SHERMAN, N.Y. (WIVB) – After siblings Elliye and Miles Taylor suffered life-threatening burns in a house fire last winter, Bills Mafia and others have come together to give them something special to smile about. As we recently reported, Elliye and her dad went to Elliye’s first Bills game against...
WETM
Deadline on Bills stadium deal extended again
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — An important deadline related to the new Bills stadium project was extended Friday for a second time. Sunday was the deadline for New York State, Erie County and the Buffalo Bills to formalize the binding agreements to build the complex in Orchard Park. If the deal wasn’t inked by then, the Bills would have the option of holding relocation discussions with other cities, counties, or states.
Is It Legal to Bury a Pet in Your Yard in Colorado?
Saying goodbye to a family pet is one of the hardest things to do in life. Pets can be so much fun to own but saying goodbye is always the hardest part If your pet passes away in Colorado, what are the options for the owner?. Can you bury a...
smithmountainlake.com
Pets of the Week for Adoption
Goose, basset hound mixGoose is a goofy pup with a lot of character. He bounces around like a balloon with long ears and loves attention. He is learning to walk on a leash. He is good in the kennel and waits to go potty until outside. He has been good with dogs he has met so far but a meet and greet would be recommended before adopting to a home with other dogs. He does bark at the yard cat when he sees him. Goose has been dewormed, microchipped, tested for heartworm and is on preventive, neutered, and has received the distemper-parvo combination vaccine and rabies vaccine.
This is a video of two puppies. They teach us friendship.
Hello everyone I am back with my lovey article and this time I found a very fantastic video of two puppies that teach us what friendship is. This video went viral after I discovered it on Twitter.
WTRF- 7News
Pennsylvania man’s alligator becomes emotional support animal
If you saw an alligator walking down the street, swimming in your pool or crashing your wedding, you might try to run away. But alligator expert Joie Henney says his alligator, Wally, poses no threat. Henney said Wally was found in a pond in Disney World. Since it’s illegal in Florida to relocate alligators to […]
poemhunter.com
Our Pet Fellows! Poem by Ramesh T A
From the early morning thanks to cool weather, squirrels have come. Like mischievous children to explore nook and corner of my house;. One after the other they have seen all things in and out of the place;. The did not get what they wanted and left the place to seeing...
