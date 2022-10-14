ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

9NEWS

Nuggets ready to tip off 2022-23 season

DENVER — The Nuggets are back and so is Jamal Murray. Murray has fully recovered from his ACL injury that made him miss the entire 2021-22 NBA season. He says he’s ready to go. "I’ll be locked in," Murray said at practice on Tuesday. "Focused and prepared for...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Russell Wilson 'day to day' with hamstring issue

DENVER — Russell Wilson underwent an MRI exam Tuesday morning on his hamstring injury. His status for the Denver Broncos' next game Sunday against the New York Jets figures to be in question as there are only six days between games, although given Wilson's career-long durability it would be a surprise if he doesn't play.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Broncos will beat the Chargers if they follow these 5 keys

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — It may yet be early but there are reasons to believe the Broncos’ season is on the brink. Begin with they are sputtering with two losses in a row to drop their record to 2-3. What would a third consecutive loss Monday night to the Los Angeles Chargers do the Broncos’ playoff hopes? Not only would they be in a 2-4 hole, but they would be 1-3 inside the AFC and 0-2 in the AFC West – which would hurt their divisional tiebreaker scenarios should the Broncos happen to get it together in the second half and finish, say, 9-8 or 10-7.
TENNESSEE STATE
9NEWS

Prep Rally Honor Roll (10/18/22)

DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!. The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back with our top plays from high school sports last week. Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured, then vote for your favorite!. In addition to voting in the poll...
DENVER, CO
