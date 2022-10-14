Read full article on original website
tarheelblog.com
UNC Recruiting: 2023 four-star Zayden High commits to the Tar Heels
It’s official: Compass Prep power forward Zayden High has announced his commitment to the North Carolina Tar Heels. There was a lot of talk surrounding UNC and High, and now we know that all of the chatter was indeed true. High will join five-star combo guard Simeon Wilcher in the 2023 class, and could be Hubert Davis’ last commitment unless his recruiting board changes between now and this summer.
BREAKING: Atlanta Safety Ayden Duncanson Switches Commitment to UNC
Safety Ayden Duncanson has switched his commitment from East Carolina to North Carolina, less than a week after visiting Chapel Hill, he announced on Sunday. In late June, Duncanson, a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Atlanta (Ga.) Whitefield Academy, officially visited East Carolina. That set the stage for an Aug. 1 commitment to the Pirates. Ten days after his ECU pledge, UNC shook up his recruitment by offering. That prompted him to attend the Tar Heels' season-opening win over Florida A&M. He was accompanied on that trip by just his father. Thus, returning with his mother to allow her to check out the school was crucial. Last Monday and Tuesday, Duncanson was back in Chapel Hill with his mother.
UNC Basketball: Pete Nance among Katz’s top transfers
New UNC basketball big man Pete Nance was recently ranked near the top of Andy Katz’s top 15 transfer players ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. As we get closer to the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season, Andy Katz gave us his top-15 transfers. Near the...
Star College Football Quarterback Done For The Season
The No. 15 team in the country is facing some major adversity as their star quarterback is now officially ruled out for the season. Prior to its game against 18th-ranked Syracuse on Saturday, NC State revealed that Devin Leary's torn pec will need to be surgically repaired. NC State quarterback...
Penalties doomed Duke against UNC. But we learned a lot about Blue Devils in the loss
Seven second-half penalties played a big role in Duke’s loss to the Tar Heels. But Mike Elko’s program continues to show growth. “I don’t think it can be lost on anyone how far this program has come in a very short period of time,” Elko said.
packinsider.com
Dave Doeren After NC State’s Loss at Syracuse: BULLETED
Head Football Coach Dave Doeren met with the media after #15 NC State lost at #18 Syracuse. You can watch it above, or check out a BULLETED breakdown below. We did win the turnover margin, but they did a better job than us running the football and controlling that part of the game.
Five-star guard hearing from entire Duke staff
Wasatch Academy (Utah) shooting guard Isiah Harwell is not one of the three 2025 recruits holding an early Duke basketball offer. That trio consists of the heralded Boozer twins, Cameron and Cayden, plus five-star Cooper Flagg. RELATED: Sons of former Duke champ stand out at premier camp That said, ...
Kentucky now threatening Duke atop class ranking
Outside of a potential late pickup of the three-star or four-star variety, the Duke basketball coaches appear finished with their 2023 recruiting efforts. They've reeled in five pledges, all five-star prospects sitting among the top 25 on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, sufficient to boast the ...
cbs17
WATCH: St. Aug’s football coach celebrates big homecoming win
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saint Augustine’s got the win in front of a homecoming crowd 28-25 over the JCSU Golden Bulls. Hear from Falcons head coach David Bowser on the big win.
dukebasketballreport.com
The Washington Post On Duke’s Transition
One of the major themes of the early part of the season, and probably the whole season really, is going to be the transition at Duke between Mike Krzyzewski, now retired, and John Scheyer. Whether it’s intentional or not, one of the emerging traits in Scheyer’s program is that, well,...
These are North Carolina’s least safe and most safe cities
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
North Carolina Woman Scores Big Lottery Win After Years Of Playing
The lucky winner said she was "in a little bit of shock" after scoring her prize.
mediafeed.org
How much does it really cost to attend UNC at Chapel Hill
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) is a public institution that’s considered a “public ivy”—meaning it offers an education similar to that of an ivy league university. It was the first public university in the U.S. UNC Chapel Hill tuition for in-state students in 2021-22 was $9,028, while it was $36,891 for out-of-state students. This is close to the national averages of $10,740 for in-state students, and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something to find there for everyone.
FOX Carolina
$1 million ticket from Mega Millions drawing purchased in NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone won $1 million in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing from a ticket purchased in Wayne County. Officials said the lucky ticket was bought at the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, NC. According to officials,...
At sunrise, a familiar Raleigh neighborhood wakes to a tragedy
”I know exactly where he was killing people.... My dog knows dogs on that trail. There’s dads every quarter mile. But, well, if there’s a kid with a gun, he’s got a killing field.”
Mass shooting in Raleigh carries haunting warning of danger, even in everyday life
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The nation continues to process the aftermath of a mass shooting that killed five people in Raleigh, North Carolina this week. Family members and friends said some of the victims were gunned down while doing normal, everyday activities. An off-duty police officer was killed while on his way to work, one of the women who died was on her porch talking to a neighbor, another woman was walking her dog when she was killed, and another was out exercising.
850wftl.com
15-year-old Austin Thompson identified as Raliegh Mass Shooter
(RALEIGH, North Carolina)– Austin Thompson was identified as the 15-year-old shooting suspect who police say shot five people to death in Raleigh, North Carolina. Wearing camouflage and carrying a shotgun, Thompson roamed around neighborhoods near Neuse River Greenway, a trail, and a golf course during the deadly shooting spree in east Raleigh that began around 5 p.m. Thursday.
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In North Carolina
Cheapism found the best Korean restaurants around the country, including this popular spot in North Carolina.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 cool and unusual hotels in Chapel Hill
Known as ‘The Southern Part of Heaven’, Chapel Hill is a stunning town in North Carolina with burgeoning art, dining, and shopping scenes. The fantastic murals painted on buildings, European and Asian art exhibits housed in the Auckland Art Museum, and art festivals lining Franklin Street make Chapel Hill a true city of art.
