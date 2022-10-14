Read full article on original website
Crews respond to house fire in East Knox County
Shooting at Alcoa Highway night club leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
One person is dead after a shooting at a night club located on Alcoa Highway according to the Knoxville Police Department.
One dead, two injured after shooting at nightclub on Alcoa Highway, police say
East Tenn. deputy adopts puppy he met responding to call
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputy gave a puppy he met while on duty a second chance. While deputies responded to a recent call, they met a woman who had a small black puppy. Due to the woman’s circumstances, she had to surrender the...
Waffle House assault: KPD seeks information to catch 2 suspects
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police are hoping the public can help them catch two women they say violently attacked two people on a Sunday morning at the Papermill Drive Waffle House. According to the Knoxville Police Department, the suspects walked into the store about 6 a.m. Oct. 9 and...
2 Persons Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Thursday morning in Knoxville. Authorities confirmed that a deputy from the Sheriff’s Office and a 67-year-old man were injured due to the collision.
UT Athletics asks for donations for new goalposts
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the University of Tennessee Athletics asked the public to donate to cover the costs to replace the goalposts that fans tore down during celebrations of the Vol’s win against Alabama on Saturday night. It can be noted that Saturday was a bad night...
Starbucks corporate responds to walkout at Starbucks on Kingston Pike
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Starbucks located off Kingston Pike abruptly closed Saturday after its workers walked out and protested. A spokesperson from Starbucks said, "we fully respect our partner and their right to have their voices heard. We appreciate their unconditional commitment to return to work Sunday morning for the store's opening."
Knoxville police respond to shooting with multiple injuries
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting with multiple injuries Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the department. The shooting happened on Parkview Avenue near S. Chestnut Street, and three people were sent to the hospital, KPD said. At this time, they have not released the condition of the victims.
Annual Coats for the Cold drive to kick off soon, donations sought
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 37th annual Coats for the Cold drive is set to kick off Monday, Oct. 17, for nearly a month of collecting coats for those in need. The Knox Area Rescue Ministries (KARM) and partners are aiming to “Cover The Endzone” by collecting at least 10,000 coats during the month-long drive, which ends on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Tennessee Crowdfunding Donations to Replace Uprights After Alabama Victory Celebration
Tennessee needs help paying for new uprights.
We’re Hiring: 5 Industries in Knoxville, TN, That Are Growing
From IT to entertainment, here are five industries that are poised for growth and job creation in Knoxville’s thriving economy. Knoxville, Tennessee’s robust economy and entrepreneurial culture make it a destination for innovative businesses and professionals looking for opportunities to launch or advance their careers. The region’s talent...
Ober Gatlinburg under new ownership
Cleaning up Neyland Stadium after Vols defeat Alabama
'The best day of my life' | Vols big win against AL leaves goalpost pieces behind
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It was a moment imprinted in Tennessee football history when they defeated Alabama on Saturday. "Yesterday was probably the best day of my life," Chris Hollander, a UT student said. Vol fans jumped up and down when Tennessee beat Alabama for the first time since 2006.
Tennessee launched a fundraising campaign to capitalize on the Alabama win, and a lot of people didn't like it
Tennessee defeated Alabama for the first time in 16 years on Saturday night, as you know, and the Neyland Stadium goal posts were a casualty of the 52-49 battle that brought the victory. Oct. 16, 2022 is the happiest day-after in Knoxville since Jan. 5, 1999, when Tennessee defeated Florida...
Knoxville shooting leaves one dead, two injured following shooting
Police identify 1 killed, 2 injured in Knoxville shooting; no suspects arrested
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers identified the three people who were shot on Parkview Avenue near S. Chestnut Street Thursday. KPD Spokesman Scott Erland said two men and a woman were shot. The individuals were identified as Stephen Lundy, 20 of Knoxville, Kamya Myers, 20 of Knoxville, and Ralph Moore, 88 of Knoxville.
Breaking: Standout Receiver Mazeo Bennett Details Decision to Choose the Vols
Tennessee landed the commitment of coveted 2024 South Carolina wide receiver Mazeo Bennett moments ago. Prior to revealing his decision publicly, Bennett discussed the decision to choose the Vols with Volunteer Country. "I mean, ever since I first went up there, I fell in love," Bennett said of why ...
Tennessee fined $100K after fans storm field following win over Alabama
