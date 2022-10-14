KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 37th annual Coats for the Cold drive is set to kick off Monday, Oct. 17, for nearly a month of collecting coats for those in need. The Knox Area Rescue Ministries (KARM) and partners are aiming to “Cover The Endzone” by collecting at least 10,000 coats during the month-long drive, which ends on Saturday, Nov. 12.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO