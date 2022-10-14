ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Crews respond to house fire in East Knox County

One dead, two injured after shooting at nightclub on Alcoa Highway, police say. Knoxville Police units arrived to El Pulpo Loco and pronounced one man dead, officials said. Cleaning up Neyland Stadium after Vols defeat Alabama. Updated: 8 hours ago. Thousands of Vols fans rushed the field, and now clean-up...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. deputy adopts puppy he met responding to call

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputy gave a puppy he met while on duty a second chance. While deputies responded to a recent call, they met a woman who had a small black puppy. Due to the woman’s circumstances, she had to surrender the...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

UT Athletics asks for donations for new goalposts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the University of Tennessee Athletics asked the public to donate to cover the costs to replace the goalposts that fans tore down during celebrations of the Vol’s win against Alabama on Saturday night. It can be noted that Saturday was a bad night...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Starbucks corporate responds to walkout at Starbucks on Kingston Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Starbucks located off Kingston Pike abruptly closed Saturday after its workers walked out and protested. A spokesperson from Starbucks said, "we fully respect our partner and their right to have their voices heard. We appreciate their unconditional commitment to return to work Sunday morning for the store's opening."
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police respond to shooting with multiple injuries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting with multiple injuries Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the department. The shooting happened on Parkview Avenue near S. Chestnut Street, and three people were sent to the hospital, KPD said. At this time, they have not released the condition of the victims.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Annual Coats for the Cold drive to kick off soon, donations sought

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 37th annual Coats for the Cold drive is set to kick off Monday, Oct. 17, for nearly a month of collecting coats for those in need. The Knox Area Rescue Ministries (KARM) and partners are aiming to “Cover The Endzone” by collecting at least 10,000 coats during the month-long drive, which ends on Saturday, Nov. 12.
KNOXVILLE, TN
livability.com

We’re Hiring: 5 Industries in Knoxville, TN, That Are Growing

From IT to entertainment, here are five industries that are poised for growth and job creation in Knoxville’s thriving economy. Knoxville, Tennessee’s robust economy and entrepreneurial culture make it a destination for innovative businesses and professionals looking for opportunities to launch or advance their careers. The region’s talent...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Cleaning up Neyland Stadium after Vols defeat Alabama

One transported to hospital after shooting on Cumberland Avenue, police say. The investigation is ongoing and remains in the early stages at this time. One dead, two injured after shooting at nightclub on Alcoa Highway, police say. Updated: 20 hours ago. Knoxville Police units arrived to El Pulpo Loco and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville shooting leaves one dead, two injured following shooting

Peyton Manning themed saloon is fit for ‘The Sheriff’. Saloon 16 is part of the Graduate Hotel near the University of Tennessee campus. Knoxville police respond to shooting with multiple injuries. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Police Department officers responded to a shooting with multiple injuries Thursday afternoon, according...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Police identify 1 killed, 2 injured in Knoxville shooting; no suspects arrested

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers identified the three people who were shot on Parkview Avenue near S. Chestnut Street Thursday. KPD Spokesman Scott Erland said two men and a woman were shot. The individuals were identified as Stephen Lundy, 20 of Knoxville, Kamya Myers, 20 of Knoxville, and Ralph Moore, 88 of Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee fined $100K after fans storm field following win over Alabama

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. One dead, two injured after shooting at nightclub on Alcoa Highway, police say. Knoxville Police units arrived to El Pulpo Loco and pronounced one man dead, officials said. Cleaning up Neyland Stadium after Vols defeat Alabama. Updated: 5 hours ago. Thousands of...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy