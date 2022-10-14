ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to huge Russell Westbrook decision

The Los Angeles Lakers had some real struggles incorporating star point guard Russell Westbrook into their offense last season. With just one preseason game left before the start of the NBA season, the team is experimenting with how they want to use Westbrook moving forward. According to NBA insider Adrian...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Deividas Sirvydis waived by Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers announced on Friday that they have waived young forward Deividas Sirvydis. Sirvydis, a 22-year old wing who Indiana signed in August, landed in Indiana after having a solid summer league. He was competing for a roster spot with the Pacers and hoping to remain in the NBA to open the season, but the recent addition of Trevelin Queen as well as James Johnson's veteran know-how left Sirvydis on the outside looking in.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Suns SG Devin Booker Sits at +2800 to Win NBA MVP

Booker didn't get any first-place votes while gaining just one vote for second place. He did manage eight third-place votes, 49 fourth-place votes, and 22 fifth-place votes for a total of 216, placing above Dallas Mavericks. He finished the regular season averaging 26.8 points per game on 46.6% shooting from...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

NBA Preseason: Mavs End on High Note vs. Jazz; Lakers Blown Out By Kings

Despite having some things to iron out on the court, the Dallas Mavericks are heading into the regular on a high note after their preseason finale on Friday night. The Los Angeles Lakers? Well … preseason or not, they don’t look like a team that’s poised to do much in the stacked Western Conference.
DALLAS, TX
silverscreenandroll.com

Russell Westbrook, Dennis Schröder day-to-day with injuries

The Los Angeles Lakers are listing Russell Westbrook as day-to-day moving forward with what they are for now only terming “left hamstring soreness.” The issue forced Westbrook out of the team’s final preseason game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday, and his designation leaves it unclear if he’ll be ready in time for Tuesday’s season opener against the Golden State Warriors, a game Dennis Schröder may miss with his own finger injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Lakers News: An Update On Matt Ryan’s L.A. Status

It looks like new Lakers small forward Matt Ryan will be a Los Angeles Laker a little while longer!. View the original article to see embedded media. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that a relatively late addition to the Lakers' training camp roster, the 6'7" swingman, will stick around at least for the team's regular season opener on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Pelicans Draft Pick Signs Two-Way Contract

The New Orleans Pelicans announced the signing of their draft pick E.J. Liddell to a two-way contract. The former Ohio State Buckeye was the Pelicans' No. 41 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft. The forward tore the ACL in his right knee while playing against...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Centre Daily

Cowboys WATCH: Rookie TE Jake Ferguson Snags 1st Career TD vs. Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys are trying to mount a second-half comeback Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. After trailing 20-3 headed into the half, any hope at a comeback for the streaking Cowboys (4-1) seemed bleak. But thanks to the early fourth-quarter efforts of rookie tight...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Hornets Make Decision on LiAngelo Ball

It's move 'em out Saturday in the NBA as teams across the league shuffle through their respective rosters trying to find the best 15 to roll with for the upcoming season. Fan favorite, LiAngelo Ball, was one of four players that were waived by the Charlotte Hornets today, joining Xavier Sneed, Ty-Shon Alexander, and Jalen Crutcher.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

