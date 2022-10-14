Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing on Dallas StreetLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Mitchell Sets Cowboy 8k Record at DBU MeetHardin-Simmons UniversityDallas, TX
Acosta and Holland Lead All ASC Runners at DBUHardin-Simmons UniversityGrand Prairie, TX
Dallas ISD Auditor Suing District Over Alleged Grade and Attendance ManipulationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4x NBA All-Star Reportedly Going To Be Waived
According to Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, "the Detroit Pistons are likely to waive four-time All-Star Kemba Walker before Monday’s deadline to set regular season roster." Over the offseason, Walker was traded from the New York Knicks to the Pistons.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Could Land DeMar DeRozan And Alex Caruso For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has made a lot of moves this summer, most notably signing or trading for elite defensive players. We saw the team make a move for defensive guard Patrick Beverley and sign another solid defensive guard, Dennis Schroder. There's no doubt that the team has been hard at work in terms of revamping its roster.
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to huge Russell Westbrook decision
The Los Angeles Lakers had some real struggles incorporating star point guard Russell Westbrook into their offense last season. With just one preseason game left before the start of the NBA season, the team is experimenting with how they want to use Westbrook moving forward. According to NBA insider Adrian...
CJ McCollum Says The Golden State Warriors Are The Best Team On The Western Conference: "They Are The Only Proven Team.”
Talking on The CJ McCollum Show. the Pelicans guard felt the Warriors were still the more dominant unit.
Houston Rockets Waive Former 6th Overall Pick
On Saturday, the Houston Rockets waived Willie Cauley-Stein. The 29-year-old was the sixth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.
Anonymous NBA Scout Warned LeBron James And The Lakers About Lack Of Chemistry: "Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, And Dennis Schröder Together Is Oil And Vinegar And Oil.”
An Eastern Conference scout had warned the franchise and its superstar about some of the additions.
Charlotte Hornets Reportedly Signing Former OKC Thunder Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Charlotte Hornets are signing Theo Maledon to a two-way contract. He spent the first two seasons of his NBA career with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Centre Daily
Deividas Sirvydis waived by Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers announced on Friday that they have waived young forward Deividas Sirvydis. Sirvydis, a 22-year old wing who Indiana signed in August, landed in Indiana after having a solid summer league. He was competing for a roster spot with the Pacers and hoping to remain in the NBA to open the season, but the recent addition of Trevelin Queen as well as James Johnson's veteran know-how left Sirvydis on the outside looking in.
Top 2023 NBA free agents: Kyrie Irving could lead the charge
The 2023 NBA free agent class could very well be among the most stacked in the history of the Association.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Suns SG Devin Booker Sits at +2800 to Win NBA MVP
Booker didn't get any first-place votes while gaining just one vote for second place. He did manage eight third-place votes, 49 fourth-place votes, and 22 fifth-place votes for a total of 216, placing above Dallas Mavericks. He finished the regular season averaging 26.8 points per game on 46.6% shooting from...
Yardbarker
NBA Preseason: Mavs End on High Note vs. Jazz; Lakers Blown Out By Kings
Despite having some things to iron out on the court, the Dallas Mavericks are heading into the regular on a high note after their preseason finale on Friday night. The Los Angeles Lakers? Well … preseason or not, they don’t look like a team that’s poised to do much in the stacked Western Conference.
silverscreenandroll.com
Russell Westbrook, Dennis Schröder day-to-day with injuries
The Los Angeles Lakers are listing Russell Westbrook as day-to-day moving forward with what they are for now only terming “left hamstring soreness.” The issue forced Westbrook out of the team’s final preseason game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday, and his designation leaves it unclear if he’ll be ready in time for Tuesday’s season opener against the Golden State Warriors, a game Dennis Schröder may miss with his own finger injury.
Centre Daily
Tyrese Haliburton says back injury won’t keep him out of regular season action
Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton missed the team's final two preseason games with a back injury, but he expects to be ready to go for the Pacers regular season opener on Wednesday. "No question," Haliburton said on Saturday when asked if he would be ready to go for Indiana's...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: An Update On Matt Ryan’s L.A. Status
It looks like new Lakers small forward Matt Ryan will be a Los Angeles Laker a little while longer!. View the original article to see embedded media. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that a relatively late addition to the Lakers' training camp roster, the 6'7" swingman, will stick around at least for the team's regular season opener on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors.
Centre Daily
Pelicans Draft Pick Signs Two-Way Contract
The New Orleans Pelicans announced the signing of their draft pick E.J. Liddell to a two-way contract. The former Ohio State Buckeye was the Pelicans' No. 41 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft. The forward tore the ACL in his right knee while playing against...
Centre Daily
Cowboys WATCH: Rookie TE Jake Ferguson Snags 1st Career TD vs. Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys are trying to mount a second-half comeback Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. After trailing 20-3 headed into the half, any hope at a comeback for the streaking Cowboys (4-1) seemed bleak. But thanks to the early fourth-quarter efforts of rookie tight...
2023 NBA mock draft: Early projections with Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson leading the charge
It’s never too early for our first 2023 NBA mock draft. With the 2022 iteration in the books, all eyes
NBA・
Centre Daily
Hornets Make Decision on LiAngelo Ball
It's move 'em out Saturday in the NBA as teams across the league shuffle through their respective rosters trying to find the best 15 to roll with for the upcoming season. Fan favorite, LiAngelo Ball, was one of four players that were waived by the Charlotte Hornets today, joining Xavier Sneed, Ty-Shon Alexander, and Jalen Crutcher.
New Orleans Pelicans Beat Atlanta Hawks 120-111
Summary, stats, and highlights for the preseason game between the Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans.
