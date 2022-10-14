Read full article on original website
palmcoastobserver.com
‘We need your help’: Officials seek DeSantis' support for dune projects as governor tours Flagler Beach
Gov. Ron DeSantis toured Flagler Beach's eroded coast and viewed the city's storm-shortened pier early Sunday, Oct. 16, as he visited to assess Hurricane Ian’s impacts. Flagler County officials told the governor that the county has lost about half a million cubic yards of sand, which will cost around $35-40 million to restore.
fox35orlando.com
Flagler County sees over $10M in residential damages, among 'catastrophic coastal erosion' after Ian
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis along with FEMA visited Flagler County Sunday to get a firsthand look at the damages to the beachside and to access the overall damage Hurricane Ian made to the county. Flagler County Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord provided the overall damage assessment of...
Gov. DeSantis surveys Flagler County damage from Ian following campaign stop in The Villages
FLAGER COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped in Flagler County to survey beachside damage caused by Hurricane Ian following a campaign stop in The Villages. On Sunday, DeSantis visited Flagler County along with FEMA Region 4 Administrator Gracia Szczech, and Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie.
WESH
Volusia County residents searching for temporary housing as shelters begin to close
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people at an emergency shelter in Daytona Beach say they are being kicked out Sunday with no place to go. Last weekend, WESH 2 met Cecelia Crandall out at the emergency shelter set up inside the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. Crandall's apartment...
fox35orlando.com
Several Central Florida counties to start aerial spraying for mosquitos after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida has seen a mosquito boom since Hurricane Ian soaked the Sunshine State, leaving pools and puddles of standing water the little bloodsuckers use to lay their eggs. "Well they carry diseases, number one, and they're a pest!" says Winter Park resident John McDade. Central Florida counties...
click orlando
Volusia County slowly reopens beach accesses, ramps after Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – County officials said Hurricane Ian caused damage to most of Volusia’s beach access ramps and boardwalks after it swept through Central Florida over two weeks ago. Officials said while some have reopened, other areas are still too dangerous to let people on. [TRENDING:...
fox35orlando.com
Florida residents forced to use portable toilets as sewage pumps remain offline due to Ian flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - People in the Stone Island neighborhood have had their sewage pumps turned off for about two weeks, and they're not going to be turned on until the water recedes. The Stone Island neighborhood was hit hard when Hurricane Ian brought historic flooding to the area. Volusia...
Deltona residents alarmed by holes forming after flooding from Hurricane Ian
DELTONA, Fla. — Flooding continues to cause problems for people across Central Florida. In Deltona, two large holes have formed- one on a road, and another in a person’s yard. The city closed Salem Drive in the Hidden Lake Estates area Friday morning. Residents there say they’re confused...
wuft.org
Rock revetment project underway to restore Flagler Beach shoreline after Hurricane Ian
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) crews began the installation of rock and sand revetment Wednesday to restore critically eroded parts of the shoreline along State Road A1A following Hurricane Ian’s destructive landfall in Florida, according to a press release. FDOT crews are working on...
click orlando
Here’s how long major flooding could last along St. Johns River
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is long gone, but major flooding continues along the St. Johns River and its tributaries. It will take another week or more for the St. Johns to fall below major flood stage. The water may not completely recede until later in November as the...
mynews13.com
FEMA disaster recovery site up and running in Volusia County
With many Central Florida families still trying to recover from Hurricane Ian, federal officials say extra support is available in Volusia County through a FEMA disaster recovery center. What You Need To Know. A new FEMA recovery center has been opened in Volusia County. Officials say it's there to help...
fox35orlando.com
Massive amounts of storm debris fills Volusia County neighborhood, anxious residents await pick up
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Massive amounts of trash line one neighborhood in Volusia County following historic flooding from Tropical Storm Ian. People who live off Ellison Avenue in New Smyrna Beach are anxious to have their trash picked up. Jake and Brandy Grey LaFrance live on Lake Drive. Rain from...
click orlando
Airboat owner gets results in flooded Osteen neighborhoods in Ian’s wake
OSTEEN, Fla. – Hurricane Ian brought some of the worst flooding on record to Central Florida but it also brought out the best in our community. When the rain finally stopped falling, Brian Alexander hitched his airboat to his pick-up truck and headed towards the back roads of Osteen to help.
fox35orlando.com
Volusia County beach officials urge caution amid major damage, debris from Ian
People visiting Volusia County’s beaches are seeing major damage left behind by Tropical Storm Ian. Beach Safety tells FOX 35 News there are several collapsed seawalls, damaged walkovers along with piles of debris.
click orlando
2 weeks after Hurricane Ian, floodwater still covers major Seminole County road
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Part of State Road 46 remains closed in east Seminole County where water covers the road in Geneva towards Mims two weeks after Hurricane Ian. The water is slowly receding across the county, leaving 93 roads impassable as of Friday afternoon. Down at the Riverwalk...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Bikers will find one big change in Daytona Beach
Within a week of Tropical Storm Ian, the Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau confirmed Biketoberfest will proceed as scheduled. When the more than 100,000 bikers come to the October 13-16 event, many will know their way around Daytona Beach well enough that they won’t need a GPS. After all, one of the fun aspects of going to a vacation destination more than once is to see familiar faces and stop by favorite watering holes, eateries and shops.
click orlando
Road closures, traffic congestion expected due to Pride, Biketoberfest weekend
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to come out for Pride and Biketoberfest this weekend, which could have a big impact on people’s commutes. Organizers said more than 200,000 are expected for the ‘Come out with Pride’ festival in Orlando, which is set...
Clay County deputies investigate ‘hateful racial propaganda’ thrown on lawns in Lake Asbury area
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that it is investigating leaflets with “hateful racial propaganda” thrown on residents’ lawns in the Lake Asbury area on Saturday night.
wogx.com
Flooded Daytona Beach apartment complex leaves resident reeling
Residents of Lakeside Village Apartment Homes in Daytona Beach reached out to FOX 35 News on October 1 after Hurricane Ian flooded their apartments. Their main complaint was a lack of communication from apartment managers.
WESH
Flooding from Hurricane Ian shuts down popular Oviedo restaurant indefinitely
OVIEDO, Fla. — For the Black Hammock in Oviedo, sitting at the water’s edge has already been its shining feature. “There’s no other bar in Oviedo that has such a great view of Lake Jesup,” said manager Christina Thompson. But now, the water has taken over...
