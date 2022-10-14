ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler Beach, FL

Comments / 6

click orlando

Here’s how long major flooding could last along St. Johns River

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is long gone, but major flooding continues along the St. Johns River and its tributaries. It will take another week or more for the St. Johns to fall below major flood stage. The water may not completely recede until later in November as the...
DELAND, FL
mynews13.com

FEMA disaster recovery site up and running in Volusia County

With many Central Florida families still trying to recover from Hurricane Ian, federal officials say extra support is available in Volusia County through a FEMA disaster recovery center. What You Need To Know. A new FEMA recovery center has been opened in Volusia County. Officials say it's there to help...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Bikers will find one big change in Daytona Beach

Within a week of Tropical Storm Ian, the Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau confirmed Biketoberfest will proceed as scheduled. When the more than 100,000 bikers come to the October 13-16 event, many will know their way around Daytona Beach well enough that they won’t need a GPS. After all, one of the fun aspects of going to a vacation destination more than once is to see familiar faces and stop by favorite watering holes, eateries and shops.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

