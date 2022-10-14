York woman sentenced for fraud related to Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman from York was sentenced on Oct. 11 after fraudulently obtaining Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits using other people’s information, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said on Friday.

The attorney’s office says that Tami Mateljan, 47, was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to pay $8,427 in restitution for conspiring to commit wire fraud.

Mateljan previously admitted to obtaining PUA benefits from Colorado and Ohio by using the names and personal information of other people without authorization, according to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam. The attorney’s office says the states transferred the fraudulently obtained benefits into accounts owned by Mateljan.

Mateljan used some of the money for personal benefit and transferred the rest to conspirators in other countries, according to the attorney’s office.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721, the attorney’s office says.

