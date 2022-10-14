Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bills Basement: Cheektowaga home features Bills & Jim Kelly’s Miami Hurricanes
Celeste Cline's husband takes old helmets from high schools or thrift stores and custom-makes helmets. They adorn the walls of their basement.
Fans on Chippewa cheer Bills to victory over Chiefs together
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills fans were eager for a victory against the Kansas City Chiefs. On Sunday, the team gave them exactly that. “We are going to the Super Bowl, and we are going to win it this year,” said Dawn Bishop, a fan who celebrated the team’s win on Chippewa. While many of […]
WETM
“Meet + Treat: Love on the Bills Puppies”
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Want to meet some of the Bills players’ pups? You’ll have that opportunity on November 11 from 6-8 p.m. at Barkology. Amanda and Deleon Alford from Alford’s Angels joined us on News 4 Wake Up! Friday morning to tell us about “Meet + Treat: Love on the Bills Puppies.” Learn more in the video above.
WETM
Deadline on Bills stadium deal extended again
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — An important deadline related to the new Bills stadium project was extended Friday for a second time. Sunday was the deadline for New York State, Erie County and the Buffalo Bills to formalize the binding agreements to build the complex in Orchard Park. If the deal wasn’t inked by then, the Bills would have the option of holding relocation discussions with other cities, counties, or states.
Comments / 0