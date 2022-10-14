ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, NY

“Meet + Treat: Love on the Bills Puppies”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Want to meet some of the Bills players’ pups? You’ll have that opportunity on November 11 from 6-8 p.m. at Barkology. Amanda and Deleon Alford from Alford’s Angels joined us on News 4 Wake Up! Friday morning to tell us about “Meet + Treat: Love on the Bills Puppies.” Learn more in the video above.
Deadline on Bills stadium deal extended again

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — An important deadline related to the new Bills stadium project was extended Friday for a second time. Sunday was the deadline for New York State, Erie County and the Buffalo Bills to formalize the binding agreements to build the complex in Orchard Park. If the deal wasn’t inked by then, the Bills would have the option of holding relocation discussions with other cities, counties, or states.
