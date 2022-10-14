Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Man accused of trying to push woman from moving car in North Carolina
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing assault charges following an incident in Randolph County, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, Randolph County Communications got a 911 call from a woman who claimed that a man was attempting to push her out of a moving car. Telecommunicators say they heard […]
WXII 12
Employee injured during armed robbery at Mocksville Circle K, investigation underway
MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — A cashier was hurt during an armed robbery at a convenience store in Mocksville early Sunday morning, according to the Davie County Sheriff's Office. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Deputies were called to the Circle K on...
Pedestrian killed in High Point hit-and-run, police searching for suspect
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Police Department is searching for the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run. At 5:39 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to South University Parkway between East Green Drive and Leonard Avenue after getting a report of a man lying in the road and not moving. At the scene, investigators […]
Randleman woman almost ran off the road with child in car; Man pending DWI charges
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A Randleman man is facing charges after trying to run a woman off the road Wednesday. Gene Hayes, 45, was arrested in Randolph County. Randolph County Sheriff's Office arrived on Parrish Drive for a domestic violence protection order violation. A woman told police Hayes, who she has a domestic violence protection order against, followed her from her home and tried to run her off the road with her child in the car. She said he continued to follow her into a store inside Walmart.
WXII 12
Juvenile hurt in shooting, Winston-Salem police investigate
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A shooting in Winston-Salem sent one juvenile to the hospital early Sunday morning, according to police. Officers were called to Atrium Baptist Medical Center just before 4:30 a.m. regarding a juvenile patient with a gunshot wound. The victim told officers they were shot in the area of Thornaby Drive and Martindale Road. However, police said no crime scene was found. The victim's injuries are said to be non-life threatening and they are currently listed in stable condition.
Armed robbery at Family Dollar on Coliseum Boulevard in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred late Saturday afternoon in Greensboro. At 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the Family Dollar on 1922 Coliseum Boulevard after getting a report of a robbery at the store. Investigators say that a man entered the store and took an undisclosed amount […]
Man accused of assaulting girlfriend, intentionally breaking puppy’s leg
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after police say he hit his girlfriend and broke her dog’s leg. Police say Andre Hill, 55, got into an argument with his girlfriend in the Hamlets Condos in Fox Meadows on Sunday. The woman told police Hill slapped her in the face with the back […]
Truck plows into Taylorsville Walmart, damaging deli
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — The Taylorsville Walmart closed Sunday after a driver accidentally hit the gas and slammed into the building, according to police. The store is located on NC Highway 16 in Taylorsville. The truck drove into the deli section of the store and caused significant damage to the deli section, according to officials.
North Carolina mother charged with bringing narcotics to son, 2 other inmates
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County mother is facing felony charges, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On Oct. 3, ACSO investigators say that Stephanie Nicole Patterson, 44, attempted to bring various narcotics to several inmates in the Alamance County Jail. Those inmates included her son Brandon Adam Evans, 26. The other […]
wfmynews2.com
Family Dollar robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for the man responsible for robbing a business at gunpoint in Greensboro Saturday. The Greensboro Police Department received a call around 4:50 p.m. to the Family Dollar located at 1922 Coliseum Boulevard about a robbery. A man walked into a business and stole...
7 displaced, pet dies following fire in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A fire on June Avenue in Winston-Salem Sunday has left seven people displaced and a pet dead. Social media video shows the fire at an apartment complex. A spokesperson with Winston-Salem Fire said no one was injured. Officials said two-and-a-half units were damaged from the fire...
Mount Airy News
Surry County Most Wanted
The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:. • Nathaniel Steven Edwards, 48, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony maintaining a place for controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, felony fleeing to elude arrest, reckless driving, and inspection forgery;
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police seize nearly $1 Million worth of drugs
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth County Drug Task Force got a hold of nearly 9 pounds of drugs, four firearms and cash during an investigation, according to Winston-Salem police. Authorities say these items are worth nearly $1,000,000. Through their investigation, detectives say they found that a Germanton woman, Jessica...
A man dead after hit-and-run in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man is dead after a hit-and-run in High Point on Sunday. High Point police arrived at S. University Parkway between E. Green Drive and Leonard Avenue at 5:39 a.m. to find a man lying in the road. After further investigation, they determined the man...
‘I heard her screaming’: Neighbors shocked after learning about NC woman found dead in closet
Police say a man charged with murder is accused of stabbing and beating his roommate to death.
High-speed chase in Lexington, suspect charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment: court records
LEXINGTON, N.C (WGHP) — A Lexington man is facing a number of charges following an alleged kidnapping and high-speed chase with police, according to Davidson County court records. Court records allege that a Lexington police officer was investigating a “suspicious vehicle” driven by Brandon Tyler Owens, 29, when the chase began. Ownes is accused in […]
WXII 12
1 man injured in shooting on North Liberty Street, Winston-Salem police investigate
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday. According to police, officers were called to a local hospital around 4 a.m. after a man from Greensboro arrived, suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the victim told officers he was shot while inside Lounge 34 on North Liberty Street. At this time, the victim is listed in stable condition.
abc45.com
Two Arrested in Randolph County Drug Seizure
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Tuesday, Randolph County Sheriff’s Vice and Narcotics Division concluded an investigation related to county-wide narcotics distribution. Detectives from multiple agencies executed search warrants on residences located on Morgan Ave. in Asheboro, Union Grove Church Rd. in Seagrove and Plainfield Rd. in Sophia. During the course of these searches, Detectives located and seized a trafficking amount of Methamphetamine (173.6 grams), a trafficking amount of Cocaine (161.8 grams), Oxycodone, Marijuana, drug paraphernalia items and US Currency. During the course of the investigation, 49.7 grams of heroin/fentanyl was also seized.
WXII 12
Greensboro police: 4 people arrested following shooting near Dudley High School
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Four people, including one juvenile, have been arrested in relation to a shooting near Dudley High School that sent one person to the hospital Friday night. According to Greensboro police, officers were called to 1200 Lincoln Street around 10:18 p.m. in regards to a shooting. They...
North Carolina native accused of killing, dismembering Chicago landlord
CHICAGO (WGHP) — A woman who has been arrested in connection to the death and dismemberment of her landlord is originally from High Point, North Carolina. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicide in the death of Frances Walker, 69, WGN reports. She is from High Point. According to […]
