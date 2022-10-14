ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowan County, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Randleman woman almost ran off the road with child in car; Man pending DWI charges

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A Randleman man is facing charges after trying to run a woman off the road Wednesday. Gene Hayes, 45, was arrested in Randolph County. Randolph County Sheriff's Office arrived on Parrish Drive for a domestic violence protection order violation. A woman told police Hayes, who she has a domestic violence protection order against, followed her from her home and tried to run her off the road with her child in the car. She said he continued to follow her into a store inside Walmart.
RANDLEMAN, NC
WXII 12

Juvenile hurt in shooting, Winston-Salem police investigate

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A shooting in Winston-Salem sent one juvenile to the hospital early Sunday morning, according to police. Officers were called to Atrium Baptist Medical Center just before 4:30 a.m. regarding a juvenile patient with a gunshot wound. The victim told officers they were shot in the area of Thornaby Drive and Martindale Road. However, police said no crime scene was found. The victim's injuries are said to be non-life threatening and they are currently listed in stable condition.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Armed robbery at Family Dollar on Coliseum Boulevard in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred late Saturday afternoon in Greensboro. At 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the Family Dollar on 1922 Coliseum Boulevard after getting a report of a robbery at the store. Investigators say that a man entered the store and took an undisclosed amount […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Family Dollar robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for the man responsible for robbing a business at gunpoint in Greensboro Saturday. The Greensboro Police Department received a call around 4:50 p.m. to the Family Dollar located at 1922 Coliseum Boulevard about a robbery. A man walked into a business and stole...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

7 displaced, pet dies following fire in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A fire on June Avenue in Winston-Salem Sunday has left seven people displaced and a pet dead. Social media video shows the fire at an apartment complex. A spokesperson with Winston-Salem Fire said no one was injured. Officials said two-and-a-half units were damaged from the fire...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Mount Airy News

Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:. • Nathaniel Steven Edwards, 48, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony maintaining a place for controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, felony fleeing to elude arrest, reckless driving, and inspection forgery;
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police seize nearly $1 Million worth of drugs

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth County Drug Task Force got a hold of nearly 9 pounds of drugs, four firearms and cash during an investigation, according to Winston-Salem police. Authorities say these items are worth nearly $1,000,000. Through their investigation, detectives say they found that a Germanton woman, Jessica...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

A man dead after hit-and-run in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man is dead after a hit-and-run in High Point on Sunday. High Point police arrived at S. University Parkway between E. Green Drive and Leonard Avenue at 5:39 a.m. to find a man lying in the road. After further investigation, they determined the man...
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

High-speed chase in Lexington, suspect charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment: court records

LEXINGTON, N.C (WGHP) — A Lexington man is facing a number of charges following an alleged kidnapping and high-speed chase with police, according to Davidson County court records. Court records allege that a Lexington police officer was investigating a “suspicious vehicle” driven by Brandon Tyler Owens, 29, when the chase began. Ownes is accused in […]
LEXINGTON, NC
WXII 12

1 man injured in shooting on North Liberty Street, Winston-Salem police investigate

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday. According to police, officers were called to a local hospital around 4 a.m. after a man from Greensboro arrived, suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the victim told officers he was shot while inside Lounge 34 on North Liberty Street. At this time, the victim is listed in stable condition.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Two Arrested in Randolph County Drug Seizure

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Tuesday, Randolph County Sheriff’s Vice and Narcotics Division concluded an investigation related to county-wide narcotics distribution. Detectives from multiple agencies executed search warrants on residences located on Morgan Ave. in Asheboro, Union Grove Church Rd. in Seagrove and Plainfield Rd. in Sophia. During the course of these searches, Detectives located and seized a trafficking amount of Methamphetamine (173.6 grams), a trafficking amount of Cocaine (161.8 grams), Oxycodone, Marijuana, drug paraphernalia items and US Currency. During the course of the investigation, 49.7 grams of heroin/fentanyl was also seized.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC

