Freeze Warning in effect for all of Southeastern Wisconsin
The cold is coming, and coming fast. The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a Freeze Warning for all of southeastern Wisconsin lasting until Monday morning at 9am. The agency says temperatures will fall into the upper 20s overnight, while temperatures may remain near freezing along the. lakeshore. These...
Milwaukee’s First Tornado Event in Over 20 Years Hits with 4 Simultaneous Twisters
For the first time in 22 years, a tornado has touched down in as touched down in parts of Milwaukee. On Wednesday, severe weather prompted a tornado in the Wisconsin city. According to the National Weather Service, the twister then moved and dissipated about five miles from the city’s downtown.
Early taste of winter arrives on Monday
It's unfortunately time to break out the winter jackets as an early taste of winter arrives on Monday. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s by early Monday morning with another Freeze Warning in effect for the entire area. It'll feel way colder than the low 30s as you head...
Cloudy, Windy Day Expected Sunday, but Could Snow Loom in Forecast for Monday?
Sunday will get off to a pleasant start for much of the Chicago area, but things are expected to change quickly, leading up to a weather system that could bring cooler temperatures and even snow to the region by Monday. To start with, sunny skies are expected across the region,...
Freeze Warning issued for Southeast Wisconsin Sunday night into Monday morning
The cold is coming, and coming fast. The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a Freeze Watch for all of southeastern Wisconsin starting Sunday evening and lasting into Monday morning. Low temperatures could reach the upper 20s to low 30s Sunday night. These temperatures could kill plants and damage...
Blustery October winds blowing in lots of change, including some snow showers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Winds will be howling the next few days from the northwest. Some gusts could be higher than 40 mph, especially on Monday. Also, into Monday, wintry mix is possible with an upper air feature. On Sunday, it'll be mainly rain showers in the afternoon and evening as another front drops down from the north. Only a slight accumulation is possible with the snow, especially on grassy surfaces. A Freeze Warning is also in place for Monday morning as well.
Four tornadoes confirmed in Wisconsin during Wednesday's severe weather
The National Weather Service confirms four EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin during Wednesday's severe weather.
Brisk start to the workweek!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Unfortunately, our temperatures will get even colder before they start to get warmer. We’ll dip into the mid and upper 20s tonight, with a Freeze Warning in place for Dane county and locations eastward. Waking up tomorrow morning will likely feel like the teens for many of us as windy conditions drop our windchill values. Many of us will see high temperatures struggling to get out of the 30s on Monday, with more cloudy skies.
Monday turns bitterly cold with some places getting snow
Wisconsin will get its first true punch of polar air this week. A northwest wind kicks in this evening, dropping temperatures rather rapidly overnight. With that, a statewide freeze is likely as temperatures dive down into the 20s by Monday morning. Make sure to dress for winter, as wind chills...
What is graupel, and why is it falling in parts of Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. — People in parts of southern Wisconsin saw something that looked like snow falling from the skies on Thursday, but it wasn’t snow or even hail: it was graupel. According to the National Weather Service, graupel is small, soft hail that forms when snowflakes higher in the sky collect supercooled rain droplets on their surfaces as they fall...
October snow rolls into Minnesota and Wisconsin
(FOX 9) - Parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin are seeing their first snowfall of the season. The snow won't last long as ground temperatures remain warm, but it is still falling….in mid-October. As of 6 a.m., the Twin Cities National Weather Service said they measured a tenth of an...
Frost Advisory issued for all of southeast Wisconsin tonight
After a day of severe weather, we're transitioning right back to cooler weather. With at least partial clearing and a lighter wind overnight, temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 30s. Inland spots may even dip into the upper 20s depending on how much clearing we end up seeing overnight.
First measurable snow recorded in Minnesota as chilly air settles across Upper Midwest
A series of cold fronts in the Upper Midwest have ushered in below-average temperatures and widely scattered snow showers, allowing some cities to see their first measurable snowfall of the season.
Brief tornadoes reported in southern Wisconsin as storms race through, no touchdowns confirmed
A line of severe storms prompted several Tornado Warnings and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings along the Illinois-Wisconsin border Wednesday afternoon.
Snowflakes Are in the Southern Minnesota Forecast
It was only matter of time, but snowflakes are in the southern Minnesota forecast for the first time this fall. No, you won't have to dig out your car, or even shovel, but the National Weather Service is calling for a slight chance of rain mixing with snow tomorrow during the day, with a high of 44.
It begins: Measurable snowfall season underway for much of Minnesota
That was the clear message from the atmosphere over Minnesota Friday morning. Periods of snow showers fell as expected from around the Twin Cities northward overnight Thursday into Friday morning. This was the earliest measurable snow in four years in the Twin Cities, since Oct. 14, 2018. It’s about two...
Tornado caught on security camera outside Wisconsin business
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Tornado sirens blared all over Southeast Wisconsin late Wednesday morning and early afternoon, with one storm leaving a mess behind in West Allis. A surveillance camera at D.A. Berther Inc., a kitchen equipment supply store, caught the small tornado spinning down the street. "I was...
Wisconsin DNR suggests tackling fall projects differently this year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is suggesting tackling your fall projects a little differently this year. When it comes to cleaning out gutters, draining garden hoses or raking leaves, the DNR said doing some of these chores differently can be beneficial for creatures in nature.
18 Reasons Why People in Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois and Wisconsin Despise Winter
You can feel it, can’t you? The wet, dark, and dampness of W-I-N-T-E-R. Did I Just See Snow in Southeast Minnesota...in mid-October?. I was driving back to Rochester, Minnesota on Friday from Wisconsin, and on I-90, coming straight at my windshield was the horrible white flakes we know as snow. I almost stopped my car because I was in shock that it was happening already on October 14th.
