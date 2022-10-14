ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ryan Day stresses importance of winning up front on defense

By Andrew Graham
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OepvA_0iZ3DoU500
COLUMBUS, OHIO - OCTOBER 01: Head Coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts following a defensive fumble recovery during the first quarter of a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

It’s not the most readily evident reason for Ohio State being 6-0 and considered one of the best teams in America — and fairly, as quarterback C.J. Stroud is a bona fide star — but the Buckeyes run defense has been excellent this season. Head coach Ryan Day hopes to keep it that way.

While the biggest tests to the Ohio State defense, particularly the run defense, lie ahead in Penn State and Michigan, day is pleased with the way his team has defended the run this year. And he knows it will need to remain a strong point for the rest of the season.

“It started with winning the game up front and we gotta continue to do that as we head into the second half,” Day said of the Buckeyes defensive performance in a 49-20 drubbing of Michigan State on Saturday.

Through six games, Ohio State is allowing fewer than three yards a carry and less than 100 a game. They were particularly stingy on Saturday against the Spartans.

Including sacks of Payton Thorne, MSU had 20 carries for 7 yards. Take out Thorne’s seven carries for -23 yards — four of which were sacks — and the Spartans put up a paltry 30 yards on 13 carries. That’s 2.3 yards per carry.

Admittedly, game flow and a big deficit dictated plenty of passes for MSU, but there was no point when the starters were in that Michigan State could run it on Ohio State.

That’s the way Day wants it to be going forward.

“We stopped the run,” Day said. “There’s a point, I think, they really had no yards rushing. And then there was a defensive score for them and then, also, the last touchdown was in the fourth quarter. Not that we don’t expect to get stops, no matter who is in the game, but I think when you look, when our first group is out there, it was really good.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
landgrantholyland.com

BASKET-BOOM! 2024 four-star point guard John Mobley Jr. commits to Ohio State

It’s early, but Ohio State has already began filling what will likely be a smaller recruiting class for the 2024 cycle — starting with a big BOOM on Sunday afternoon. At halftime of today’s 3:00 ESPN2 Top Flight Invite, John Mobley Jr. — a four-star point guard from Bishop Gorman HS in Las Vegas — announced he’ll be moving back home to Columbus for college to play for Chris Holtmann and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Tennessee shocks Alabama 52-49, and Ohio State football has a new SEC team to worry about

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s playoff era has often involved keeping an eye on what Alabama is doing on its own postseason road. Tennessee has officially joined the conversation of SEC teams the Buckeyes may meet in December. Chase McGrath’s field goal as time expired gave the Volunteers a 52-49 victory over Alabama in one of the defining games of the college football season’s first half.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State safety announced as highest graded at position by PFF

Ohio State is on a tear once more. To no one’s surprise, players are being applauded for their work so far this season. Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom was named Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded safety at the midway point of the 2022 season. Ransom has been a consistent playmaker on the back end for new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles in coverage.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

“An Honor” For Emma Shumate To Play At Ohio State

It’s seemingly a match made in heaven between Ohio State and guard Emma Shumate. Raised in Dresden, Ohio, and playing high school basketball for Newark under head coach and her father, J.R. Shumate, the Buckeyes were the relative hometown college team for Emma, considered one of the top prospects in the 2021 recruiting class.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Offers Fast-Rising 2025 Running Back Ousmane Kromah, OSU Commits Take to Social Media to Help Push for Five-star DE Damon Wilson

Ohio State has expressed interest in a fast-rising running back in the class of 2025. Georgia prospect Ousmane Kromah was offered by Ohio State on Friday, as running backs coach Tony Alford stopped by Lee County High School (Leesburg, Georgia) to extend the offer personally. While the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Kromah...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The 50 Best Bars In Columbus

Much like our city’s dedication to all things food, Columbus has plenty of places to grab a good drink. It doesn’t matter if you are looking for a fancy evening with high-end cocktails or keeping it lowkey with some games and beers, you can find what you’re looking for in C-bus.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Steakhouse leaving Easton Town Center in early 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years. At the end of its lease with no options for renewal, the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is poised to close at the end of January 2023 in hopes of relocating elsewhere in Columbus, according to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Muralist Mandi Caskey Burns Down the House in Whitehall

The Columbus artist’s first performance piece featured a majestic inferno, melted siding, a torrential downpour, awestruck children and a rainbow. No torrent of rain could stop Mandi Caskey. On Aug. 20, the Columbus artist delivered a fiery performance at the abandoned Woodcliff condo complex in Whitehall—one that featured a mural going up in flames while another melted from the heat.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
72K+
Followers
77K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy