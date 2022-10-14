ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mmanews.com

Oscar De La Hoya Makes His Prediction For Jake Paul Vs. Anderson Silva

Boxing great Oscar De La Hoya is making a pick for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight. In the world of boxing, the name Oscar De La Hoya still holds weight. The former champion has transitioned over to the promotion side of the fight game and has found success there as well. Things have changed dramatically since De La Hoya’s fighting days and maybe the biggest difference is the celebrity fights we see now.
bjpenndotcom

Julianna Pena takes issue with Daniel Cormier suggesting she hasn’t warranted a trilogy fight with Amanda Nunes, ‘DC’ responds

Julianna Pena has taken a shot at Daniel Cormier after ‘DC’ suggested that she doesn’t deserve a trilogy against Amanda Nunes. Pena got a crack at the belt against Nunes at UFC 269 and she shocked many as she scored a submission win. After the win, the two had an immediate rematch at UFC 277 with Nunes winning by decision in a rather one-sided fight.
bjpenndotcom

Javier Mendez believes Khabib Nurmagomedov is on track to becoming “the greatest coach of all time”

Javier Mendez thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov could go down as the greatest coach of all time. After Nurmagomedov retired following his submission win over Justin Gaethje to defend his lightweight title, he turned his attention to coaching. He began coaching the likes of Islam Makhachev, Umar Nurmagomedov, and Usman Nurmagomedov among others and has had a ton of success.
bjpenndotcom

WTF! Dominick Reyes reacts to being put deep in the UFC 281 prelims: “It’s about disrespect”

Dominick Reyes is quickly learning how fast you can go from being a title contender and headliner to hanging off the bottom of the prelims. The light heavyweight fighter came into his title fight against Jon Jones in February 2020 on a twelve fight win streak. And many believe he should have left that fight 13-0 with the 205-pound belt. Instead, he walked away on the losing side of a controversial split decision.
bjpenndotcom

Jose Aldo details how a text message from Dana White helped save his son’s life

Future UFC Hall of Famer Jose Aldo reflected on a life-saving text from Dana White. Aldo had a legendary run under the Zuffa banner through UFC and WEC, but he decided it was time to step away from MMA competition and move on to other ventures such as boxing. White sent a heartwarming text message to Aldo. It ultimately led to a hospital visit after Aldo’s pregnant wife had high blood pressure. She got emotional from the text.
bjpenndotcom

Movsar Evloev forced out of UFC main event with Bryce Mitchell

UFC featherweight Movsar Evloev has been forced out of his UFC main event against Bryce Mitchell, as per reports. Within the context of the featherweight division, Movsar Evloev and Bryce Mitchell are two of the leading prospects with many believing they could both go on to hold the gold. Of course, the current king Alex Volkanovski may have a thing or two to say about that, but Evloev and Mitchell are definitely making big gains as they continue on through their exciting careers.
mmanews.com

Bisping: Oliveira Is One Win From Passing Khabib As LW GOAT

Michael Bisping feels like a win for Charles Oliveira against Islam Makhachev would propel his legacy to the next level. Bisping has done his best to support Oliveira in his time since capturing the UFC lightweight title, even going as far as to defend the Brazilian when Makhachev suggested Charles Oliveira was a coward.
MMA Fighting

‘UFC 280 Countdown’ video

The ‘UFC 280 Countdown’ video features the three most anticipated fights this Saturday night in Abu Dhabi. In the main event, MMA Fighting’s No. 1 and No. 3 ranked lightweights Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev collide with a vacant title on the line. The co-main event features a championship scrap between No. 1 and No. 3 ranked bantamweights Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw, and the featured swing bout on the pay-per-view is a bantamweight tilt between No. 2 ranked Petr Yan and unranked up-and-comer Sean O’Malley.
