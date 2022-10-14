Read full article on original website
mmanews.com
Oscar De La Hoya Makes His Prediction For Jake Paul Vs. Anderson Silva
Boxing great Oscar De La Hoya is making a pick for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight. In the world of boxing, the name Oscar De La Hoya still holds weight. The former champion has transitioned over to the promotion side of the fight game and has found success there as well. Things have changed dramatically since De La Hoya’s fighting days and maybe the biggest difference is the celebrity fights we see now.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 62 highlights: Jonathan Martinez stuns Cub Swanson with leg kick TKO
Jonathan Martinez spoiled the bantamweight debut of Cub Swanson earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 15, 2022) at UFC Vegas 62 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Dragon” earned the always rare leg kick TKO towards the end of the second round. LIVE! Stream...
MMAmania.com
Khabib Nurmagomedov claims Islam Makhachev will ‘roll over’ Charles Oliveira at UFC 280
It’s no secret that Khabib Nurmagomedov is backing teammate Islam Makhachev to defeat Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 next weekend to claim the undisputed UFC lightweight title, but “Eagle” may be predicting a bit much for his star successor. Makhachev will put his 10-fight win streak on...
TMZ.com
Muhammad Ali's Grandson Says He Would've Loved Conor McGregor, His Trash Talk
How would Muhammad Ali, the undisputed OG of trash talk, feel about the slick-talking/fighting Conor McGregor?? He would've loved him ... so says The Greatest's grandson, MMA fighter Biaggio Ali Walsh. 24-year-old Ali Walsh, who recently signed with one of the top MMA promotions, PFL, tells TMZ Sports his grandpa...
Aspen Ladd explains why she’s “on top of the world” following UFC departure
Aspen Ladd has explained why she feels on top of the world after leaving the UFC and joining PFL. While she was always a fascinating prospect during her tenure with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Aspen Ladd’s weight cut issues, as well as some disagreements with the promotion, eventually led to her being released.
Julianna Pena takes issue with Daniel Cormier suggesting she hasn’t warranted a trilogy fight with Amanda Nunes, ‘DC’ responds
Julianna Pena has taken a shot at Daniel Cormier after ‘DC’ suggested that she doesn’t deserve a trilogy against Amanda Nunes. Pena got a crack at the belt against Nunes at UFC 269 and she shocked many as she scored a submission win. After the win, the two had an immediate rematch at UFC 277 with Nunes winning by decision in a rather one-sided fight.
Javier Mendez believes Khabib Nurmagomedov is on track to becoming “the greatest coach of all time”
Javier Mendez thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov could go down as the greatest coach of all time. After Nurmagomedov retired following his submission win over Justin Gaethje to defend his lightweight title, he turned his attention to coaching. He began coaching the likes of Islam Makhachev, Umar Nurmagomedov, and Usman Nurmagomedov among others and has had a ton of success.
WTF! Dominick Reyes reacts to being put deep in the UFC 281 prelims: “It’s about disrespect”
Dominick Reyes is quickly learning how fast you can go from being a title contender and headliner to hanging off the bottom of the prelims. The light heavyweight fighter came into his title fight against Jon Jones in February 2020 on a twelve fight win streak. And many believe he should have left that fight 13-0 with the 205-pound belt. Instead, he walked away on the losing side of a controversial split decision.
MMAmania.com
Leon Edwards responds to Jorge Masvidal’s callout now that he’s champ: ‘Get on your knees and beg’
Leon Edwards spent years trying to secure a fight against Jorge Masvidal after “Gamebred” sucker-punched him backstage at O2 Arena in London, England, back in March 2019. Shockingly enough, now that the Qelterweight title is wrapped around Edwards’ waist, it’s Masvidal who’s chasing him. In...
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight card, PPV price set for Oct. 29 boxing event
The Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) fight card will cost you $59.99, which is what boxing fans paid for “The Problem Child’s” last outing opposite Tyron Woodley back in late 2021. Unlike that cruiserweight rematch, “The Spider” is expected to provide a considerable test for the power-punching YouTube star.
Watch: Chris Camozzi Stunningly Scores 30-Second KO Win Over Fellow UFC Veteran Bubba McDaniel At BKFC 31
Ex-UFC fighter Chris Camozzi made a successful bare-knuckle boxing debut at BKFC 31. Camozzi KO’d his fellow UFC veteran and BKFC debutant Bubba McDaniel in Round 1. During Saturday night’s BKFC show, two UFC veterans made their debut, and the fight was over in a matter of seconds.
Jose Aldo details how a text message from Dana White helped save his son’s life
Future UFC Hall of Famer Jose Aldo reflected on a life-saving text from Dana White. Aldo had a legendary run under the Zuffa banner through UFC and WEC, but he decided it was time to step away from MMA competition and move on to other ventures such as boxing. White sent a heartwarming text message to Aldo. It ultimately led to a hospital visit after Aldo’s pregnant wife had high blood pressure. She got emotional from the text.
Movsar Evloev forced out of UFC main event with Bryce Mitchell
UFC featherweight Movsar Evloev has been forced out of his UFC main event against Bryce Mitchell, as per reports. Within the context of the featherweight division, Movsar Evloev and Bryce Mitchell are two of the leading prospects with many believing they could both go on to hold the gold. Of course, the current king Alex Volkanovski may have a thing or two to say about that, but Evloev and Mitchell are definitely making big gains as they continue on through their exciting careers.
Dustin Jacoby looking for top 10 journey in 2023 in wide-open UFC light heavyweight division
You have to go back nearly eight years since Dustin Jacoby lost an MMA fight. Granted, he put MMA on pause after Bellator 132 in January 2015 and signed with Glory Kickboxing and made that sport his trade for a few years. He had a one-off MMA return in 2019, then came back full steam ahead in 2020.
mmanews.com
Bisping: Oliveira Is One Win From Passing Khabib As LW GOAT
Michael Bisping feels like a win for Charles Oliveira against Islam Makhachev would propel his legacy to the next level. Bisping has done his best to support Oliveira in his time since capturing the UFC lightweight title, even going as far as to defend the Brazilian when Makhachev suggested Charles Oliveira was a coward.
MMA Fighting
‘UFC 280 Countdown’ video
The ‘UFC 280 Countdown’ video features the three most anticipated fights this Saturday night in Abu Dhabi. In the main event, MMA Fighting’s No. 1 and No. 3 ranked lightweights Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev collide with a vacant title on the line. The co-main event features a championship scrap between No. 1 and No. 3 ranked bantamweights Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw, and the featured swing bout on the pay-per-view is a bantamweight tilt between No. 2 ranked Petr Yan and unranked up-and-comer Sean O’Malley.
