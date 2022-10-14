UFC featherweight Movsar Evloev has been forced out of his UFC main event against Bryce Mitchell, as per reports. Within the context of the featherweight division, Movsar Evloev and Bryce Mitchell are two of the leading prospects with many believing they could both go on to hold the gold. Of course, the current king Alex Volkanovski may have a thing or two to say about that, but Evloev and Mitchell are definitely making big gains as they continue on through their exciting careers.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO