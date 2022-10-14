Read full article on original website
The View’s Joy Behar calls out Whoopi Goldberg’s strange behavior during confusing live moment
THE VIEW co-host Joy Behar has called out Whoopi Goldberg's odd behavior live on air. Her strange behavior comes after she pretended to fall asleep during a Hot Topic on the show. On Thursday's show, the panel discussed a clip of former President Donald Trump talking about a lawsuit against...
See 'The View' Star Whoopi Goldberg’s Strong Reaction to Joy Behar’s Dramatic New Look
The View just started airing a new season, and Joy Behar is already stepping out of her comfort zone. On September 13, the longtime host shocked co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin when she took a seat at the table wearing a bright pink blazer suit. Given that the daytime TV personality has always favored the color black throughout her tenure on the show, she surprised everyone with the unexpected outfit switch-up.
Sherri Shepherd’s New Show ‘Sherri’ Debuts With Drama Behind The Scenes
Comedian Sherri Shephard‘s new talk show, Sherri, premiered on Sept 12, and there already appears to be some behind-the-scenes drama brewing on the set. According to the U.S. Sun, former staffers from The Wendy Williams Show are worried about their new jobs on the show. Both Suzanne Bass and...
The View fans blast Whoopi Goldberg for ‘gross’ on-air behavior that creator Barbara Walters ‘would have hated’
THE View fans have blasted Whoopi Goldberg for her unacceptable on-air behavior during Thursday’s show. Viewers have insisted that the show’s creator, Barbara Walters, would have hated the moderator’s behavior had she been there on set to see it. As soon as Whoopi sat down at the...
David Letterman 'loves' Howard Stern but admits, 'I just think arm's length may be the way to go'
David Letterman returned to late-night television on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The former host of The Late Show discussed a range of topics, most notably his ongoing friendship with radio host Howard Stern. The two worked in the same building and became friends. But their relationship deteriorated when Stern, seemingly unprovoked, started insulting Letterman and his wife, Regina Lasko.
Kelly Ripa Got Super Honest About When She’s Planning on Leaving ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Relationship Timeline Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Relationship Timeline. Kelly Ripa has been thinking about leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan for sometime now. Over the past year, the former actress has pursed different interests away from the ABC daytime TV show. In...
Whoopi Goldberg hits Daily Beast reporter for knocking 'fat suit' in new film: 'That was not a fat suit'
"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg fired back at a Daily Beast reporter who erroneously claimed she wore a "distracting fat suit" in her new film "Till."
Exclusive: David Mann Opens Up About Hidden Battle With Depression On ‘Tamron Hall’ Show
Depression is one of those things that many people deal with but a great number of folks don’t discuss. Until now, David Mann was one of those people. David Mann Compares His Depression To “Drowning”. On Wednesday’s upcoming episode of “Tamron Hall” Gospel Superstar Tamela Mann and comedian...
Which ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
Here's which 'Laverne & Shirley' cast members are still alive and what they're doing now.
Watch Jennifer Hudson and Sheryl Lee Ralph Sing a Nostalgic "Dreamgirls" Duet
Jennifer Hudson and Sheryl Lee Ralph treated fans to a bit of nostalgia on Tuesday when they teamed up for an epic "Dreamgirls" performance. On Sept. 20, the "Abbott Elementary" star's episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show" aired just a week after her groundbreaking Emmy win, and she stopped by to reflect on her emotional acceptance speech. But, of course, Hudson couldn't pass up the chance to have some "'Dreamgirls' fun."
Mila Kunis Recalls Time She 'Got in Trouble' While Filming Forgetting Sarah Marshall Over Alcohol
Mila Kunis has had quite the career with films spanning across all genres. One of her most memorable was her supporting role as Jason Segel’s love interest in the comedy hit Forgetting Sarah Marshall. The film is hysterical and it was considered a breakthrough performance for Kunis, who later starred in a slew of successful comedy films. The film famously shot at a hotel resort in Hawaii, and apparently the Bad Moms actress got up to a lot of high jinks while at the resort. Recently she disclosed that a particular incident got her in a lot of trouble on set.
Whoopi Goldberg Tells Kathy Najimy Hocus Pocus 2 'Helped' Make Sister Act 3 Happen
"It took a little while, but it's happening," Whoopi Goldberg said on The View when asked about Sister Act 3 Sister Act 3 may feature Whoopi Goldberg thanks to all the love for Hocus Pocus 2! On Friday, Goldberg, 66, spoke with Sister Act costar Kathy Najimy during an episode of The View, and admitted that the buzz surrounding Hocus Pocus 2 sparked her interest in taking part in a third installment of Sister Act. This week, Disney+ revealed that Hocus Pocus 2 — which comes nearly 30 years after the 1993 original — became the...
Awkward! Whoopi Goldberg appears to be caught off-guard on The View after being asked about Sister Act 3 by former co-star Kathy Najimy - who didn't know sequel had been greenlit
Things got a little awkward on The View last week when co-host Whoopi Goldberg didn't appear enthusiastic about the possibility of her former Sister Act co-star Kathy Najimy appearing in Sister Act 3. Najimy, who was on the show in part to promote Hocus Pocus 2, a sequel to another...
Dancing with the Stars 2022 LIVE — Host Tyra Banks slams show for major change ahead of tonight’s episode
AHEAD of tonight's new episode, Dancing With The Stars host Tyra Banks has blasted the show for a major change. The Dancing With The Stars host said that she cannot drink anything due to no commercial breaks, during an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Friday. Tyra was...
Loretta Lynn’s Sisters, Crystal Gayle & Peggy Sue Wright, Pay Tribute To Her With Sweet Performance Of “Coal Miner’s Daughter”
The world just isn’t the same without Loretta Lynn. She sadly passed away last Tuesday morning at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at the age of 90, and at the CMT Artists of the Year special, her sisters Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright honored her with a performance of her signature song “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”
Thora Birch on the Real Reason She Won't Appear in 'Hocus Pocus 2'
Thora Birch, the actress behind the beloved character of Dani Dennison in Hocus Pocus, is opening up about the real reason for her absence in the upcoming sequel. Die-hard Hocus Pocus fans were disappointed to learn that Birch would not be reprising her role as Dani in the new Disney+ sequel, despite capturing audiences' hearts as a young girl in the original 1993 film.
See Inside Drew Scott and Linda Phan's Nature-Themed Nursery for Baby Son Parker
Drew Scott and Linda Phan open up about their design process and inspiration for son Parker's nursery in the Holiday issue of Drew +Jonathan Reveal Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan are giving an inside look at their nature-themed nursery for son Parker James. The couple, who welcomed their first baby on their fourth wedding anniversary, May 4, opened up about the design process and inspiration for Parker's nursery in the Holiday issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal, on newsstands Friday. Scott, 44, explained that the couple wanted to create...
Joy Behar Reveals She Has 'No Plans To Retire' From 'The View' As Rumors Swirl Cohost Whoopi Goldberg Is Planning Her Exit
Joy Behar is setting the record straight on her future with The View. The outspoken television personality turned 80-years-old on Friday, October 7, but that doesn't mean she's planning on slowing down. Behar confirmed that she is absolutely planning to continue her work as cohost on the popular chat-fest."I just signed a contract so I'll be here for a while," she revealed in a recent interview. "I have no plans to retire."THE VIEW'S JOY BEHAR CANDIDLY COMPARES NEW CONSERVATIVE COHOST ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN TO MEGHAN MCCAIN"It's really, you know, something that is an important show in many ways," she added,...
‘Sister Act 3’: Everything To Know About The Whoopi Goldberg Sequel That’s In The Works
Disney first announced Sister Act 3 back in 2020, with an anticipated streaming release on Disney+. Whoopi Goldberg named three huge Hollywood stars that she wants to join her for the sequel. Whoopi told her Sister Act co-star Kathy Najimy that Hocus Pocus 2 helped revive interest in the film.
