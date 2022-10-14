Mickey Joseph praises Casey Thompson for his toughness

Rich Schultz / Stringer PhotoG/Getty

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson showed off his toughness against Rutgers. He took a big hit right before the first half ended and had to leave the game. However, in the second half, he was able to play through being banged up. In doing so, he caught the attention of his interim head coach, Mickey Joseph.

While speaking to the media, Mickey Joseph praised Casey Thompson for his toughness against Rutgers.

“Casey’s a tough dude,” Mickey Joseph said. “You know, he’s going to take shots when he plays quarterback and we drop back and we move the pocket, but he takes shots.”

“I played option quarterback,” Mickey Joseph said, referencing his time playing for Tom Osborne. “I took shots. But, Casey’s a tough guy. You know, he was on the ground. He said it was a left shoulder. I asked him, ‘You throw with your right shoulder, right? Okay, get up.’ And he got up.”

“Casey’s tough. Casey’s going to be able to take those shots and get up.”

Next up for Nebraska is a trip to Purdue in a key Big Ten West battle. Winning that game will go a long way for the Cornhuskers in terms of both bowl eligibility and potentially competing for the West. Casey Thompson is expected to play.

Casey Thompson feels good

Despite the injury, Casey Thompson said he felt good after the game, explaining that while you get banged up it always feels better after a win.

“I feel good. We won the game, so it’s a lot easier to be sore after a win than it is after a loss,” Casey Thompson said.

“So, I know I’m gonna be sore. We’re going to be sore. It was a physical game on the road. A lot of adversity on the push through tonight, from the crowd noise, the music, having to change different snap counts–just different stuff like that. We did a good job finishing the second half, so I feel good right now.”