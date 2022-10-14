Read full article on original website
Polish pride on display during 85th annual Pulaski Day Parade on fashionable Fifth Avenue | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In what participants describe as a manifestation of Polish pride, The Pulaski Day Parade Committee Contingent of Staten Island marched in the 85th annual Pulaski Day Parade that stepped off on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue earlier this month. The time-honored parade serves as a way...
NY1
Staten Island Borough President marks 10th anniversary of Hurricane Sandy
Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella joins “In Focus” to mark nearly 10 years since Hurricane Sandy made landfall in New York City, where 44 residents lost their lives. More than half of those individuals were on Staten Island. Superstorm Sandy left a path of devastation that changed...
NY-11: Max Rose talks rematch with Rep. Nicole Malliotakis on PIX on Politics
NEW YORK (PIX11) — They’re facing off again. Democrat Max Rose joined Sunday’s PIX on Politics to discuss his rematch with incumbent Rep. Nicole Malliotakis to represent Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn in Congress as the representative for New York’s 11th Congressional District. Malliotakis holds a lead in a recent poll from Spectrum News. […]
Staten Island cemeteries | Then and now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A perfect time of year to look at our Staten Island cemeteries with their history that lies beneath and on the headstones above is now as we approach Halloween. New Dorp’s Moravian Cemetery is the largest and oldest active cemetery on Staten Island, having opened in...
Coats, socks and more: Where to donate much-needed items to help migrants on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As New York City works in assisting migrants in a situation that Mayor Eric Adams recently called a ”humanitarian crisis,” various Staten Island organizations are offering ways borough residents can help. Since May, New York City has seen thousands of migrants -- who are...
Staten Island Community Boards meetings: Zoning applications up for vote
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two of Staten Island’s three Community Boards will hold public virtual meetings next week. Community Board 2 will consider several zoning applications when it meets virtually at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The board will consider two Todt Hill zoning applications, one is...
NYC: Languishing Staten Island waterfront projects will be addressed in ‘coming months’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A host of failed economic development projects cover the Staten Island waterfront, and most point back to one agency — the New York City Economic Development Corporation (EDC). For years, projects connected to EDC, like the New York Wheel and its abandoned garage, Lighthouse...
HONK NYC! Performing tonight in Staten Island’s Maker Park
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The HONK NYC! Festival will be making an appearance in Stapleton this evening. Currently in its 16th year, this borough spanning celebration of music will bring its talent to Maker Park at the corner of Thompson and Front Streets. The event will feature street bands that...
Four Staten Islanders appointed to new commission to cut red tape for NYC small business owners
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Four Staten Islanders are among a team of 50 business professionals across the city who will sit on the newly-formed Small Business Advisory Commission. The commission, formed under the auspices of The NYC Department of Small Business Services (SBS), was designed to forge strong partnerships with the city’s business community and slash through regulatory barriers to accelerate economic recovery following the height of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Staten Island Home of the Week: Fully-renovated, state-of-the-art, backyard sanctuary, $2.4M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com mentions that this home, located on “a quite dead-end street at 116 Fine Blvd., Todt Hill, boasts 12 rooms, a double-door entry to the grand foyer, a banquet-size dining room and a chef’s dream kitchen. Priced at $2,399,000, this...
With large response, FDNY puts a ‘good stop’ to an electrical fire in New Springville
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — More than a dozen FDNY units responded Sunday night to a fire at a private home in New Springville. The incident was reported at around 9 p.m. inside a two-story structure at 92 Shirra Ave.
Peter Luger lost its Michelin star while no Staten Island restaurants have yet to earn one | Pamela’s Food Service Diary
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two weeks ago, the Michelin Guide administrators hosted a party on the 101st floor of Hudson Yards at Peak Restaurant for the New York City Michelin Star Reveal. That on its own was a dizzying experience. But for those of us brought up in the restaurant world, the night launched itself into another stratosphere with real life kitchen rock stars in the room like (pant, pant) Daniel Boulud and Eric Ripert.
NYPD searching for 2 men in connection with South Shore break-in
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York City Police Department (NYPD) is asking the public’s help in identifying two men wanted for questioning in connection to a break-in and attempted robbery of an Annadale apartment. The would-be alleged burglars broke into an apartment belonging to a 51-year-old male in...
