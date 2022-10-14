ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Four Staten Islanders appointed to new commission to cut red tape for NYC small business owners

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Four Staten Islanders are among a team of 50 business professionals across the city who will sit on the newly-formed Small Business Advisory Commission. The commission, formed under the auspices of The NYC Department of Small Business Services (SBS), was designed to forge strong partnerships with the city’s business community and slash through regulatory barriers to accelerate economic recovery following the height of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Peter Luger lost its Michelin star while no Staten Island restaurants have yet to earn one | Pamela’s Food Service Diary

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two weeks ago, the Michelin Guide administrators hosted a party on the 101st floor of Hudson Yards at Peak Restaurant for the New York City Michelin Star Reveal. That on its own was a dizzying experience. But for those of us brought up in the restaurant world, the night launched itself into another stratosphere with real life kitchen rock stars in the room like (pant, pant) Daniel Boulud and Eric Ripert.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Staten Island, NY
