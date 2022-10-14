ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WeAreSC On3 10/14/22: Leinart Interview Caleb, Austin Jones Update, and Utah's Uniforms

By Adam Bradford
On3.com
 3 days ago
Ronald Martinez | Getty Images

WeAreSC On3 is a daily three-point briefing recapping news and notes surrounding USC Athletics. Today, we take a look at Matt Leinart sitting down with Caleb Williams, Lincoln Riley giving an update on Austin Jones’s playing time, and Utah wearing special uniforms for Saturday night’s matchup.

Leinart Interviews Caleb

USC quarterback Caleb Williams recently sat down for an interview with another Trojan signal-caller—former Heisman winner and current Fox College Football analyst Matt Leinart.

In his talk with Leinart, Williams discussed his transition from Oklahoma to USC, the Trojans’ start to the season, his relationship with head coach Lincoln Riley, and his habit of painting his nails for games.

Austin Jones Update

USC running back Travis Dye had a big day against Washington State on Saturday. However, fellow back Austin Jones did not play much at all. Jones saw extremely limited snaps in the game, and did not record a single carry.

When asked about Jones’s lack of playing time yesterday, Lincoln Riley seemed to imply that it was less about Jones, and more about riding the hot hand in Dye. Riley even went so far as to say that, “we left that game saying, ‘we should’ve played Austin some.'”

It will be interesting to see if Jones plays a bigger role when the Trojans when the Trojans take on Utah tomorrow.

USC running back Austin Jones saw limited snaps in the Trojans’ win over Washington State. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Utah’s Uniforms

Speaking of USC’s matchup against Utah, the Utes recently released the uniforms that they will be wearing for the contest.

In addition to black jerseys and pants, the Utes will wear special helmets honoring the late Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe. Both Jordan and Lowe were Utah players who tragically passed away last year.

