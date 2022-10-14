ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Man allegedly ran into LPSO deputy during pursuit arrested

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A man is in custody after allegedly running his vehicle into a deputy’s car. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says an LPSO unit was damaged after Scott McGowan, 52, ran into it during a pursuit on Sunday. McGowan tried to run on foot but was apprehended by a K-9 unit.
Man killed in hit and run in Assumption Parish, state police searching for suspected vehicle

BELLE ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) – A White Castle man was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday morning. Troopers from the Louisiana State Police responded to LA-998 in Assumption Parish around 8 a.m. about a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. Through an investigation, troopers learned that 54-year-old David Gilbert was walking east in the westbound lane of LA-998 when he was struck by a vehicle heading west.
Police: Car crashes into Monarch Avenue home after passenger is shot

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say one person sustained injuries in a Sunday (October 16) evening shooting and car crash that occurred just north of Glen Oaks, in the Zion City area. According to Baton Rouge Police (BRPD), a driver and at least one passenger were traveling in...
Over $90K going to program fighting violent crime in Baton Rouge neighborhoods

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Thousands of dollars will be going to a program dedicated to violent crime prevention in Baton Rouge neighborhoods. According to an announcement Friday from U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., $91,149 from the Department of Justice will be headed to the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, which aims to reduce violent crime. He said the money specifically goes toward supporting community efforts addressing violent crime and gun violence.
K-9 helps find marijuana during traffic stop in Louisiana

AMELIA, La. (BRPROUD) – Deonte D. Harris, 25, of, Gibson, was arrested after a traffic stop on Thursday night in Assumption Parish. Harris was stopped on U.S. 90 after a deputy saw him commit a traffic violation. The driver was subsequently questioned by the deputy who then requested that...
Expecting parent? Woman’s Hospital is holding a free event on how to care for your baby

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Woman’s Hospital is inviting expecting parents to a free event on Saturday, Oct. 15. Parents can go to different booths to learn about how to care for their newborns, get breastfeeding tips, and be taught how to put in a car seat correctly by local experts and pediatricians. Parents will also know what to expect during labor and delivery.
Two hurt in crash involving BRPD unit on Greenwell Springs Rd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge Police Department patrol unit was involved in a crash on Thursday night. BRPD said the crash “involved a 2011 Dodge Charger (Marked Police Unit) and a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado.”. The crash took place at approximately 10:15 p.m. in the 8500...
Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
Dunham stuns Episcopal at home, 42-0

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Dunham School shuts out Episcopal 42-0 on Friday. In the first half of the game Jackson House hit Jac Comeaux in stride for a 70 yard touchdown, which set the tone for the night. Please click the video provided for highlights.
West Feliciana overwhelms Brusly, 49-14

West Feliciana defends their home turf and overwhelms Brusly, 49-14. Quarterback Joel Rogers was on top of his game from the start, finding Jeremy Fowler Jr. for a 22-yard touchdown to put West Feliciana up 27-0 in the first quarter. The Saints stay undefeated, moving to 7-0 on the season....
Dutchtown shuts out Live Oak 28-0

GEISMAR, La. – Dutchtown defeated Live Oak 28-0 at Dutchtown High School on Friday night. On the first drive of the game Live Oak’s Josh Harrouch fumbled and AK Burrell recovered the ball. The Griffins were at the one yard line when the ball was handed off to Gary Dukes who easily ran into the end zone.
Offense Shines, LSU Powers Past Florida, 45-35

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Quarterback Jayden Daniels accounted for six touchdowns and 349 yards passing to lead LSU past Florida, 45-35, on Saturday night at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. LSU improved to 5-2 and 3-1 in SEC play, while the Gators fell to 4-3, 1-3 in the SEC. The Tigers...
Jackson Martingayle leads LSU runners at Arturo Barrios Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. – Jackson Martingayle, a two-time Southeastern Conference Runner of the Week this season, led LSU’s effort Saturday at the Arturo Barrios Cross Country Invitational in Bryan-College Station, Texas, recording a time of 24:22.0 in the men’s 8K race. Martingayle placed 26th in a field...
Southern University releases homecoming week festivities

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University A&M College homecoming is back and in full effect. Students can celebrate homecoming starting Sunday, Oct. 16 to Sunday, Oct. 23 with activities throughout the week. Homecoming day is Saturday, Oct. 22 and the Jaguars will go up against the Virginia University of Lynchburg Dragons at A.W. Mumford Stadium at 4 p.m.
McKinley takes down St. Michael, 40-15

McKinley continued their improvement this season and beat St. Michael, 40-15. Panthers quarterback Grant Hatch broke the game open when he hit Tyler Johnson to make it a 19-7 game in their favor. McKinley maintained control the rest of the game to break the .500 mark on the season. McKinley...
