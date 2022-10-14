Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
brproud.com
Man allegedly ran into LPSO deputy during pursuit arrested
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A man is in custody after allegedly running his vehicle into a deputy’s car. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says an LPSO unit was damaged after Scott McGowan, 52, ran into it during a pursuit on Sunday. McGowan tried to run on foot but was apprehended by a K-9 unit.
brproud.com
Man killed in hit and run in Assumption Parish, state police searching for suspected vehicle
BELLE ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) – A White Castle man was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday morning. Troopers from the Louisiana State Police responded to LA-998 in Assumption Parish around 8 a.m. about a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. Through an investigation, troopers learned that 54-year-old David Gilbert was walking east in the westbound lane of LA-998 when he was struck by a vehicle heading west.
brproud.com
Alleged drug dealer nicknamed ‘UNC’ arrested in Baton Rouge after seizure of fentanyl, heroin, stolen guns and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A weeks-long investigation ended with the arrest of two people including an alleged drug dealer. 41-year-old Jermaine Harris, aka, “UNC” and Dawn Clarke, 45, were arrested on Thursday, Oct. 13, according to authorities. Agents with EBRSO Narcotics had reason to believe that...
brproud.com
Troubling trend of violent crimes by juveniles increase in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – A juvenile charged with allegedly killing Southern University student JoVonté Barber during a carjacking will be going to adult court after a judge ruled that there is enough probable cause. This is the latest case in a troubling trend involving Baton Rouge teens...
brproud.com
Police: Car crashes into Monarch Avenue home after passenger is shot
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say one person sustained injuries in a Sunday (October 16) evening shooting and car crash that occurred just north of Glen Oaks, in the Zion City area. According to Baton Rouge Police (BRPD), a driver and at least one passenger were traveling in...
brproud.com
Over $90K going to program fighting violent crime in Baton Rouge neighborhoods
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Thousands of dollars will be going to a program dedicated to violent crime prevention in Baton Rouge neighborhoods. According to an announcement Friday from U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., $91,149 from the Department of Justice will be headed to the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, which aims to reduce violent crime. He said the money specifically goes toward supporting community efforts addressing violent crime and gun violence.
brproud.com
K-9 helps find marijuana during traffic stop in Louisiana
AMELIA, La. (BRPROUD) – Deonte D. Harris, 25, of, Gibson, was arrested after a traffic stop on Thursday night in Assumption Parish. Harris was stopped on U.S. 90 after a deputy saw him commit a traffic violation. The driver was subsequently questioned by the deputy who then requested that...
brproud.com
Expecting parent? Woman’s Hospital is holding a free event on how to care for your baby
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Woman’s Hospital is inviting expecting parents to a free event on Saturday, Oct. 15. Parents can go to different booths to learn about how to care for their newborns, get breastfeeding tips, and be taught how to put in a car seat correctly by local experts and pediatricians. Parents will also know what to expect during labor and delivery.
brproud.com
Two hurt in crash involving BRPD unit on Greenwell Springs Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge Police Department patrol unit was involved in a crash on Thursday night. BRPD said the crash “involved a 2011 Dodge Charger (Marked Police Unit) and a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado.”. The crash took place at approximately 10:15 p.m. in the 8500...
brproud.com
Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
brproud.com
Challenges listed in Ascension Parish animal shelter project; groundbreaking in 2023
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Ascension Parish Government shared an update Friday on its construction plans for a new animal shelter, naming several challenges in the project. According to a news release, the Animal Services Board in parish government listed the following challenges:. Five (5) or more acres are needed...
brproud.com
Power Coalition for Equity & Justice President says ‘Every vote counts’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you missed the deadline to register to vote in person you still have a chance to register to vote online. The Power Coalition for Equity & Justice explains why it’s important you make your voice heard. “We must make sure that we...
brproud.com
Ascension Parish experiences real estate woes for shelter relocation, construction
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) — As Ascension Parish has grown in population, so has the number of animals in shelters. The parish wants to expand its shelters, but high prices in real estate have caused quite a problem. Animals at Cara’s House will soon be getting a new $6 million...
brproud.com
Dunham stuns Episcopal at home, 42-0
BATON ROUGE, La. – The Dunham School shuts out Episcopal 42-0 on Friday. In the first half of the game Jackson House hit Jac Comeaux in stride for a 70 yard touchdown, which set the tone for the night. Please click the video provided for highlights.
brproud.com
West Feliciana overwhelms Brusly, 49-14
West Feliciana defends their home turf and overwhelms Brusly, 49-14. Quarterback Joel Rogers was on top of his game from the start, finding Jeremy Fowler Jr. for a 22-yard touchdown to put West Feliciana up 27-0 in the first quarter. The Saints stay undefeated, moving to 7-0 on the season....
brproud.com
Dutchtown shuts out Live Oak 28-0
GEISMAR, La. – Dutchtown defeated Live Oak 28-0 at Dutchtown High School on Friday night. On the first drive of the game Live Oak’s Josh Harrouch fumbled and AK Burrell recovered the ball. The Griffins were at the one yard line when the ball was handed off to Gary Dukes who easily ran into the end zone.
brproud.com
Offense Shines, LSU Powers Past Florida, 45-35
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Quarterback Jayden Daniels accounted for six touchdowns and 349 yards passing to lead LSU past Florida, 45-35, on Saturday night at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. LSU improved to 5-2 and 3-1 in SEC play, while the Gators fell to 4-3, 1-3 in the SEC. The Tigers...
brproud.com
Jackson Martingayle leads LSU runners at Arturo Barrios Invitational
BATON ROUGE, La. – Jackson Martingayle, a two-time Southeastern Conference Runner of the Week this season, led LSU’s effort Saturday at the Arturo Barrios Cross Country Invitational in Bryan-College Station, Texas, recording a time of 24:22.0 in the men’s 8K race. Martingayle placed 26th in a field...
brproud.com
Southern University releases homecoming week festivities
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University A&M College homecoming is back and in full effect. Students can celebrate homecoming starting Sunday, Oct. 16 to Sunday, Oct. 23 with activities throughout the week. Homecoming day is Saturday, Oct. 22 and the Jaguars will go up against the Virginia University of Lynchburg Dragons at A.W. Mumford Stadium at 4 p.m.
brproud.com
McKinley takes down St. Michael, 40-15
McKinley continued their improvement this season and beat St. Michael, 40-15. Panthers quarterback Grant Hatch broke the game open when he hit Tyler Johnson to make it a 19-7 game in their favor. McKinley maintained control the rest of the game to break the .500 mark on the season. McKinley...
