Fire crews battle blaze at Moore brewery
MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Fire crews were called to a brewery early Friday morning In Moore.
Around 6 a.m. on Friday, firefighters battled the commercial fire near I-35 and W. 27th street.Highlighting an act of kindness: OKC man helps elderly woman in dire situation
The fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 0