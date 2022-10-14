ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore, OK

Fire crews battle blaze at Moore brewery

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mh17N_0iZ3D4A200

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Fire crews were called to a brewery early Friday morning In Moore.

Around 6 a.m. on Friday, firefighters battled the commercial fire near I-35 and W. 27th street.

Highlighting an act of kindness: OKC man helps elderly woman in dire situation

The fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6

1 Killed In SW Oklahoma City House Fire

One person has died in a house fire Sunday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said the fire started in a home near Southwest 15th Street and North Czech Hall Road. Firefighters said the fire is out, and the cause of the fire...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Authorities investigate cause of deadly southwest Oklahoma City house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after a house caught fire Sunday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City, authorities said. Around 2 p.m., crews responded to a report of a fire at a home in the 12300 block of Southwest 13th Street, just off Czech Hall Road. Neighbors who reported the fire told authorities that they didn't think anyone was home.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

One person dead in Oklahoma City house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- One person has died in a south west Oklahoma City housefire Sunday afternoon, confirmed the Oklahoma City fire department. The cause of the fire is unknown. There is no information on the victim at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma daycare evacuated after car fire in parking lot

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma daycare was evacuated after a car fire in their parking lot. The flames reached two cars next to the building, forcing everyone to get out. The daycare workers said that the fire scared them as much as it scared the children. When Jones Fire...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Two businesses impacted after fire breaks out inside Moore brewery

MOORE, Okla. — Crews battled a fire that broke out Friday morning inside a brewing company in Moore. The deputy fire chief told KOCO 5 that the fire started around 5:30 a.m. at 1774 Brewing on Northwest 27th Street near Interstate 35. The metal building caused issues for fire crews, and at least two businesses were directly impacted.
MOORE, OK
News On 6

Multiple Agencies Contain Large Logan County Grass Fire

A large grass fire caused the response of multiple fire departments around the Oklahoma City metro. The fire was reported Friday afternoon on Hiwassee Road, approximately one mile north of Northeast 234th Street. Authorities said the Edmond Police Department has joined in the effort of extinguishing the fire alongside the...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
KFOR

Two killed in Stillwater collision early Saturday morning

STILLWATER (KFOR)- A two car collision in Stillwater resulted in the casualties of two drivers early Saturday morning. The driver of a white Ford Mustang collided with the driver of a red Chevy Impala driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of 6th Avenue towards Country Club Road. The driver of the Ford Mustang continued driving […]
STILLWATER, OK
blackchronicle.com

Father of four found dead at troubled OKC motel

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For the third time this year, a homicide investigation is underway at the Plaza Inn. Around 9 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to the Plaza Inn, located near S.E. 29th and I-35, after multiple gunshots were heard in the area. When the officers...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Two people dead after crash in Stillwater, officials say

STILLWATER, Okla. — Two people were killed in a fatal overnight crash in Stillwater. On Saturday morning around 4:15, officers responded to the scene of a deadly crash at 6th Avenue and Country Club Road. Authorities said the vehicle collided head-on, then one of the vehicles continued traveling eastbound and several parts of the vehicle struck an occupied park vehicle in the parking lot and several other unoccupied vehicles.
STILLWATER, OK
news9.com

At Least 1 Shot In NW OKC

At least one person was shot Friday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City police said the incident happened near Northwest 34th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard. Police said the victim was shot in the chest, and the shooter fled the scene. The victim was transported to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Cold Front on the way Saturday Night! Thunderstorms and rainfall in the forecast!!

There’s a risk for severe weather this Saturday evening into the wee hours Sunday! It’s a Slight Risk through central Oklahoma. Large hail and damaging winds possible with the strongest storms. Hopefully good rainfall as well! The threat for severe weather will push south of OKC and into southern OK after midnight. However, showers and t’storms linger Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon with clearing Sunday night! Chill Fall weather coming in behind this front for several days!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Suspect stabbed after breaking into Oklahoma City apartment, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person ran a suspect out of his apartment after an early morning break-in Friday in southwest Oklahoma City. Police told KOCO 5 that a suspect broke into an apartment unit through a window at the Seminole Ridge Apartments near Southwest 74th Street and Santa Fe Avenue. When the victim saw the suspect, he grabbed a knife and chased them out.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy