The Incompetent Authorities Who Released a Madman to Kill His VictimsSam H ArnoldClearwater, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Did Her Killer Get Away With Murder? The Story of Taylor Anne McAllisterTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Saint Petersburg, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Where to Get the Best Cuban Sandwich in Florida, According to Southern LivingL. CaneFlorida State
Tampa Bay’s Best Corn Mazes
TampaBayDateNightGuide ~ Fun Ways to Celebrate Fall ~ Corn Mazes Along with Pumpkin...
Tampa Bay News Wire
25th Annual Florida Craft Art Festival 2022 features top artists
Downtown St. Petersburg, November 19 and 20, Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The25th Annual Florida CraftArtFestival on Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20, is a destination for tourists and local visitors to enjoy a fun-filled, visually exciting Florida weekend. Collectors and art lovers will be delighted by the creations of one hundred of the nation’s best contemporary fine craft artists from twelve states. There will be artist demonstrations, food trucks, craft beers and music. The two-day festival kicks off the Holiday shopping season and features handmade works in ceramics, fiber, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media and wood and admission is free.
Clearwater’s Best Pumpkin Patches
Clearwater, Largo and all of Pinellas’s Pumpkin Patches are all kinds of awesome! So hooray for fall and pumpkins and pumpkin patches in Tampa!. And if you’re not looking for a Tampa Bay pumpkin patch, check out our list of Tampa Pumpkin Patches and St. Petersburg Pumpkin Patches!
Get Ready For Salsa at the District: The Mojito Festival in Downtown Clearwater
Florida Best Promotions, Dance Flow Studios & RELPro Events & Entertainment brings you Salsa at the District in Downtown Clearwater. Richard Del Rio joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with all the fun details. Date and time:. Sat, October 22, 2022, 6:00...
Clearwater Jazz Holiday: Important Seating Information
Clearwater Jazz Holiday: Important Seating Information. Clearwater Jazz Holiday returns again BayCare Ballpark, home of the Clearwater Threshers and the spring training home of the Philadelphia Phillies. The familiar previous location of Coachman Park is undergoing construction of a 4,000-seat amphitheater on that location, which should be ready for 2023 and beyond for CJH and for lots of other events as well. CJH runs tonight through Sunday.
‘Mansion in the sky’: Gronkowski’s former Tampa penthouse goes on sale for $5.4 million
The downtown Tampa penthouse that once housed former Buccaneers tight-end Rob Gronkowski is up for sale — sporting a hefty $5.4 million price tag.
Escape, Engage, and Explore at Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland
Imagine a place where you can stroll along a canopy walk under the oak trees, explore the nature trails, play at the brand new Florida Children’s Museum, attend a concert on the great lawn, smell the flowers in the sensory gardens, learn about Florida wildlife in the nature center, paddleboat on a lagoon, meet a friend for lunch at the cafe, host an event in the event center or treehouse, watch your children play on the nature playgrounds… sounds amazing right??
5K Run, Bingo, Trunk-or-Treat, Rummage Sale & More
Due to Hurricane Ian, event organizers Bernadette Boyle and Linda O’Brien received a call from the county saying that their event had been canceled. The new date for the Your Next Step is the Cure 5K run is Saturday, November 19. This means that there is still time to sign up for this amazing event, which brings awareness to ocular melanoma, at https://runsignup.com/race/fl/lithia/yournextstepisthecure.
Southern rap giant Goodie Mob plays Tampa this month
Expect some 'Soul Food' and a side of the new album, too.
20 underrated new restaurants that opened in Tampa Bay this year
This year we've seen a ton of new eateries pop up across the Bay, so here are some of our picks for the latest restaurant openings you might have missed!. If you're hungry for a juicy burger, or ready to crack open a cold one, we've got some sweet new recommendations for you! From, breweries to pizza joints, it looks like some fun flavors are on the rise.
Here’s how Disney Genie+ service prices are changing
The Disney Genie+ service, which allows park-goers to skip the lines of attractions, for a fee, has changed.
Brandon Ballet Wine Pairing & Sugar Plum Fairy Tea
Brandon Ballet’s Season 29 is currently underway with several upcoming events. Season 29 is going to be an exciting one with events and productions that are good for the whole community. First, you can support the Brandon Ballet by attending the Wine Pairing en Pointe on Tuesday, November 1...
The Tampa Bay Fishin’ Report: Working mangroves when tide is high a good strategy
Capt. Chuck Rogers (813-918-8356): Capt. Chuck says live-bait anglers will have no trouble finding scaled sardines on the flats around the Gandy Bridge area. Tampa Bay still has a lot of fresh water flowing into it, and tea-colored water stained from tannins is common in many areas. The reduced salinity is not ideal for active, feeding fish, and it may be a bit longer before conditions return to normal. Capt. Chuck noted that after the passing of Hurricane Irma in 2017, it took a month before the bay rebounded. Right now, working mangrove lines when the tide is high and moving is a good strategy for reds and snook. The bite can be hit-or-miss, but there are a couple of pretty much sure things in schooling Spanish mackerel in deeper water mid-bay. They will be following bait schools, so look for feeding birds attacking bait. Mangrove snapper fishing is very reliable under the bay bridges, around docks and channel edges where there are rocks or other structure. The Gandy Bridge pilings have been producing best.
Drumlines Will Perform At VFCC Shop Local Holiday Expo
The Valrico Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce is hosting its VFCC Shop Local Holiday Expo on Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Patrons will be able to shop at this annual vendor market in the teachers’ parking lot at Bloomingdale Senior High School, located at 1700 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.
Freddy Williams, 38
Freddy Williams says he used to avoid competitions like the Business Observer’s 40 Under 40 program because he was afraid of being judged by his age. He landed his first CEO role in 2012, when he was just 28, leading the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lake and Sumter counties. In 2016, he joined the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast, headquartered in Clearwater, as president and CEO.
Everything You Need To Know Before Visiting St. Armands Circle
St. Armands Circle is almost 100 years old. Originally an island in Sarasota Bay, it was purchased in 1893 by Charles St. Amand for $21.71 for over 130 acres. Amand’s name was misspelled on the deed and was never corrected when circus magnate John Ringling purchased the island in 1917. Today, it remains St. Armands Key and is considered the “Jewel of Sarasota,” with real estate prices for homes in the six figures. Ringling, always the showman, had a flair for the dramatic. He had a vision of creating a luxury development with upscale shopping around a center circle. The island was separated from the mainland, but Ringling financed a bridge to connect Sarasota to St. Armands. He named it the “John Ringling Causeway” and was the first to drive across it in 1926.
Hot air balloon festival coming to Plant City’s Strawberry Festival grounds
Plus, there's a laser show!
Tampa woman, 81, killed after car hits tree in Land O’Lakes
An 81-year-old woman was killed after the car she was riding in collided with a tree in Land O'Lakes.
Riverview woman’s Publix trip wins her $1 million
A Riverview woman is $1 million richer after claiming a winning Florida Lottery scratch-off prize.
It’s Food Truck Friday at BKV
Three food trucks are serving up some great offerings at today’s Food Truck Friday at Brooksville Tampa-Bay Regional Airport (BKV) at the Hernando County Administration Parking Lot. Mr. C’s Grilled Cheese puts a creative twist on an American staple. There’s the Mac Daddy mac and cheese grilled cheese sandwich,...
