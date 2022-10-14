Capt. Chuck Rogers (813-918-8356): Capt. Chuck says live-bait anglers will have no trouble finding scaled sardines on the flats around the Gandy Bridge area. Tampa Bay still has a lot of fresh water flowing into it, and tea-colored water stained from tannins is common in many areas. The reduced salinity is not ideal for active, feeding fish, and it may be a bit longer before conditions return to normal. Capt. Chuck noted that after the passing of Hurricane Irma in 2017, it took a month before the bay rebounded. Right now, working mangrove lines when the tide is high and moving is a good strategy for reds and snook. The bite can be hit-or-miss, but there are a couple of pretty much sure things in schooling Spanish mackerel in deeper water mid-bay. They will be following bait schools, so look for feeding birds attacking bait. Mangrove snapper fishing is very reliable under the bay bridges, around docks and channel edges where there are rocks or other structure. The Gandy Bridge pilings have been producing best.

