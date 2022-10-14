The Chapel Hill Police Department aided in finding a stolen vehicle from Battleboro, North Carolina, on early Sunday morning. A release from the department said at around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Melville Loop over a report of someone “pulling on a vehicle’s door handle.” Upon arriving to the road, which is part of the Sagebrook of Chapel Hill apartment community, they found and detained a suspect at the scene.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO