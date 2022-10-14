ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Police Arrest Teenager Over Stolen Vehicle, Gun

The Chapel Hill Police Department aided in finding a stolen vehicle from Battleboro, North Carolina, on early Sunday morning. A release from the department said at around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Melville Loop over a report of someone “pulling on a vehicle’s door handle.” Upon arriving to the road, which is part of the Sagebrook of Chapel Hill apartment community, they found and detained a suspect at the scene.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Raleigh police set up memorial for fallen Officer Gabriel Torres

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department has set up a memorial for the fallen officer killed in Thursday’s mass shooting. On Thursday, off-duty Officer Gabriel Torres was one of the five victims killed in a mass shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood in northeast Raleigh. Another officer was wounded and has since been released from a Raleigh hospital.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Police launch death investigation in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A welfare check Sunday turned into a death investigation, according to Goldsboro police. At about 8:25 a.m., officers said someone called 9-1-1 requesting a welfare check. The location has not been released. When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found someone who was...
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Selma nightclub, officers say

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Selma police said they responded to the scene of a deadly shooting at a nightclub early Sunday morning. Sometime before 7 a.m., officers said they were called to a shooting at The Diamond District Lounge nightclub in the 1600 block of S. Pollock St. At...
SELMA, NC
WBTV

Officials give update on Raleigh mass shooting

A new survey by LLC.org looked at the most annoying coworker habits and found that "quiet quitting" was among the most irritating. Fall is in full swing as leaves in the N.C. mountains reach their peak colors. Updated: 2 hours ago. Fall colors are bringing people to the mountains, which...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh shooter was 15; brother among five dead

RALEIGH, N.C. — Sources tell WRAL News that 15-year-old Austin Thompson is the person hospitalized, suspected of killing five and injuring two others in a shooting spree in an east Raleigh neighborhood on Thursday. One of the victims was his 16-year-old brother, James Roger Thompson, a junior at Knightdale...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Violent crime in NC involving juveniles on the rise

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shootings in Raleigh, New Bern, and Greenville in just the past few days, along with the Jacksonville school stabbing that happened in September involving juveniles have people concerned. “The crime rate in the community is devastating, especially at the age that it involves. I don’t understand...
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL

Stunned families mourn, celebrate victims shot in east Raleigh neighborhood

The victims were of different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s. They were: an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot, and James Roger Thompson, 16, a junior at Knightdale High School; Mary Marshall, 34; Nicole Conners, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.
RALEIGH, NC

