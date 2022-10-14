Read full article on original website
15-year-old suspect in Raleigh shooting remains in 'grave' condition: Official
RALEIGH, N.C. — The teenager suspected in the fatal shootings of five people in Raleigh, North Carolina, is still in "grave" condition, a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation into the mass shooting told ABC News. The 15-year-old was taken into custody with life-threatening injuries following a standoff...
cbs17
Durham 19-year-old found with stolen gun, car in Chapel Hill, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police say they have arrested a teenager Sunday after finding him with a stolen car and a stolen gun. At about 3:30 a.m., officers said they responded to the 100 block of Melville Loop after receiving a report of someone pulling on a car’s door handle.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Police Arrest Teenager Over Stolen Vehicle, Gun
The Chapel Hill Police Department aided in finding a stolen vehicle from Battleboro, North Carolina, on early Sunday morning. A release from the department said at around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Melville Loop over a report of someone “pulling on a vehicle’s door handle.” Upon arriving to the road, which is part of the Sagebrook of Chapel Hill apartment community, they found and detained a suspect at the scene.
cbs17
Raleigh police set up memorial for fallen Officer Gabriel Torres
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department has set up a memorial for the fallen officer killed in Thursday’s mass shooting. On Thursday, off-duty Officer Gabriel Torres was one of the five victims killed in a mass shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood in northeast Raleigh. Another officer was wounded and has since been released from a Raleigh hospital.
cbs17
Police launch death investigation in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A welfare check Sunday turned into a death investigation, according to Goldsboro police. At about 8:25 a.m., officers said someone called 9-1-1 requesting a welfare check. The location has not been released. When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found someone who was...
Wake County DA files juvenile petition against mass shooting suspect
The Wake County District Attorney has filed a juvenile petition against the suspect that is accused of killing five people and injuring two others on Thursday.
cbs17
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Selma nightclub, officers say
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Selma police said they responded to the scene of a deadly shooting at a nightclub early Sunday morning. Sometime before 7 a.m., officers said they were called to a shooting at The Diamond District Lounge nightclub in the 1600 block of S. Pollock St. At...
5 killed in Raleigh neighborhood shooting are remembered
The suspect fatally shot two people in the streets of a middle-class Raleigh neighborhood, then fled toward a popular walking trail where he opened fire, killing three more people, police said.
What we know about the 15-year-old suspect in the Raleigh mass shooting
Neighbors in Hedingham described unusual behavior.
News of a Raleigh officer’s death was delivered next to the city’s police memorial
The memorial in front of city hall was dedicated to officers who have died in the line of duty, going back to 1922.
What we know about Gabriel Torres, the police officer killed in Raleigh mass shooting
Torres leaves behind his wife and one child, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said.
WBTV
Teen suspect in deadly Raleigh shooting could likely be tried as an adult, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The juvenile suspect in Thursday’s deadly shooting in Raleigh may not be 18 years old, but he could still be tried as an adult. According to CBS affiliate WNCN, the Wake County District Attorney, Lorrin Freeman, filed a juvenile petition against the 15-year-old suspect Friday, so he can be tried as an adult.
Police chief names victims of Raleigh mass shooting; 5 dead, 2 injured
Officials are gathering for an 8:30 a.m. press conference Friday to share new details of the mass shooting that killed five and injured two in Raleigh on Thursday.
WBTV
Officials give update on Raleigh mass shooting
A new survey by LLC.org looked at the most annoying coworker habits and found that "quiet quitting" was among the most irritating. Fall is in full swing as leaves in the N.C. mountains reach their peak colors. Updated: 2 hours ago. Fall colors are bringing people to the mountains, which...
North Carolina native accused of killing, dismembering Chicago landlord
CHICAGO (WGHP) — A woman who has been arrested in connection to the death and dismemberment of her landlord is originally from High Point, North Carolina. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicide in the death of Frances Walker, 69, WGN reports. She is from High Point. According to […]
Raleigh shooter was 15; brother among five dead
RALEIGH, N.C. — Sources tell WRAL News that 15-year-old Austin Thompson is the person hospitalized, suspected of killing five and injuring two others in a shooting spree in an east Raleigh neighborhood on Thursday. One of the victims was his 16-year-old brother, James Roger Thompson, a junior at Knightdale...
WTOL-TV
5 shot to death including an off-duty officer during active shooter situation in Raleigh, N.C.; juvenile contained
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police Chief Estella Patterson named the five victims who were killed, including the off-duty officer, during Friday's press conference. Patterson said officer Gabriel Torres, 29, was on his way to work when he was shot and killed. Also killed were Nicole Conners, 52, Susan Karnatz, 49,...
WITN
Violent crime in NC involving juveniles on the rise
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shootings in Raleigh, New Bern, and Greenville in just the past few days, along with the Jacksonville school stabbing that happened in September involving juveniles have people concerned. “The crime rate in the community is devastating, especially at the age that it involves. I don’t understand...
WRAL
Stunned families mourn, celebrate victims shot in east Raleigh neighborhood
The victims were of different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s. They were: an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot, and James Roger Thompson, 16, a junior at Knightdale High School; Mary Marshall, 34; Nicole Conners, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.
‘We had big plans together’: What we know about the victims of Raleigh mass shooting
The husband of one of the victims says they had big plans for their lives with their sons. “Now those plans are laid to waste.”
