stpetecatalyst.com
Child homelessness program proves highly effective
According to Pinellas County Schools (PCS) data, over 4,000 children go without a home in Pinellas County, with a significant portion attending South St. Petersburg schools. While 73% live with other families or in hotels, Theresa Jones, manager of veterans, homeless and social services, said that others “may be living in a place not meant for human habitation.” However, the Family Works program, adopted by city leaders as a pilot in 2020 and now administered by Directions for Living, has served 302 people and housed 93 kids during FY22 alone.
The Weekly Challenger
Application for Pinellas Recovers Mini Grants are now open
PINELLAS COUNTY – Creative Pinellas opened applications for the Pinellas Recovers Mini Grants earlier this week. Creative Pinellas offers Pinellas Recovers Mini Grants to arts organizations with operating budgets of $175,000 or less that serve Pinellas County. The grants in the amount of $1,000 are intended to help organizations...
ospreyobserver.com
The Hillsborough County Public Library To Host Teen Lit Fest
This month, the Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative will present Teen Lit Fest. Teen Lit Fest will be offered on Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22. All events are virtual, and you can register to attend by visiting www.hcplc.org. Rebecca Greer, learning experiences consultant, said, “We are excited to...
wild941.com
Hillsborough And Polk County Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam
Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it in Hillsborough and Polk County. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
Tampa Bay News Wire
Hiring Event for Multiple Industries on October 18th, 2022
TAMPA, FL – CareerSource Tampa Bay (CSTB) will be hosting an in-person hiring event for Hillsborough County on Tuesday, October 18th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at CSTB’s Tampa Center, located at 9215 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33612, in Room #3. Jobseekers must register on www.EmployFlorida.com...
Developer Rezones S-19 To Add 1000 Sam’s Club Customers/Exclude Competition; Promises County Legal Protection If Appealed
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – On October 11, 2022, Pasco County Commissioners Starkey, Oakley and Fitzpatrick voted to approve the construction of a parking garage and 2 buildings with 320 apartments (600+ vehicles, 800+ residents) on top of 25,000 square feet of deed-restricted retail space
thegabber.com
Active Shooter Hoax Sends Police to Pinellas Park, St. Pete High Schools
Police in Pinellas Park and St. Petersburg responded to bogus calls about potential active shooter situations at Pinellas Park High School and St. Pete Catholic High School on Oct. 11. Police in both Pinellas County jurisdictions said both calls about school shootings were unfounded. It was part of a series...
Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue District banking on new tax proposal
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue is hoping voters will push through a 0.67 mills ad-valorem tax increase on Nov. 8, so they can continue to operate. “We've been serving these areas since 1951, and at our current projection, we're going to be out of money in 2025,” Chief Jeffrey Davidson said.
New marker will honor destroyed Black cemetery uncovered at shuttered Clearwater school
CLEARWATER, Fla. — When archaeologists discovered more than 50 graves from a destroyed Black cemetery under parking lot pavement and a shuttered Clearwater school, Allison Dolan started working on ways to memorialize the sacred space. “It's important that everybody knows this, all the stories, all the history of Clearwater,”...
Duke Energy’s Security Staffing Firm Sued By Polk County Woman For Discrimination, Retaliation
TAMPA, Fla. – Allegations of racial slurring, discrimination, and employer retaliation have been hurled at a California-owned company providing security guards to Duke Energy. Zandria Nixon, a Polk County resident and black female protected by Florida’s 1992 Civil Rights Act, is a security officer previously
floridapolitics.com
Sheriffs in CD 15 offer backup for Laurel Lee
Chad Chronister, Grady Judd and Chris Nocco are all backing the GOP nominee. Republican congressional candidate and former judge Laurel Lee continues to focus on law and order on the campaign trail. Now, three Sheriffs in Florida’s 15th Congressional District are providing her with backup. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad...
Largo police arrest intoxicated father after failing to pick children up from school: affidavits
A 34-year-old man has been arrested for neglecting his children without great bodily harm after he failed to pick them up from school, police say.
Bay News 9
Jewish leaders speak out on newly appointed city council member
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Leaders in the Jewish community are speaking out a day after concerns came to light about the newly appointed city council member for St. Pete’s District 7, Brother John Muhammad. On Thursday, some city council members raised concerns, specifically, his support of Louis Farrakhan,...
fox13news.com
'There's a responsible way': City of Tampa urges residents to recycle E-Waste
TAMPA, Fla. - It's International E-Waste Day, and the City of Tampa is hoping to make recycling old hardware as easy as possible. Many rely on technology in this modern, digital age, but the problem is that as we upgrade and buy the latest and greatest, we're leaving behind tons and tons of so-called E-waste. It's all old technology that gets tossed to the wayside, but it is often harmful to people and the environment.
Escape, Engage, and Explore at Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland
Imagine a place where you can stroll along a canopy walk under the oak trees, explore the nature trails, play at the brand new Florida Children’s Museum, attend a concert on the great lawn, smell the flowers in the sensory gardens, learn about Florida wildlife in the nature center, paddleboat on a lagoon, meet a friend for lunch at the cafe, host an event in the event center or treehouse, watch your children play on the nature playgrounds… sounds amazing right??
The Weekly Challenger
First Ladies Society helps fundraise for the Woodson
ST. PETERSBURG — After years of celebrating African-American women blazing trails in Pinellas County, the ladies the Woodson African American Museum of Florida began to honor nearly a decade ago decided to return the favor. Recently, about 40 of the women came together to join the First Ladies Society....
stpetecatalyst.com
Inside Tampa Bay’s first bus rapid transit service
The long-awaited SunRunner is ready to debut in St. Petersburg, connecting the city and beaches with semi-dedicated lanes and attention to minor details. The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 20 for the $44 million bus rapid transit (BRT) service – the first in the region. The SunRunner will make its maiden voyage transporting the public Friday, Oct. 21, and offer free rides for the first six months. Ahead of the festivities, the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) offered media a peek behind its teal sliding doors for a quick trip.
Pre-registration for disaster SNAP benefits begins Monday for counties hardest hit by Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As relief and recovery efforts continue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Children & Families (DCF) announced people hardest hit by the storm will soon be able to receive benefits through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). According to DCF,...
floridapolitics.com
‘Sharp as a tack’: St. Pete community remembers Connie Kone
Kone was elected in 1991 to the St. Pete City Council, where she served two terms. Longtime community activist and former St. Petersburg City Council member Connie Kone died this past Wednesday at the age of 91 after an ongoing battle against lung cancer. Kone served six years on the...
ospreyobserver.com
5K Run, Bingo, Trunk-or-Treat, Rummage Sale & More
Due to Hurricane Ian, event organizers Bernadette Boyle and Linda O’Brien received a call from the county saying that their event had been canceled. The new date for the Your Next Step is the Cure 5K run is Saturday, November 19. This means that there is still time to sign up for this amazing event, which brings awareness to ocular melanoma, at https://runsignup.com/race/fl/lithia/yournextstepisthecure.
