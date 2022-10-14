ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
stpetecatalyst.com

Child homelessness program proves highly effective

According to Pinellas County Schools (PCS) data, over 4,000 children go without a home in Pinellas County, with a significant portion attending South St. Petersburg schools. While 73% live with other families or in hotels, Theresa Jones, manager of veterans, homeless and social services, said that others “may be living in a place not meant for human habitation.” However, the Family Works program, adopted by city leaders as a pilot in 2020 and now administered by Directions for Living, has served 302 people and housed 93 kids during FY22 alone.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
The Weekly Challenger

Application for Pinellas Recovers Mini Grants are now open

PINELLAS COUNTY – Creative Pinellas opened applications for the Pinellas Recovers Mini Grants earlier this week. Creative Pinellas offers Pinellas Recovers Mini Grants to arts organizations with operating budgets of $175,000 or less that serve Pinellas County. The grants in the amount of $1,000 are intended to help organizations...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
ospreyobserver.com

The Hillsborough County Public Library To Host Teen Lit Fest

This month, the Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative will present Teen Lit Fest. Teen Lit Fest will be offered on Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22. All events are virtual, and you can register to attend by visiting www.hcplc.org. Rebecca Greer, learning experiences consultant, said, “We are excited to...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Hillsborough And Polk County Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam

Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it in Hillsborough and Polk County. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
POLK COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Hiring Event for Multiple Industries on October 18th, 2022

TAMPA, FL – CareerSource Tampa Bay (CSTB) will be hosting an in-person hiring event for Hillsborough County on Tuesday, October 18th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at CSTB’s Tampa Center, located at 9215 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33612, in Room #3. Jobseekers must register on www.EmployFlorida.com...
AGRICULTURE
floridapolitics.com

Sheriffs in CD 15 offer backup for Laurel Lee

Chad Chronister, Grady Judd and Chris Nocco are all backing the GOP nominee. Republican congressional candidate and former judge Laurel Lee continues to focus on law and order on the campaign trail. Now, three Sheriffs in Florida’s 15th Congressional District are providing her with backup. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Jewish leaders speak out on newly appointed city council member

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Leaders in the Jewish community are speaking out a day after concerns came to light about the newly appointed city council member for St. Pete’s District 7, Brother John Muhammad. On Thursday, some city council members raised concerns, specifically, his support of Louis Farrakhan,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

'There's a responsible way': City of Tampa urges residents to recycle E-Waste

TAMPA, Fla. - It's International E-Waste Day, and the City of Tampa is hoping to make recycling old hardware as easy as possible. Many rely on technology in this modern, digital age, but the problem is that as we upgrade and buy the latest and greatest, we're leaving behind tons and tons of so-called E-waste. It's all old technology that gets tossed to the wayside, but it is often harmful to people and the environment.
TAMPA, FL
Lakeland Mom

Escape, Engage, and Explore at Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland

Imagine a place where you can stroll along a canopy walk under the oak trees, explore the nature trails, play at the brand new Florida Children’s Museum, attend a concert on the great lawn, smell the flowers in the sensory gardens, learn about Florida wildlife in the nature center, paddleboat on a lagoon, meet a friend for lunch at the cafe, host an event in the event center or treehouse, watch your children play on the nature playgrounds… sounds amazing right??
LAKELAND, FL
The Weekly Challenger

First Ladies Society helps fundraise for the Woodson

ST. PETERSBURG — After years of celebrating African-American women blazing trails in Pinellas County, the ladies the Woodson African American Museum of Florida began to honor nearly a decade ago decided to return the favor. Recently, about 40 of the women came together to join the First Ladies Society....
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Inside Tampa Bay’s first bus rapid transit service

The long-awaited SunRunner is ready to debut in St. Petersburg, connecting the city and beaches with semi-dedicated lanes and attention to minor details. The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 20 for the $44 million bus rapid transit (BRT) service – the first in the region. The SunRunner will make its maiden voyage transporting the public Friday, Oct. 21, and offer free rides for the first six months. Ahead of the festivities, the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) offered media a peek behind its teal sliding doors for a quick trip.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ospreyobserver.com

5K Run, Bingo, Trunk-or-Treat, Rummage Sale & More

Due to Hurricane Ian, event organizers Bernadette Boyle and Linda O’Brien received a call from the county saying that their event had been canceled. The new date for the Your Next Step is the Cure 5K run is Saturday, November 19. This means that there is still time to sign up for this amazing event, which brings awareness to ocular melanoma, at https://runsignup.com/race/fl/lithia/yournextstepisthecure.
BRANDON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy