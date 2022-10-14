ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

These 3 Easy Costumes Will Be Super Popular This Halloween

By Sierra Marquina
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rJKG9_0iZ3CdfT00
Photo: Getty Images

If you don't want to have the same costume as someone else at the party, avoid dressing as one of these three! Ryan Seacrest shared these three costumes will be super popular this year:

3) BUDDY THE ELF

2) WONDER WOMAN

1) INFLATABLE T-REX

While they might not be the most current costume, they're still the most popular for people, especially last minute!

Listen back for more. What are you going to be this Halloween? Sound off on social @OnAirWithRyan

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Melissa Gorga’s Daughter Antonia, 17, Claps Back At Haters Who Slam Her ‘Spray Tan Gone Wrong’

Antonia Gorga clapped immediately back after Instagram haters went after a pic they deemed too “tan.” After the brunette beauty, 17, posted a series of stunning, pouty bathroom selfies rocking an autumn-ready beige wrap dress, several trolls jumped into the comments section to attack. “Beautiful Girl but that is just too much spray tan or whatever it is!! She will regret all that crap on her face when she is older!! Sorry just my opinion!!” commented one follower. “Skin color is way off,” wrote another. “Too much of the spray tan or something.” Antonia wasn’t having it and jumped into the comments section to sound off. “This is my natural color of my skin…please,” she clapped back, with a strongly implied eyeroll.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Balenciaga Debuts Lays Potato Chip Handbags That Reportedly Cost $1,800

Watch: Balenciaga Debuts $1800 Lays Potato Chip Handbags. Balenciaga's new fashion move is all that and a bag of chips—literally. The luxury Spanish label has created everything from the controversial "destroyed" sneakers to Kim Kardashian's polarizing face cover at the 2021 Met Gala. But nothing could've prepared style aficionados for Balenciaga's latest design: Lays potato chip handbags.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Kanye Hugs Nick Cannon At North’s Basketball Game Also Attended By Kim Kardashian: Photos

Celebrity dads Kanye West, 45, and Nick Cannon, 42, stopped to share a hug while at North West‘s basketball game on Oct. 14. The “Flashing Lights” rapper rocked a pair of black Levi jeans with a white long-sleeve shirt and his famous black rain boots. Ye completed the look with a black baseball cap, perfect for the sporting event on Friday. Nick, on the other hand, opted for a cozy black outfit that consisted of a hoodie, black jeans, a Louis Vuitton belt, and Nike Air Jordan sneakers. The father-of-ten also wore a beanie to keep warm on the gloomy afternoon.
CELEBRITIES
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

On Air with Ryan Seacrest

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT

News & more from the live radio show

 https://onairwithryan.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy