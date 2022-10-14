These 3 Easy Costumes Will Be Super Popular This Halloween

Photo: Getty Images

If you don't want to have the same costume as someone else at the party, avoid dressing as one of these three! Ryan Seacrest shared these three costumes will be super popular this year:

3) BUDDY THE ELF

2) WONDER WOMAN

1) INFLATABLE T-REX

While they might not be the most current costume, they're still the most popular for people, especially last minute!

Listen back for more. What are you going to be this Halloween? Sound off on social @OnAirWithRyan