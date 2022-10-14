Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security recipients get 8.7% cost-of-living increase, the highest in more than 40 years
New York CNN Business — Social Security recipients will receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment of 8.7% next year, the largest increase since 1981, the Social Security Administration announced Thursday. The spike will boost retirees’ monthly payments by $146 to an estimated average of $1,827 for 2023. The hefty...
Motley Fool
Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023
No announcement is more anticipated than Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 13. Despite 65 million-plus beneficiaries receiving the same COLA, by percentage, some retirees will see a bigger nominal-dollar benefit "raise" than others next year. Earnings history is a big reason for this state-level monthly payout disparity. You’re...
What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at 65?
For most of the last century, 65 has been considered the standard retirement age in the United States, but that doesn't mean most Americans actually retire at that age. As recently as 1992, the...
Motley Fool
Here's How Much Bigger the Average Social Security Check Will Likely Be in 2023
Experts estimate that the Social Security COLA for next year will be close to 8.7%. The average Social Security monthly check depends on the type of beneficiary. Even with the large increase, the COLA could be too little, too late to help offset inflation. You’re reading a free article with...
Here's the Lowest Your Social Security Increase Is Likely to Be
What's possible isn't what's probable.
Retirees May See a 14% Social Security Boost in Just 2 Years, but Is It Enough?
After a big cost-of-living adjustment for 2022, Social Security retirees are expecting another big increase for next year.
Food stamps benefits to jump 12.5% starting in October due to inflation
CNN — Come October, it will be a little easier for food stamp recipients to afford groceries. Their monthly benefits are going up 12.5%, or $104 for a family of four, thanks to soaring inflation, according to the US Department of Agriculture. That brings the maximum benefit for this size household to $939 a month, up from $835.
Motley Fool
2 Big Changes for Retirees on Social Security Are Coming This Week
Social Security beneficiaries are on pace to receive an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023. The maximum Social Security retirement benefit paid to new beneficiaries will increase in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
6m people set to receive £150 disability cost-of-living payment from Tuesday
Around six million people will receive a one-off £150 disability cost-of-living payment from Tuesday. Those being paid a qualifying disability benefit will be paid automatically from September 20. The vast majority of those eligible are expected to receive their one-off payment by the start of October, the UK Government...
U.K.・
Here's Precisely When Social Security's "Raise" for 2023 Will Be Announced
The biggest day of the year for tens of millions of retired workers is right around the corner.
Social security increase: House bill would change COLA, potentially giving seniors more money
A bill recently introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives would change the way Social Security benefits are calculated and potentially give seniors a Social Security benefits increase. Here’s what you need to know. U.S. Rep. John Larson, D-Conn., recently introduced the bill “Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust.”...
Married or Divorced? 3 Social Security Moves to Make Right Now
Millions of retirees rely on Social Security to make ends meet. There are a few ways married and divorced retirees can make the most of their benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
3 Medicare Changes to Gear Up For In 2023
The program is changing -- for better and for worse.
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023, a historic increase but a gain that will be eaten up in part by the rising cost of everyday living. The cost-of living adjustment — the largest in more than 40 years — means the average recipient will receive more than $140 extra a month beginning in January, the Social Security Administration said Thursday. While Social Security recipients welcomed the benefit increase, many said it wasn’t enough to cover the impact of inflation. It’s “not much help,” said 85-year-old Shirley Parker, who lives in Chatham on Chicago’s South Side,
CNET
Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustment for 2023 Is 8.7%, the Largest Increase in Four Decades
The Social Security cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2023 will be 8.7%, the US Social Security Administration announced Thursday, adding approximately $145 a month to the average check for the more than 70 million Americans receiving benefits. The adjustment reflects the largest increase to Social Security since 1981, when the...
Vox
America’s increasingly atrocious access to maternity care, explained in 3 charts
America is already littered with maternity care deserts — places without a hospital that contains a labor department and practicing OB/GYNs — and these deserts are expanding. According to a new report from the March of Dimes, the number of counties in the United States that meet their...
As inflation rages, government counters with 8.7% Social Security increase for 2023
The U.S. government released a Dickensian – “best of times, worst of times” – economic report on Thursday, revealing it doesn’t really have a handle on cooling inflation despite record interest rate hikes. At the same time, it awarded retirees with a whopping increase in Social Security benefits.
Social Security recipients expected to get big benefit boost
Millions of Social Security recipients will learn soon just how high a boost they’ll get in their benefits next year. The increase to be announced Thursday, expected to be the largest in 40 years, is fueled by record high inflation and is meant to help cover the higher cost of food, fuel and other goods and services. How well it does that depends on inflation next year.
As the causes of US inflation grow, so do the dangers
WASHINGTON (AP) — What keeps driving inflation so high? The answer, it seems, is nearly everything. Supply chain snarls and parts shortages inflated the cost of factory goods when the economy rocketed out of the pandemic recession two years ago. Then it was a surge in consumer spending fueled by federal stimulus checks. Then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupted gas and food supplies and sent those prices skyward.
Business Insider
The average 401(k) balance by age, income level, gender, and industry
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. A 401(k) account is an employee-sponsored...
Comments / 1