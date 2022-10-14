Read full article on original website
Related
A Guy On TIkTok Throws Some Serious Shade At Skowhegan
Most days, trolling social media can be a bit much honestly, but once in awhile, I just take a deep dive around TikTok, because sometimes you will see some pretty funny and amazing things. Michael Ferrari recently posted a video about his love/hate relationship with the town of Skowhegan, or...
Welcome DECU to Wilson Street in Brewer, Plus a Bonus
Last time I drove by it was not yet opened. But that was weeks ago. If you remember the announcement of what that building was going to be as it was being built after the Cigaret Shopper store was knocked down, it seems like that was forever ago. And it...
Popular Maine Town Listed as One of Best in the Nation for Fall Foliage
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to experiencing incredible fall foliage. Travel + Leisure magazine released its annual list of best spots in America to witness the seasonal change. Maine's own Bar Harbor proudly was included with this venerable group. The Knox County town located...
What The Heck Is That In The Middle Of Maine’s Kennebec River?
Earlier today (October 16th), on my way home from church, I crossed the Kennebec River in Augusta using the Memorial Bridge. The "big bridge", as my daughters call it, provides people in all but the smallest (lowest) vehicles great views up and down the river. Looking north you can see the Calumet Bridge and, at the right angle, Mill Park. Looking south you can see beyond the Kennebec Arsenal.
Right After A Weekend of Flooding Around Bangor, More Big Rain Tuesday
I've said it before... Mother Nature hates us. We just got over a weekend of utterly crazy rain here in the Bangor area. Lots of spots with flooding, and various degrees of trouble to accompany it. In Brewer, firefighters had to break out their new boat to rescue people stranded in their house due to rising waters on Brooks Street.
Two Augusta, Maine, Restaurants Are Going to Be Merging into One
We are very fortunate in the city of Augusta to have an eclectic mix of both corporate and locally-owned eateries. Augusta is one of the few cities in Maine where you'll never seem to run out of different food options and styles. Of course, especially these days, with everything becoming...
Massive Bull Moose Fight Caught on Camera; Watch as They Ram a Brand New Truck
You never know what you'll find in these two places. TikTok and the woods. And sometimes, the two come together and present an unbelievable video clip. As I was scrolling through TikTok earlier while I was supposed to be working, (please don't tell the boss) I came across an unbelievable video of two absolutely gargantuan moose battling it out in someone's driveway.
Maine’s Country Music Community Mourns the Loss of Dick Stacey
The man who brought us Stacey's Country Jamboree and supported country music in Maine and Canada has died. Dick's career as a small businessman started with the gas station he owned on the corner of Wilson Street and Parkway South in Brewer, called Stacey's Fuel Mart. Eventually, he bought the motel across the street which included a bar that was made for live music. He featured bands every night of the week, even when there were more band members than customers in the bar.
Iconic Central Maine Jewelry Store Closing For Good
Over the years, we have seen dozens, if not hundreds, of Central Maine businesses come and go. Sadly, over the last few years, we have seen way more businesses close than we have seen new ones open. Because of this, we have, in a way, become desensitized to the closure...
wabi.tv
Maine Football victorious in Homecoming game
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - It was an exciting time in Orono on Saturday as Black Bears from today and yesterday came back home to cheer their team on to victory. For some alumni, they got the chance to relieve their college years by joining groups like the band and dance team for performances.
wabi.tv
Governor Janet Mills tours the Front Street Shipyard in Belfast
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The Manufacturers Association of Maine hosted Governor Mills as she toured the Front Street Shipyard in Belfast today. The 11-year-old facility is an international boat building, yacht refit, and service facility with a hauling capacity for vessels up to 485 tons. Service ranges from engine and...
wabi.tv
Ellsworth Riverwalk celebrates grand opening
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new spot in Ellsworth to take in the great outdoors and get your steps in, too. Frenchman Bay Conservancy, Heart of Ellsworth and Ellsworth Garden Club cut the ribbon on the new river walk behind Ellsworth Public Library Thursday. The trail is beginner-...
New Café Now Open in Downtown Bangor
If Nest Café sounds familiar, it could well be. They have a location in Orono at 24 Main Street. And now they have opened another location in downtown Bangor at 25 State Street at Exchange Street. They quietly opened this past weekend. And the opening a few days ago...
wabi.tv
Multiple Maine counties to receive grant funding from DOJ
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Justice has announced more than $139 million in grant funding to help with community policing nationwide. The money will provide direct funding to 180 law enforcement agencies allowing them to hire nearly 1,000 additional full-time people. Five Maine departments are among the recipients.
Maine’s purple towns are the places to watch in this gubernatorial election
One individual described Brewer as an example of many small Maine communities that embody a more centrist attitude, rejecting more extreme candidates of either party. Photo by Caitlin Andrews. With just over three weeks until the election, Steve Wong thinks his city of Brewer will favor incumbent Gov. Janet Mills...
‘Free The Z’ Turkey Drive 2022 Starts Tuesday, Nov. 15
Hard to imagine this, but our annual Free The Z turkey drive will be here before you know it. On Tuesday, November 15th, Z107.3 will once again move in at the Brewer Hannaford parking lot to team up with the amazing team at Penquis CAP, to collect turkeys and donations to help feed people right here in our community.
lcnme.com
Young Entrepreneur Brings Cake Shop to Waldoboro
Katie Genthner’s longtime dream has been to open her own bakery in Waldoboro. Now, people stop the 22-year-old at the grocery store to ask, “Aren’t you the one with the cake shop?”. Supported by family and other local businesses, Genthner has been preparing a commercial space on...
Is This Pretty Much One of the Most Awkward Intersections in Bangor?
I'm not sure if it's just a Maine thing, or if it's something that happens everywhere, but I feel like a lot of Maine drivers take a lot of liberties as far as their interpretation of the given traffic laws. For instance, it seems that here in the Pine Tree State, the speed limit signs are just a vague suggestion.
There’s a Headless Ghost That Haunts This Beautiful Lake in Maine
The small town of Bucksport, Maine, is home to lots of incredible stories, whether they're about the Abenaki tribe of Native Americans, how Colonel Jonathan Buck founded the town, or even when the town went Hollywood in an ABC drama called Dark Shadows. But Bucksport also has its fair share of ghost stories, including the chilling tale that something, or someone, keeps haunting Silver Lake.
An Orland Farmer Could Use Your Help Finding His Big, Beautiful Cows
Loose cows seem to be a thing this year. I remember earlier this summer, there was a sign up in the Alton area that there were cows on the loose, and to watch out for them. Could you imagine driving on the interstate up there, where the speed limit goes up to 75mph, and running into one of those poor creatures. It would've been disastrous.
Z107.3
Brewer, ME
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0