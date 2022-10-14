Read full article on original website
CJ McCollum Says The Golden State Warriors Are The Best Team On The Western Conference: "They Are The Only Proven Team.”
Talking on The CJ McCollum Show. the Pelicans guard felt the Warriors were still the more dominant unit.
NBC Sports
Tatum ejected as Celtics lose preseason finale to Raptors in OT
Fans in Montreal now think very highly of preseason NBA basketball. The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors played most of their preseason finale Friday as if it were a regular-season game, finishing with an overtime thriller as part of the NBA Canada Series. And the referees called it as if it were one, ejecting Jayson Tatum along the way.
Orlando Magic Waive Three Players
On Saturday, the Orlando Magic waived Devin Cannady, Jay Scrubb and Simi Shittu.
Centre Daily
Vikings Punter Ryan Wright Earns Game Ball With Record-Setting Day vs. Dolphins
No team wants to see its punter sent onto the field ten times in one game. But if that's going to happen, that player has a big opportunity to impact the game by swinging field position and burying the other team deep in their own territory. In the Vikings' 24-16...
Before Bulls and Celtics, it’s Turks and Caicos for Heat’s Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro
Ahead of road trips that count for real, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro made sure to get some bonding in during this week-long break before the Miami Heat’s Wednesday night season opener against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena. “I mean, Jimmy always takes it to another level,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said with a smile after Saturday’s practice, “two days and takes a flight like anywhere.” So ...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: An Update On Matt Ryan’s L.A. Status
It looks like new Lakers small forward Matt Ryan will be a Los Angeles Laker a little while longer!. View the original article to see embedded media. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that a relatively late addition to the Lakers' training camp roster, the 6'7" swingman, will stick around at least for the team's regular season opener on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors.
KREM
Memphis Grizzlies sign former Gonzaga forward Brandon Clarke to multiyear contract extension
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies signed former Gonzaga forward Brandon Clarke to a four year, $52 million contract extension Sunday. Clarke just finished his third season with the Grizzlies, averaging 10.4 points in 64 games, all but one off the bench. He shot 64.4% from the field in about 20 minutes per game.
Centre Daily
Hornets Make Decision on LiAngelo Ball
It's move 'em out Saturday in the NBA as teams across the league shuffle through their respective rosters trying to find the best 15 to roll with for the upcoming season. Fan favorite, LiAngelo Ball, was one of four players that were waived by the Charlotte Hornets today, joining Xavier Sneed, Ty-Shon Alexander, and Jalen Crutcher.
Centre Daily
Draymond Green Describes Time Away From Warriors After Punching Jordan Poole
View the original article to see embedded media. After Draymond Green had his altercation with Jordan Poole, he had some much-needed time away from the Warriors. Many were wondering where Green had gone during this hiatus, the answer was spending time with family. Draymond addressed the media after he finally...
Yardbarker
Report: Suns Waive Adonnis Arms, Saben Lee, and Timothe Luwawu- Cabborot
This move now has the team set at 16 players as they’re trying to cut it down right before the start of the season. These three players were all training camp invites that played in the final preseason game of the season. Unfortunately none of them made the cut as they’re now looking for new homes right before season play.
Centre Daily
Best NFL Week 6 Betting Promos, Bonuses & NFL Free Bets Offers Worth $4000+
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. We are in for some real treats in Week 6 of the NFL season. Among the matchups that we’ll be keeping an eye on are Bills-Chiefs, Cowboys-Eagles and Ravens-Giants. Those heavyweight tilts will provide plenty of action, and sports bettors can likewise have some fun by using the more than $4000 in NFL Week 6 sportsbook promo codes being offered by online sportsbooks right now.
NFL・
Centre Daily
Dodgers: Kershaw Says He’s “Most Likely” Going to Return Next Season
Clayton Kershaw has spent 15 years in Dodgers uniform since he was drafted in 2006 before making his major league debut in 2008. Last offseason, the former Cy Young winner signed a one-year $17 million dollar contract with additional incentives dependent on how many game starts he got. But the...
Tyrese Maxey Highlights Montrezl Harrell's Impact on Sixers
Tyrese Maxey dishes his thought on Montrezl Harrell.
Centre Daily
Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Felt Like He Had More in The Tank
Tyler Anderson was on the hill for what happened to be the Dodgers' final game of the season, and he did not disappoint. Anderson showed up and showed out in their elimination game as he went, five innings strong, allowing only two hits, zero earned runs, two walks, and six strikeouts in his 86 pitches.
Centre Daily
The Streak Is Over, Cal Quantrill Records Loss At Progressive Field
Well, all good things must come to an end. Heading into Sunday night's game four of the ALDS, Cal Quantrill had a record of 14-0 at Progressive Field. He hadn't lost there since being traded to Cleveland by the San Diego Padres back in the summer of 2020. Quantrill and...
Centre Daily
Mahomes: Chiefs Hoping for Another Chance to Play Bills
The Kansas City Chiefs had multiple chances to set the tone during their Week 6 outing against the Buffalo Bills, yet they failed to do so and it ultimately came back to bite them. There were several reasons why the Chiefs lost despite hosting the Bills, and putting too much...
Centre Daily
Cowboys WATCH: Rookie TE Jake Ferguson Snags 1st Career TD vs. Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys are trying to mount a second-half comeback Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. After trailing 20-3 headed into the half, any hope at a comeback for the streaking Cowboys (4-1) seemed bleak. But thanks to the early fourth-quarter efforts of rookie tight...
Centre Daily
Steelers RB Najee Harris Has Been Playing With Steel Plate in His Cleat
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers second-year running back Najee Harris has been wearing a steel plate in his cleat to help his recovery from a lisfranc sprain he suffered in training camp. Harris missed a little over a month during the summer after going down in Latrobe with a foot injury....
Centre Daily
Josh Naylor Trolls Gerrit Cole With Rock the Baby Celebration After Game 4 Home Run
CLEVELAND — After homering off Gerrit Cole in Game 4 of the American League Division Series on Sunday night, Guardians designated hitter Josh Naylor trolled the Yankees ace as he sprinted around the bases. Cleveland's slugger rocked the baby multiple times. It didn't take a lip reading specialist to...
Centre Daily
Bills vs. Chiefs Halftime Update: 3 First Half Observations
At the midway points of one of the most anticipated games on the NFL docket, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have engaged in a defensive struggle that's a far cry from their bombastic AFC Divisional showdown from January. Though Kansas City struck first on a Patrick Mahomes touchdown...
