Read full article on original website
Related
Fox47News
Pewamo-Westphalia win a share of CMAC with a 41-12 win over Bath
WESTPHALIA, Mich. — It was senior night at Pewamo-Westphalia as the Pirates looked for an 8th straight conference title. Bath was eyeing a win over P.W. for the first time since 2000. P.W. got off to a 27-0 lead and then tacked on another touchdown right before half as...
5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: Another league-clinching Friday night of football
There are just TWO weeks left in the high school football regular season!
No. 2 GVSU Wins 22-21 Thriller Over No. 1 Ferris State in Anchor-Bone Classic
BIG RAPIDS – In one of the most anticipated games in rivalry history, No. 2 Grand Valley State came back in the fourth quarter to beat No. 1 Ferris State 22-21 on Saturday afternoon. The Lakers victory brings the Anchor-Bone trophy back to Allendale for the first time since...
Grand Valley State knocks off Ferris State in battle of top two teams in Division II
Jack Provencher's 10-yard touchdown run with less than four minutes remaining lifted Grand Valley State to a 22-21 win over defending Division II champion Ferris State in the Anchor-Bone Classic on Saturday in Big Rapids in a matchup of the top two teams in the country. The No. 2 Lakers' rushing attack proved to be the difference. GVSU outrushed Ferris, 223-81, a year after losing twice to the Bulldogs, including 54-20 in the Division II playoffs. ...
Oct. 14, 2022 Football Frenzy Highlights
In Week 8 of the Football Frenzy, teams focused on what it would take to make the playoffs or win conference championships.
State golf highlights: Grand Blanc’s Kate Brody caps magical season with 2nd state title
Kate Brody of Grand Blanc, Lauren Timpf of Macomb Lutheran North and Mia Melendez of Ann Arbor Greenhills each won their second individual state golf championship Saturday. Brody matched par with 72 at Bedford Valley Golf Club in Battle Creek to finish the 36-hole tournament at 1-over-par 145 and post a one-shot victory over junior Elise Fennell of East Kentwood in Division 1.
MLive.com
See how Kalamazoo-area prep football teams fared in Week 8 of 2022 season
KALAMAZOO, MI – At this point in the high school football season, every game carries playoff implications, and every block and every tackle are made with a little more urgency. That was certainly the case around Kalamazoo on Friday, as several contests came down to the wire, including Portage...
thecomeback.com
College football world blasts team’s terrible fake field goal
There were plenty of thrilling college football games on Saturday afternoon highlighted by the Tennessee Volunteers beating the Alabama Crimson Tide for the first time in 16 years. And while the Big Ten Conference showdown between the Michigan State Spartans and the Wisconsin Badgers certainly wasn’t the prettiest game, it definitely came down to the wire.
Michigan State atmosphere blows NJ OT Juan Minaya away
Class of 2024 Paramus, (NJ) offensive tackle Juan Minaya was back in East Lansing again for another unofficial visit to Michigan State yesterday. The game-day atmosphere blew Minaya away.
MaxPreps
Michigan high school football scores: Week 8 MHSAA scoreboard
The Michigan high school football season continues tonight with over 200 games statewide. Here is a live look at the Top 25 teams in the MaxPreps Computer Rankings and a link to the live Week 8 MaxPreps scoreboard, which includes all teams statewide.
Maize n Brew
Michigan moves up in AP Poll after routing Penn State
The Michigan Wolverines have moved up a spot in the latest AP Poll, coming in at No. 4, the spot where they have been for the majority of the season. Michigan also moved up to No. 3 in the Coaches Poll. After playing what many thought was too easy of...
JJ McCarthy on Michigan State: ‘We want Paul back’
What did JJ McCarthy say about Michigan State?When do Michigan and Michigan State play?. On Saturday afternoon, JJ McCarthy and the Michigan Wolverines absolutely dominated Penn State on way to a 41-17 win at the Big House. During the game, the Wolverines rushed for over 400 yards against what had...
David Stone, nation's No. 1 defensive lineman, tweets he's 'home' while on Michigan State return visit
Class of 2024 IMG Academy (Florida) star David Stone, the nation's No. 1 defensive lineman, has already made plenty of headlines during his recruitment. The Oklahoma native has consistently spoken very highly of Oklahoma and Michigan State and also insisted that he's a recruit who can't be ...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Pizza and wings are stars at The Chase in Jackson
JACKSON, MI – Randy LeMaster wanted to bring a big-city feel to downtown Jackson when he opened The Chase Sports Bar in July 2013. When he started, the vibe downtown wasn’t what it is today, he said. Officials have previously described it as ‘largely dead.’. Along with...
wcsx.com
Michigan Getting a New Chicken Finger Restaurant Next Week
Chicken fingers are good times. There’s obviously a big love for chicken throughout Michigan, and chicken fingers are part of that love affair. Now, a beloved national restaurant known for its chicken fingers is opening its first Michigan restaurant. The official opening date is Tuesday (Oct. 18). The much-anticipated...
swmichigandining.com
Foundry Bakehouse & Deli
We don’t get to Albion often. It’s close enough to Jackson that I always forget it’s actually in Calhoun County. My co-worker and I had to run out to a jobsite just outside of Albion last week. I have a couple restaurants in Albion I could hit up for lunch but I decided to look anyway to see if there was anything new.
Fox47News
High winds next week will finish off most peak fall colors in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — Go take those fall photos while you can this weekend! Days of high winds and very cold temperatures will cause a lot of peak areas to fall to the ground over the next week or so. Some areas will lose those vibrant leaves rather quickly causing a short window for "peak" color this year. As always, some areas will be ahead of, or behind, others.
Kent Co. looks to turn former golf course into 125-acre park
Kent County says the large development taking over the former Silver Lake Country Club golf course will have extensive trails and, potentially, a dog park.
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the State
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Michigan farmer's 104.5-pound butternut squash breaks world record
A Michigan farmer earned a Guinness World Records title when his gargantuan butternut squash was officially weighed at 104.5 pounds.
Comments / 0