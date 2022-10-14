ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westphalia, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Fox47News

Pewamo-Westphalia win a share of CMAC with a 41-12 win over Bath

WESTPHALIA, Mich. — It was senior night at Pewamo-Westphalia as the Pirates looked for an 8th straight conference title. Bath was eyeing a win over P.W. for the first time since 2000. P.W. got off to a 27-0 lead and then tacked on another touchdown right before half as...
WESTPHALIA, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Grand Valley State knocks off Ferris State in battle of top two teams in Division II

Jack Provencher's 10-yard touchdown run with less than four minutes remaining lifted Grand Valley State to a 22-21 win over defending Division II champion Ferris State in the Anchor-Bone Classic on Saturday in Big Rapids in a matchup of the top two teams in the country. The No. 2 Lakers' rushing attack proved to be the difference. GVSU outrushed Ferris, 223-81, a year after losing twice to the Bulldogs, including 54-20 in the Division II playoffs. ...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
The Flint Journal

State golf highlights: Grand Blanc’s Kate Brody caps magical season with 2nd state title

Kate Brody of Grand Blanc, Lauren Timpf of Macomb Lutheran North and Mia Melendez of Ann Arbor Greenhills each won their second individual state golf championship Saturday. Brody matched par with 72 at Bedford Valley Golf Club in Battle Creek to finish the 36-hole tournament at 1-over-par 145 and post a one-shot victory over junior Elise Fennell of East Kentwood in Division 1.
GRAND BLANC, MI
thecomeback.com

College football world blasts team’s terrible fake field goal

There were plenty of thrilling college football games on Saturday afternoon highlighted by the Tennessee Volunteers beating the Alabama Crimson Tide for the first time in 16 years. And while the Big Ten Conference showdown between the Michigan State Spartans and the Wisconsin Badgers certainly wasn’t the prettiest game, it definitely came down to the wire.
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan moves up in AP Poll after routing Penn State

The Michigan Wolverines have moved up a spot in the latest AP Poll, coming in at No. 4, the spot where they have been for the majority of the season. Michigan also moved up to No. 3 in the Coaches Poll. After playing what many thought was too easy of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Getting a New Chicken Finger Restaurant Next Week

Chicken fingers are good times. There’s obviously a big love for chicken throughout Michigan, and chicken fingers are part of that love affair. Now, a beloved national restaurant known for its chicken fingers is opening its first Michigan restaurant. The official opening date is Tuesday (Oct. 18). The much-anticipated...
EAST LANSING, MI
swmichigandining.com

Foundry Bakehouse & Deli

We don’t get to Albion often. It’s close enough to Jackson that I always forget it’s actually in Calhoun County. My co-worker and I had to run out to a jobsite just outside of Albion last week. I have a couple restaurants in Albion I could hit up for lunch but I decided to look anyway to see if there was anything new.
ALBION, MI
Fox47News

High winds next week will finish off most peak fall colors in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Go take those fall photos while you can this weekend! Days of high winds and very cold temperatures will cause a lot of peak areas to fall to the ground over the next week or so. Some areas will lose those vibrant leaves rather quickly causing a short window for "peak" color this year. As always, some areas will be ahead of, or behind, others.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy