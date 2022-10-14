ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Judge Tosses Missouri Voter ID Lawsuit

By Rebecca Rivas
St. Louis Riverfront Times
St. Louis Riverfront Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l3wFL_0iZ3CMrE00
A Cole County Judge threw out a lawsuit against Missouri's new voter ID law, saying plaintiffs couldn't provide evidence of harm.


This story originally appeared in the Missouri Independent .

A Missouri judge dismissed a lawsuit Thursday that argued a new law requiring Missourians present a government-issued photo ID to vote is unconstitutional.

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem ruled that the plaintiffs — the Missouri NAACP and League of Women Voters of Missouri, along with two voters — didn’t have the standing to bring the case because they couldn’t provide evidence of harm.

However, the voting advocates who filed the case in August say the ruling is a “procedural pit stop” on the way to the Missouri Supreme Court, noting that Thursday’s ruling doesn’t address the legality of the new state law.

“This is a procedural ruling,” said Denise Lieberman, director and general counsel for the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition. “This case will be decided by the Missouri Supreme Court, which has twice concluded that limiting the forms of voter ID in the very way that this law does violates the Missouri Constitution and Missourians’ right to vote. So this is not the end of the line for this lawsuit in any way, shape, or form.”

Lieberman said the judge did not dismiss the case outright but offered the opportunity to amend the pleadings to provide the specificity that he believes is warranted.

She said attorneys with the coalition and ACLU of Missouri, who are representing the plaintiffs, are deciding what step to take next to ensure a ruling comes before the Nov. 8 general election.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft released a statement praising the judge’s Thursday ruling.

“I applaud and agree with the court’s decision to dismiss this lawsuit since not even the plaintiffs could find a single individual who would be prevented from voting,” Ashcroft said. “Missouri elections will continue to be safe, secure, and accurate as we prepare for November.”

While lawmakers have approved voter ID laws numerous times, and voters signed off on putting it in the state constitution in 2016
, the proposal has never withstood a legal challenge in Missouri.

Currently, voters can present a variety of different forms of identification at the polls, including some that don’t include a photo, like a utility bill or voting card.

Under the new law, registered voters would either have to get a government-issued photo ID or cast a provisional ballot on Election Day.

The provisional ballot would be counted only if the voter returns later that day with a photo ID or if election officials can verify their signature based on voter records.

The week before the voter ID law went into effect in August, advocates filed the lawsuit, asking for a preliminary injunction to stop Missouri from enforcing it.

Unless the court intervenes, the changes will be in effect for the Nov. 8 general election.

“Voter ID restrictions disenfranchise Missourians, particularly people of color, people with disabilities, rural Missourians, voters with limited income, seniors and students,” the ACLU of Missouri and the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition said in a statement Thursday.

About 137,700 registered voters in Missouri did not have a state-issued identification in 2017, according to an analysis from the Secretary of State’s Office. Another 140,000 voters had expired IDs, and 2,000 more voters had forfeited their driver’s licenses.

A January 2020 Missouri Supreme Court ruling blocked a key provision regarding casting provisional ballots in a previously-enacted voter ID law.

In that same ruling, the court considered the state’s request to strike the non-photo ID options altogether – which is what the new law would do – and concluded that it posed “constitutional concerns and could not have been adopted by this court.”

While the state is supposed to provide IDs to people for free if they can’t pay, there are still costs involved in getting the documents needed to obtain the ID, the Supreme Court’s ruling noted.

Also, each person only gets one free ID.

“As a result, with the exception of individuals older than 70 whose photo identifications do not expire, prospective voters, in future elections,” the 2020 Supreme Court ruling concluded, “will be required to pay a fee to obtain photo identification.”

Comments / 9

what for
2d ago

What the h*** is wrong with all these People crying about ID. You have to have ID to drive a car ID to buy cigarettes ID to buy beer ID to cash a check come on people get real

Reply(1)
4
G Bang
2d ago

I have yet to encounter an American, classified as a minority, who aren't offended by the concept that they are too inept, or that people actually think that they need to be coddled when it comes to getting an ID. The concept should be considered offensive by all Americans, regardless of political affiliation.

Reply
2
Related
KOLR10 News

Fighting ‘weed in the workplace’ may soon become a problem for Missouri employers

MISSOURI — On November 8, 2022, Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational marijuana. The proposed state constitutional amendment, dubbed Amendment 3, would revise and amend the existing provisions regarding the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes, as well as allow individuals who are 21 years old and older, to legally possess, purchase, […]
MISSOURI STATE
missouriindependent.com

Judge tosses Missouri voter ID lawsuit, plaintiffs call ruling a ‘procedural pit stop’

A Missouri judge dismissed a lawsuit Thursday that argued a new law requiring Missourians present a government-issued photo ID to vote is unconstitutional. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem ruled that the plaintiffs — the Missouri NAACP and League of Women Voters of Missouri, along with two voters — didn’t have the standing to bring the case because they couldn’t provide evidence of harm.
MISSOURI STATE
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Butler, Missouri – October 15, 2022

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) continued her grassroots oriented campaigning for the open U.S. Senate seat today with an early morning stop on her RV tour through small town Missouri. On the square in Butler, Missouri:. Bates County Democrats met with Valentine for an early morning coffee…. Valentine then walked around...
BUTLER, MO
kcur.org

Missouri's ballot measure could mean growth for the marijuana industry, but not everyone will win

Missouri’s marijuana industry could soon open wide if voters approve a proposed amendment on the November ballot. Amendment 3 would legalize cannabis in the state for anyone 21 and older. Businesses that already have a medical marijuana license could apply to convert to a recreational license. And, 144 micro business licenses would be made available for smaller operators looking to enter the market.
MISSOURI STATE
foxillinois.com

Gov. Pritzker changing the state's recommendation on face masks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker is changing the state's recommendation on face masks to include all individuals, regardless of vaccination status. The recommendation comes in a new executive order issued on Friday. The order amends a previous COVID-19 executive order saying quote:. All individuals, including those who...
ILLINOIS STATE
KOLR10 News

Three interesting ghost town tales of Southwest Missouri

A common plight regarding local legends, lore, and tales is the lack of solid evidence they existed and a lot of hearsay about the stories’ origins. Even more so when the beginning of such mysteries can be dated over a century ago. In the Four State area, there are all kinds of local lore regarding […]
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Missouri has 222 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest

Missouri has 222 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest. Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis, MO
1K+
Followers
319
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT

The Riverfront Times focuses on the issues that are important to St. Louis's young adults. Each week, hundreds of thousands of readers turn to the RFT for award-winning journalism, powerful investigative reporting, news and commentary on local politics, and the most comprehensive arts and entertainment coverage in the St. Louis area.

 https://www.riverfronttimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy