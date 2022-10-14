Kern County Sheriff's Office investigate shooting in Lake Isabella

Kern County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after they found a man with gunshot wounds in Lake Isabella. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he is in critical condition.

It happened after 7 a.m. Thursday morning. Deputies were called to Fulop Street on a report of an assault. Two people are suspected to be involved one of whom allegedly shot the victim.

Both suspects ran from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at (661) 861-3110.