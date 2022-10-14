Read full article on original website
Related
Ancient Cultures and Contemporary Expression in Two Shows at the Hood Museum
Looking at art can be transporting; images may take you to another place or time, or show you other ways of seeing and communicating — perhaps beyond known languages and cultural referents. Two major exhibitions at the Hood Museum of Art at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H., achieve all of the above: "Maḏayin: Eight Decades of Aboriginal Australian Bark Painting From Yirrkala" and "Park Dae Sung: Ink Reimagined." These extraordinary shows have little in common with each other aside from their current address — and the fact that each is far removed from white, Eurocentric and American art traditions.
dctheaterarts.org
Vera Oyé Yaa-Anna, founder of Oyé Palaver Hut, shares African storytelling, music, dance, and cooking
Palaver (noun) – – a long parley usually between persons of different cultures or levels of sophistication. – unnecessarily elaborate or complex procedure. – an improvised conference between two groups, typically those without a shared language or culture. Ask Vera Oyé Yaa-Anna about palaver, and she has a...
Hopper: An American Love Story review – frank tribute to the master painter
A documentary that pays loving attention to the artist’s most significant works doesn’t skirt around his spitefulness, particularly towards his wife
New Zealand arts funder rejects Shakespeare as 'imperialism'
Is Shakespeare still relevant to today's students?New Zealand's arts council appears to have its doubts after ending funding for a popular school Shakespeare program, arguing it relied too heavily on busy schools, failed to show relevance to “the contemporary art context” and relied on a genre “located within a canon of imperialism."But many have taken issue with the decision by Creative New Zealand, including Jacinda Ardern, the nation's prime minister — and former student thespian. “I was a participant in Shakespeare in Schools. I thought it was a great program,” Ardern said. “There’s often a limited range of things...
Collider
'She Will' Explores Witchcraft as a Way of Empowerment
For hundreds of years, we’ve been haunted by women who share their beds with Satan, using hellish powers to curse good people and steal the souls of believers. The witch is one of the most celebrated horror figures, and it is still hard to shake the image of the crone with white hair, a black heart, and the desire to devour babies in profane rituals. One of the reasons for the classic witch persistence is that the trope remains overused in movies and TV shows. That happens even though we know that the witch-hunting movement that occurred in the Early Modern period was less about faith and more about obedience, as the women condemned to burn were not devil-worshippers but those who refused to follow social conventions. That’s what makes Charlotte Colbert’s feature debut, She Will, so refreshing, as the movie uses witchcraft as a way of empowerment.
Comments / 0