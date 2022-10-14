ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 3

What we're learning from these Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows lists is that you all love movies, but aren't really into Prime Video original movies. Following the no-show on the list by Naomi Watts' Goodnight Mommy, the new Prime Video original film My Best Friend's Exorcism, which was just released on Friday, also failed to make the list. Meanwhile, Ambulance and Firestarter, which were both released in theaters (Firestarter was also released on Peacock), made the list after debuting on Prime Video on Friday. Of the five films on today's list, only one — Samaritan — is a Prime Video original. You guys ever hear of movie theaters?
TV SHOWS
CNET

Avoid High Streaming TV Costs on Netflix, HBO Max and More With One Trick

TV shows like House of the Dragon and Andor may have filled up your streaming schedule recently, but how much are you spending when inflation has affected prices and household budgets? There are lots of great series and movies across dozens of streaming services, but even subscribing to five of them could easily cost you more than $50 a month. (Just look at the latest pricing news for Disney Plus.) We're going to show you a trick that can help save you money.
TV SHOWS
Motley Fool

The 7 Best Free Streaming Services

Cut the cord and the monthly fees with these free streaming options. There are several free streaming services with thousands of titles available, as well as live channels. Most of these services require you to watch ads during the content. Hoopla and Kanopy are accessible with a library card and...
TV & VIDEOS
Boston

5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now

The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. Many recommendations are for new...
TV SHOWS
TheDailyBeast

Netflix Subscribers Can Now Get Half Off by Sitting Through Ads

Starting next month, U.S. customers will be able to enjoy their favorite Netflix shows for less than half the current price—provided they’re willing to sit through commercials. The Silicon Valley-based streaming service will roll out its ‘Basic with Ads’ tier on Nov. 3 for $6.99 a month, a price that’s significantly cheaper than the current “Standard” $15.49 plan. Viewers can expect about four to five minutes of ads per hour, says Netflix COO Greg Peters. New movies will only feature a slew of ads in the beginning in order to “preserve that sort of cinematic model there,” Peters says. Older movies, meanwhile, will have a more “traditional” combination of pre-roll and mid-roll ads with “less frequent” breaks than those on TV shows. Ad categories like politics, smoking, and guns will not be allowed on the service. Canada and Mexico will get the new ad-supported plan two days earlier, on Nov. 1. Disney+, meanwhile, will roll out its $7.99 add-supported version on Dec. 8.Read it at Deadline
TV SHOWS
TechCrunch

Hulu raises its subscription prices today

Subscribers with the Disney bundle are safe for now since Hulu isn’t raising the price just yet. However, the bundled plan with ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu with ads will see a price hike later in the year. The bundle is increasing from $13.99 per month to $14.99 per month. Thankfully, the Disney bundle with ad-free Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ will stay the same at $19.99 per month.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Netflix’s Ad-Backed Tier Will Be Missing Some Series And Films At Launch, But COO Greg Peters Calls It “A Very Small Minority Of Viewing”

Netflix’s ad-supported tier will be missing certain series and movie titles at launch, the company conceded today in announcing details about the rollout. Greg Peters, the company’s product chief and chief operating officer, described the number of absent titles as “a very small minority of viewing,” estimating it at about 5% to 10% of the total available to ad-free subscribers. That content gap will shrink over time, Peters promised, as negotiations with producers and studios continue. Asked during a press call about whether missing titles come from any particular source, Peters said it doesn’t break down neatly that way. “It’s all...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Earnings Preview: Wall Street Focus on Ads May Outweigh Subscriber Adds

Focus on ads instead of adds? Netflix’s subscriber additions are traditionally in Wall Street’s focus when the global streaming giant opens Hollywood earnings season. But this time around, ads could steal the show as investors are all eyes and ears for possible latest commentary on the planned launch of the company’s advertising tier. Earlier this year, Netflix had said it would introduce a lower-priced service tier with ads in early 2023. But the launch then became widely expected to happen before year’s end, and on Oct. 13 the streamer confirmed a November launch, ahead of the start of an ad-supported...
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

The Best Halloween Movies to Stream on Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and More

Spooky season is the perfect time to gather 'round the TV and enjoy your favorite classic Halloween movies. Whether you like the scary stuff or the humorous, hair-raising fluff, there's no better time to fire up your favorite than when the temperature takes that gruesome dive. Especially after the COVID-19 pandemic shifted how we handle classic Halloween activities like trick-or-treating, indulging in some fictional horror might be exactly what you need. Whether you're in it for the jump scare, a sing-along or some other spookiness, few things bring around the fun of fall like the Halloween classics.
TV & VIDEOS
disneyfoodblog.com

PRICE and DETAILS Revealed for Ad-Supported Netflix Tier

The ongoing streaming wars between several of the industry’s biggest names have prompted new content, price increases, and a shift from ad-free streaming to ad-supported tiers. We’ve already seen that Disney+ is going to get a new ad-supported tier this coming December, with the cost of ad-free streaming going...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy