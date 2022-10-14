Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
flkeysnews.com
Florida Keys ‘liveaboard’ arrested after flashing Coast Guard family on shore, police say
After Hurricane Ian whirled past the Florida Keys late last month, it left flooding and more than 100 displaced boats in its wake. Some of those boats are used as homes by people known locally as “liveaboards.” They often have a contentious relationship with state wildlife police and the U.S. Coast Guard, who scrutinize them for marine violations that include polluting nearshore waters and creating hazards to navigation.
Click10.com
Sheriff: Drunken Fort Lauderdale man goes 45 mph over the limit in stolen Jeep, flees deputies
KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man was behind bars in the Florida Keys Friday after Monroe County deputies said he sped off in a stolen Jeep while intoxicated. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, deputies spotted the Jeep, driven by Elvis James Nader, 25, speeding down the Sadowski Causeway in Key Colony Beach at around 11 p.m. Thursday.
flkeysnews.com
Another Keys fire rescue air ambulance crew member has been arrested in stolen meds case
A third Florida Keys’ helicopter air ambulance program crew member has been arrested as part of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s ongoing investigation into stolen drugs and altered medication inventory logbooks. Only former chief flight nurse Lynda Rusinowski has been charged with stealing meds so far, but...
Florida DUI driver had blood alcohol level over 5 times the legal limit, deputies say
A Florida man was arrested on a DUI charge Friday after deputies found that he had a blood alcohol level over five times the legal limit, according to a release.
keysweekly.com
NEW FUNDING FORMULA MAKES ‘THE LOFTS’ IN KEY WEST MORE AFFORDABLE
The sale price of the 28 or so homes that will be for sale to Key Westers who meet the income guidelines and qualify for affordable housing is going down to more affordable levels. The 98 rental apartments and 28 ownership townhomes, known as The Lofts at Bahama Village, are...
keysweekly.com
PAWS IN PARADISE: WHEN A HOUSE COMES WITH A CAT
We dog people like to say Key West is a dog town, but that’s not exactly true. It’s a fine town for dogs, but in reality, cats own the place. If you think otherwise, either you’re not walking your dogs often enough or you just plain don’t know Key West cats.
