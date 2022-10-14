ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

Florida Keys ‘liveaboard’ arrested after flashing Coast Guard family on shore, police say

After Hurricane Ian whirled past the Florida Keys late last month, it left flooding and more than 100 displaced boats in its wake. Some of those boats are used as homes by people known locally as “liveaboards.” They often have a contentious relationship with state wildlife police and the U.S. Coast Guard, who scrutinize them for marine violations that include polluting nearshore waters and creating hazards to navigation.
KEY WEST, FL
Sheriff: Drunken Fort Lauderdale man goes 45 mph over the limit in stolen Jeep, flees deputies

KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man was behind bars in the Florida Keys Friday after Monroe County deputies said he sped off in a stolen Jeep while intoxicated. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, deputies spotted the Jeep, driven by Elvis James Nader, 25, speeding down the Sadowski Causeway in Key Colony Beach at around 11 p.m. Thursday.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
PAWS IN PARADISE: WHEN A HOUSE COMES WITH A CAT

We dog people like to say Key West is a dog town, but that’s not exactly true. It’s a fine town for dogs, but in reality, cats own the place. If you think otherwise, either you’re not walking your dogs often enough or you just plain don’t know Key West cats.
KEY WEST, FL

