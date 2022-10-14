ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

What’s up with those Grubhub delivery bots on college campuses?

By Lauren Barry
97.1 FM Talk
97.1 FM Talk
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19iLBx_0iZ3CC1y00

Students on five college campuses from Las Vegas to Connecticut could soon bump into Grubhub delivery bots roaming around their school grounds.

According to a Tuesday press release from the delivery app company, bot delivery service is now available at the University of Kentucky; the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Nev.; Wayne State University in Detroit, Mich.; Southern Methodist University in Texas and Fairfield University in Connecticut.

Grubhub partnered with Starship Technologies, “the world’s leading provider of autonomous delivery services,” to create the robot delivery program. Bots used to deliver orders are zero-emission models that make more than 140,000 road crossings daily. These little robots can travel up to 4 m.p.h., carry the equivalent of three bags of groceries and can operate in rain and snow.

“We’re excited to partner with Grubhub on such a diverse and exciting roster of schools as we’ve worked hard to become a trusted and integrated partner on our campus communities,” said Alastair Westgarth, CEO of Starship Technologies. “Over 90 percent of students say that Starship robots are helpful and convenient, so we are looking forward to bringing our service to more students across the country.”

By the end of the year, Grubhub and Starship expect bots to start appearing at other campuses around the nation.

“More than 170,000 students will have access to robot deliveries across these campuses, joining the list of over 25 schools across the United States where Starship’s robots provide deliveries with its global fleet of over 2,000 robots,” Grubhub said. “This partnership grows Grubhub’s delivery options on college campuses, providing additional avenues for students to get their favorite meals delivered.”

Grubhub’s roots go back to 1999, when its founders launched the company Seamless. They then launched Grubhub in 2004 and it is now one of the leading mobile delivery marketplaces.

People who have ordered through Grubhub or similar apps may have encountered some challenges getting their meal, especially if they are in a hard to reach place like a dorm room.

“Robot delivery solves the unique challenges of accessing hard-to-reach areas that come from operating on a college campus,” said Adam Herbert, senior director of campus partnerships at Grubhub. “With Starship’s robots, students can enjoy a fun, new way to order their favorite meals right to their door—whether that be the library, their dorm, academic hall or another campus building. Offering this type of delivery further improves the Grubhub dining experience as we continue to provide innovative solutions for students and our campus partners.”

Already, Grubhub has partnered with more than 250 college campuses across the U.S. so students can integrate meal plans directly into their Grubhub accounts. This integration allows them to and access restaurants both on- and off-campus for delivery and pickup, the company said.

Down the Audacy app and follow 97.1 FM Talk.

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | TikTok

Comments / 0

Related
mycitizensnews.com

Former borough native receives 9 years for theft of Yale tech

NAUGATUCK — A federal judge Thursday sentenced a former Naugatuck woman to nine years in prison for stealing and reselling $40.5 million worth of computers and electronic hardware from Yale University’s School of Medicine where she worked. Jamie Petrone, 43, most recently of Lithia Springs, Ga., was sentenced...
NAUGATUCK, CT
Fox5 KVVU

Candlelight vigil honors Las Vegas officer Truong Thai

Fall NASCAR weekend in full swing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The playoff race isn’t until Sunday but coming to the Speedway in Vegas is an experience race fans like to enjoy all weekend long. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM UTC. Officer Truong Thai is the fourth...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadacurrent.com

Nevada second in September foreclosure filings

Nevada is second only to Illinois in the number of mortgage defaults filed last month. In Illinois, one of every 1,959 housing units is in a stage of the foreclosure process, and in Nevada one in every 2,473 units in default, according to ATTOM, a real estate data and marketing research firm.
NEVADA STATE
cohaitungchi.com

Fun and Romantic Things for Couples to Do in CT

You are reading: Things to do for couples in ct | Fun and Romantic Things for Couples to Do in CT. Connecticut is a whimsical place to take a romantic getaway this time of year. With so many romantic things for couples to do in CT, you’ll have a lot of ways to get to fall in love all over again. But, to make plans like these, you’ve got to know what you should do while you’re here. We’re confident that you’ll find these fun and romantic things to do for couples in CT to be just what you and yours needed most. So, plan your romantic getaway to Connecticut today!
CONNECTICUT STATE
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Teacher In Hot Water After Accusations

A Las Vegas teacher has been arrested after allegations of inappropriate behavior were made against him. According to court documents, the teacher was accused of touching multiple female students, Fox5Vegas reported. Bryan Brady is a 45-year old mathematics teacher with the Clark County School District. The investigation took place at John C. Fremont Professional Development Middle School & Academy of Medical Sciences. The school is located in Las Vegas near Fremont, on the corner of Louis Avenue and Atlantic. Brady isn’t currently listed under the school’s staff directory, though it’s possible his photo was removed after his arrest.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

CCSD board trustee Danielle Ford talks learning loss, social media

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Danielle Ford is up for reelection for Clark County School District board trustee for District F which covers southwest Las Vegas. She sat down with Brian Loftus in the 8 News Now studio to discuss school benchmarks, learning loss in Clark County students, and the use of social media amongst board trustees.
LAS VEGAS, NV
THE DAILY RECKONING

Vegas, America, and the Madness of Crowds

Las Vegas, Nevada has been our resort for these past several days. Here we have witnessed several madnesses — madnesses large, madnesses small. Madnesses public, madnesses private. Yet the public madness, the mass madness, the extended madness is our concern today. That is, the market madness. And so we...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

NVSAA Report Shows Las Vegas Apartment Rents Starting to Decline

LAS VEGAS – A report released this week by the Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA) shows apartment rents in Southern Nevada declining during the past quarter while vacancy rates are rising from the all-time low set last year. The report, issued by the NVSAA based on data provided by...
LAS VEGAS, NV
travel2next.com

20 Day Trips From Las Vegas

When visiting Las Vegas, you might be distracted by the big city lights, endless shows, casinos and entertainment. Las Vegas can be an intense destination, and if you’re looking to slow down and explore a bit further afield, whether in the surrounding state of Nevada or even further into the stunning landscapes of Utah and Arizona, you’ll find that there is a wealth of beauty.
LAS VEGAS, NV
97.1 FM Talk

97.1 FM Talk

St. Louis, MO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
722K+
Views
ABOUT

St.Louis's most trusted news, entertaining talk & comprehensive sports radio station.

 https://www.audacy.com/971talk

Comments / 0

Community Policy