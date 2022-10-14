What’s up with those Grubhub delivery bots on college campuses?

Students on five college campuses from Las Vegas to Connecticut could soon bump into Grubhub delivery bots roaming around their school grounds.

According to a Tuesday press release from the delivery app company, bot delivery service is now available at the University of Kentucky; the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Nev.; Wayne State University in Detroit, Mich.; Southern Methodist University in Texas and Fairfield University in Connecticut.

Grubhub partnered with Starship Technologies, “the world’s leading provider of autonomous delivery services,” to create the robot delivery program. Bots used to deliver orders are zero-emission models that make more than 140,000 road crossings daily. These little robots can travel up to 4 m.p.h., carry the equivalent of three bags of groceries and can operate in rain and snow.

“We’re excited to partner with Grubhub on such a diverse and exciting roster of schools as we’ve worked hard to become a trusted and integrated partner on our campus communities,” said Alastair Westgarth, CEO of Starship Technologies. “Over 90 percent of students say that Starship robots are helpful and convenient, so we are looking forward to bringing our service to more students across the country.”

By the end of the year, Grubhub and Starship expect bots to start appearing at other campuses around the nation.

“More than 170,000 students will have access to robot deliveries across these campuses, joining the list of over 25 schools across the United States where Starship’s robots provide deliveries with its global fleet of over 2,000 robots,” Grubhub said. “This partnership grows Grubhub’s delivery options on college campuses, providing additional avenues for students to get their favorite meals delivered.”

Grubhub’s roots go back to 1999, when its founders launched the company Seamless. They then launched Grubhub in 2004 and it is now one of the leading mobile delivery marketplaces.

People who have ordered through Grubhub or similar apps may have encountered some challenges getting their meal, especially if they are in a hard to reach place like a dorm room.

“Robot delivery solves the unique challenges of accessing hard-to-reach areas that come from operating on a college campus,” said Adam Herbert, senior director of campus partnerships at Grubhub. “With Starship’s robots, students can enjoy a fun, new way to order their favorite meals right to their door—whether that be the library, their dorm, academic hall or another campus building. Offering this type of delivery further improves the Grubhub dining experience as we continue to provide innovative solutions for students and our campus partners.”

Already, Grubhub has partnered with more than 250 college campuses across the U.S. so students can integrate meal plans directly into their Grubhub accounts. This integration allows them to and access restaurants both on- and off-campus for delivery and pickup, the company said.

