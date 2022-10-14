EVs have advantages for teen drivers

As more parents are getting electric vehicles, some think it could yield benefits for teen drivers.

The editor-in-chief at Cars.com, Jenni Newman, says EVs tend to have the latest technology, which helps make them safer for teen drivers.

Newman also points out as automakers transition to electric vehicles, teens who learn to drive them are preparing for the future.

She says the downsides include the fact that many EVs have rear-wheel drive, which can be much harder for inexperienced drivers to handle in slippery conditions.

Also, if teens aren't careful about making sure EVs are adequately charged, they could wind up getting stranded if they run out of power.

