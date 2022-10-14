ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Passionate’ pastor driving to church struck, killed in crash, Wisconsin church says

By Aspen Pflughoeft
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

A Wisconsin church is mourning after its pastor was killed in a car crash.

The Rev. Aaron Strong was driving to Grace Lutheran Church on Wednesday, Oct. 12, when another driver sped through a red light and T-boned his vehicle, the Milwaukee church said in a news release.

Strong’s car and the 22-year-old driver’s vehicle crashed into four empty parked cars at about 9 a.m., the Milwaukee Police Department said in a news release. Strong, 40, was taken to a hospital and died there.

The 22-year-old driver ran five red lights and was going between 70 and 80 mph, according to a search warrant obtained by WISN.

Strong was a husband and father of two who had been the discipleship pastor at Grace Lutheran Church for seven years, according to the church’s website.

“As we process grief, we will cling to the cross of Jesus and the miracle of his empty tomb that assured Pastor Strong and assures us of life forever in perfect joy,” the church said in its news release.

Another pastor at the church told WITI that Strong was “quick-witted, intelligent and passionate .”

On Facebook, one mourner remembered Strong as “a truly kind, supportive, engaging person and pastor.”

“This is truly a tragedy,” another person commented.

Police did not comment on the condition or provide the identity of the 22-year-old driver.

The Kansas City Star

