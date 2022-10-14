ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Photos: Blink makes a spectacular return to Cincinnati

By Jordan Kellogg, Cincinnati Enquirer
 2 days ago
Blink Cincinnati returned to Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Thursday night, bringing stunning art displays across 30 city blocks.

There's a lot to see so our photographers ventured out Thursday evening, the first night of the event, to capture the magic. Check out their images in the gallery above and then use the rest of our coverage to plan your visit.

Blink:5 things you don't want to miss

Guide:Everything you need to know before you go

Map:Find out where all the installations are

