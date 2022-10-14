ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

EMPIRE Announces ‘Where We Come From (Vol. 1)’ African Compilation Album Featuring Fireboy DML, Olamide, Wande Coal & More

By Heran Mamo
 4 days ago

EMPIRE announced its first-ever African compilation album, Where We Come From (Vol. 1) , on Friday (Oct. 14). It will feature Fireboy DML , BNXN fka Buju, Olamide, Wande Coal, L.A.X. and more.

Kizz Daniel dropped the first single “Cough (Odo)” from the LP, which aims to celebrate and amplify Africa’s rising stars and their music. “For this song, I wanted to highlight the feeling of new love,” he said in a statement. “The song itself is energetic, celebratory and really captures what it’s like to impress someone new.”

Artists from the continent have grown more prominent in the global music scene over the last few years and gained more notoriety in the West with crossover hits such as Wizkid and Tems’ “Essence,” Fireboy’s “Peru” and Burna Boy’s “Last Last,” the latter of which recently earned the Nigerian Afro-fusion superstar his first No. 1 hit on Billboard ‘s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.

“I feel blessed to have been around so much talent, drive, and creativity all in the same room. This album is about showcasing the best that Africa has to offer, and we’ve done that,” added BNXN.

Executive Turntable: Spotify Names International & Latin Heads, EMPIRE Launches in Africa

10/14/2022

Leading independent label, publisher and distributor EMPIRE added a new division, EMPIRE Africa , in February 2022 and, just one month later, took part of its blossoming roster of Afrobeats acts — including BNXN, Fireboy DML, L.A.X., Cheque and Wande Coal — from Nigeria to Austin, Texas to perform during “The New Africa” showcase at SXSW, which EMPIRE hosted with Pandora. Shortly after, those artists banded together during a writing camp at EMPIRE’s San Francisco headquarters, where EMPIRE CEO/founder Ghazi says they were “fortunate enough” to record Where We Come From (Vol. 1) .

“The artists from Africa really transcend where music is today. This is a legendary moment for EMPIRE to be able to share incredible African music with the world,” he continued.

Added Ezegozie Eze , vp, strategy and market development for EMPIRE Africa: “This album is a collective of multi-talented, independent artists, who we’ve partnered with to help create a legacy. Building this brick by brick has allowed us to develop a chemistry between this diverse catalog of African artists and we’re extremely appreciative of the time and dedication it took to put this together.”

Lewis Capaldi Announces New Album ‘Broken By Desire to Be Heavenly Sent’

The king of heartbreak is back. Lewis Capaldi took to Instagram on Tuesday (Oct. 18) to reveal that his sophomore album, Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent will be arriving on May 19, 2023. In addition, the star will be embarking on a global tour, which kicks off on January 14 in Leeds, England, and will stretch across Europe until March 15 in Munich, Germany. On March 30, Capaldi will cross the pond to begin his North American tour in Nashville, Tenn., on March 30. His US dates wrap up on May 11 in Houston, Texas, before he heads off...
HOUSTON, TX
Rina Sawayama Is Finally Ready to Celebrate Three Years of Breakout Success: ‘We’re Maximizing the Slay’

Catching her breath as she opens up a Zoom call, Rina Sawayama is quick to offer an explanation. “Sorry if there’s some slight background noise,” she says, as a low rumble of hushed conversations echo behind her. “I’m in rehearsals right now and trying to step out. Everywhere else is too cold, so I have to sit in the corner of the rehearsal room for this.” It’s indicative of the British pop star’s life as of late — when she speaks with Billboard, she’s putting the final touches on her Hold the Girl Tour, an international set of live dates that...
TEXAS STATE
Taylor Swift Unveils Her Second ‘Midnights’ Lyric in London & It’s ‘Real Nice’

We’re just days away from Taylor Swift‘s Midnights album release, and the star has been dropping hints about her 10th studio LP in very Taylor-ish ways. At the stroke of midnight (of course) in her boyfriend Joe Alwyn’s home of London, England, a line of lyrics appeared on a billboard in the city. “I polish up real nice,” the lyric reads. “London, you polish up real nice,” the Taylor Nation Twitter account retweeted a fan photo of the lyrics. “#CountdownToMidnighTS Time to pre-save #TSmidnighTS on @Spotify and polish up on our track titles! http://taylor.lnk.to/taylorswiftmidnightspresave… In which song does this lyric belong?” The...
Jin Unveils Details for Solo Single ‘The Astronaut’ Ahead of Military Service

Get ready, ARMY! Jin announced the release date for his new solo single, titled “The Astronaut,” on Tuesday morning (Oct. 18). The track is set to arrive from the BTS singer at the end of this month, on Oct. 28, via BigHit Music. According to BigHit’s press release, the song is “meant to be a gift for the fans.” Related A Complete List of BTS' Solo Projects (So Far) 10/18/2022 The K-pop idol also shared the very first logo trailer for the song, which features a tiny astronaut exiting a massive, futuristic space station as he floats high above the earth. From there, he travels...
SZA Reveals She Recorded ‘A Hundred’ Songs for Sophomore Album, Which She Says Is Coming ‘Any Day’

The wait for SZA‘s sophomore album has drawn on for half a decade now, but the singer dished on Monday (Oct. 17) that she’s spent all that time recording a whole lot of music. At LAX airport, the Grammy winner was approached by TMZ for details about the long-awaited follow-up to 2017’s Ctrl, and she let slip that it’s set to arrive “any day” without giving a specific release date. “I’m hoping it goes well,” she added of the studio set. Related Steve Lacy's 'Bad Habit' Tops Hot 100 for Third Week, Doja Cat's 'Vegas' Hits Top 10 10/17/2022 As she made her way to...
WASHINGTON STATE
Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’ Is Now the Longest Charting Hot 100 Song of All Time

Glass Animals‘ former five-week Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 “Heat Waves” is now solely the longest charting song in the list’s 64-year history, as it tallies a record-breaking 91st week on the latest Oct. 22-dated survey. Ranking at No. 21 on the newest Hot 100, “Heat Waves” surpasses The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which logged 90 weeks on the chart in 2019-21. Over the course of its run on the chart, “Heat Waves” also broke the record for the steadiest climb to No. 1 when it reached the summit in its 59th week in March. “Wow, all I can say is wow,” Glass Animals...
Fans Choose The 1975’s ‘Being Funny in a Foreign Language’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

The 1975‘s latest album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, has topped this week’s new music poll. Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Oct. 14) on Billboard, choosing the British pop-rock band’s fifth studio project as their favorite new music release of the past week. Being Funny in a Foreign Language beat out new music by Blink-182 (“Edging”), Lil Baby (It’s Only Me), Nessa Barrett (Young Forever), Red Hot Chili Peppers (Return of the Dream Canteen), and others. The Jack Antonoff-produced album features previously released singles “Happiness,” “Part of the Band,” “I’m in Love With You” and “All I Need to...
Sam Smith and Kim Petras Extend ‘Unholy’ U.K. Chart Reign

Sam Smith and Kim Petras make it a hattrick as “Unholy” (via EMI) claims a third consecutive week at No. 1 in the U.K. The track draws level with Smith’s 2017 single “Too Good At Goodbyes” as their second-longest-running No. 1 hit, with both songs boasting three straight weeks at the summit. Of Smith’s eight U.K. No. 1s, none has logged more time at the top than their “Promises” collaboration with Calvin Harris, at six weeks. “Unholy” leads an unchanged top three, ahead of David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” (via Parlophone) and Lewis Capaldi’s “Forget Me” (Vertigo), respectively. Beyoncé’s “Cuff It”...
Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Kane Brown to Headline ‘Amazon Music Live’ Thursday Night Football Series

Amazon is adding some music to its Thursday night football coverage. Amazon Music Live will feature a series of artists performing during the streamers’ Thursday Night Football on Prime Video series beginning on Oct. 27. Related From 'Hot Girl Hospital' Nurse to Twerking Workout Coach, Here Are Megan Thee Stallion's Best… 10/18/2022 Among the acts slated to take the stage on the broadcasts are are Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Kane Brown, with more artists to be announced throughout the season according to a release announcing the events. The livestream concert series will be hosted by 2 Chainz and will air on Prime...
Rising Boy Band THE SUPER FRUIT Featured in Billboard Japan & TikTok’s ‘Next Fire’ October Edition

J-pop boy band THE SUPER FRUIT livestreamed a showcase studio set on Oct. 7 as the featured act of the month on Next Fire, the hybrid program produced by Billboard Japan and TikTok. Next Fire is a show on TikTok Live that highlights the hottest J-pop artists of the moment, based on Billboard Japan’s TikTok Weekly Top 20 chart. The collaborative project streams live performances and pre-recorded interviews by the featured act of the month to give fans an in-depth look at their artistry.  Related Japanese Label Avex Is Taking a Page From K-Pop's Playbook to Crack the U.S. Market 10/17/2022 The seven members appeared...
NCT 127 Talks ‘2 Baddies’ Album & Reconnecting With U.S. Fans on Tour

NCT 127‘s North American takeover continues, this time with a visit to Billboard News to discuss what its been like coming up during the K-pop boom as well as the success of the group’s recently released album, 2 Baddies. The K-pop stars sat down with Billboard News host Tetris Kelly and shared their thoughts on 2 Baddies cementing a new accolade for the group, making them the second K-pop group to have three top five albums in the United States. “‘2 Baddies’ is our fourth album, and within our company [SM Entertainment], there’s this legendary line of fourth albums,” rapper...
R&B Fresh Picks of the Week: Central Cee, Rini, Kirby & More

It’s Monday again, and you know what that means: We’ve got 10 new songs to help you power through the week. From the mellow sounds of Sebastian Mikael, Rini, and Kirby to hard-hitting bops by Lancey Foux and Reese LaFlare, there’s a song to cater to all of this week’s ebbs and flows. Don’t forget to share the wealth with our Spotify playlist, linked below. Freshest Find: Central Cee, “One Up” Now that Central Cee has convinced us he’s not homophobic, the U.K.-bred newcomer has moved on to new concerns: leaks. “[I’m] only dropping this cos they leaked it,” he says in a...
UTAH STATE
Bebe Rexha ‘Shocked But Grateful’ for Global Success of ‘I’m Good (Blue),’ Hints at Mystery Album

In a sea of out-of-left-field hit songs this year (Kate Bush, anyone?), David Guetta and Bebe Rexha‘s “I’m Good (Blue)” stands out as one of the most unpredictable. Guetta and Rexha’s throwback dance-floor filler interpolates Eiffel 65’s 1999 novelty hit “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” (itself an unexpected success story), and as Rexha tells Katie & Keith on the Billboard Pop Shop Podcast (listen to the new episode below), the collab was actually made years ago and then unearthed by savvy fans. Related Here Are the Lyrics to David Guetta & Bebe Rexha's 'I'm Good (Blue)' 10/18/2022 “[David] had played it at a festival after we...
The 1975 Lead Red Hot Chili Peppers In U.K. Chart Race

The U.K. albums chart battle is heating up as Red Hot Chili Peppers apply the pressure on the 1975. Based on midweek data published by the Official Charts Company, the 1975 is out front with Being Funny In A Foreign Language (Dirty Hit), the British alternative rock act’s fifth studio album. If it holds its position, Being Funny will bring Matt Healy and Co. their fifth U.K. leader, following their self-titled 2013 debut; I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it (from 2016); A Brief Enquiry Into Online Relationships (2018) and Notes On...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Here’s Where the 2023 Grammys Categorized Genre-Blending Albums by Beyoncé, Demi Lovato & More

The walls that separate genres are coming down, which is a good thing in many ways. But it complicates things for the screening committees that decide where records should compete in the annual Grammy Awards process. Here are some albums that probably gave the screening committees pause – and where they are competing in the 65th annual Grammy Awards process. Related Bruno Mars Closes the Door on Silk Sonic Grammy Consideration: 'Humbly … Sexually Bow Out of… 10/14/2022 Demi Lovato’s Holy F*ck, Avril Lavigne’s Love Sux and Tears for Fears’ The Tipping Point are all on the line between pop and rock; all are competing...
GEORGIA STATE
Blink-182 Team With Cole Bennett, Get to Work on Oversize Bunnies In ‘Edging’ Video: Watch

First, Blink-182 reunited with Tom DeLonge, then gave us new music in the form of “Edging,” with its official music video. The skate-punk favorites give us a little more action, this time with the “alternate version” of “Edging.” Cole Bennett returns to direct the fun new clip, which features the trio at a circus, surrounded by adults dressed as bunnies, and cameos from Lil Tracy and Bennett himself. Matters take a dark turn, as DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker showcase their knife-throwing skills with the rabbits the hapless targets. It’s more Monty Python than Donnie Darko, as the floppy-eared friends get...
Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’ Tops Billboard Global Charts for Third Week

Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ “Unholy” posts a third week at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, two weeks after it launched at the summit of both surveys. The two charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S. Related Steve Lacy's 'Bad Habit' Tops Hot 100 for Third Week, Doja Cat's 'Vegas' Hits...
Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’ by the Numbers: All the Stats Behind Its Record-Breaking Hot 100 Run

After a staggering 91 weeks, Glass Animals‘ “Heat Waves” is now solely the longest-charting hit in the Billboard Hot 100‘s 64-year history. On the latest Oct. 22, 2022-dated Hot 100, “Heat Waves” passes the 90-week run of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” (in 2019-21), which had held the record since August 2021. “Wow, all I can say is wow,” Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley marveled to Billboard about the band’s feat. “Many of you know when I wrote this song I was writing about missing someone I loved very dearly. Never in my wildest dreams did I think that it would lead to...
GEORGIA STATE
Anne-Marie and Aitch’s ‘Psycho’ Stalks U.K. Midweek Top 5

Sam Smith and Kim Petras are on the verge of completing an “Unholy” (EMI) month in the U.K. The hit collaboration leads the midweek U.K. chart and is heading for a fourth consecutive week at No. 1. “Unholy” heads an unchanged top 4, as a psycho stalks the top 5. Anne-Marie and Aitch’s “Psycho” (via Atlantic) is eying an 8-5 climb, for what would be a new high in its fifth week on the chart. Based on midweek data, Stormzy’s on target for the highest new entry with “Hide & Seek” (Def Jam). It’s chasing a No. 9 debut. If it holds its...
Billboard

