Jackson, MS

Shedeur Sanders Becomes BRADY™ Brand Ambassador

By Kyle T. Mosley
HBCU Legends
HBCU Legends
 2 days ago

Tom Brady announces Shedeur Sanders as BRADY™ brand ambassador.

BRADY TM announced their ambassadorship with Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders. According to BRADY™ , Sanders "represents the future of sports," as the firm "will partner with top athletes who represent the next generation of greatness."

Shedeur Sanders is leading Jackson State to another unblemished record at 5-0 for the season.  Sanders' representatives have located several significant NIL deals for the sophomore quarterback.

The BRADY TM partnership is part of his growing lucrative portfolio, including PLB Sports , Gatorade, and Beats by Dre .  Last season, BRADY TM officially signed Sanders as one of the first ten athletes in his new NIL space.

On3db projects Shedeur Sanders' NIL deals are worth $1.2M and rank No. 14 of all amateur athletes. His Jackson State teammates' NIL deal values are CB Travis Hunter ($614K), DB Shilo Sanders ($497K), and WR Kevin Coleman ($73K).

Having Shedeur as a member of his apparel brand and having input with product development and testing is critical for the BRADYTM brand. Sanders has a unique style, like his father, Deion Sanders, and understands the clothing palette of young athletes and fans.

BRADYTM will provide clothing for Sanders throughout JSU's football season.

OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Tom Brady’s namesake apparel brand, BRADY™, is proud to announce its partnership with star athlete, Shedeur Sanders, Quarterback for the historic Jackson State University Tigers. BRADY™ continues to partner with top athletes who represent the next generation of greatness.

“Shedeur Sanders is the perfect ambassador for BRADY™,” says Co-Founder Tom Brady. “He embodies everything we look for in a BRADY athlete and his character and values align perfectly with our brand. Not only is he an exceptional football player and quarterback but he is one of the most influential players of his generation, and we’re thrilled that he’s officially joining the BRADY™ family.”

In his inaugural season as the Freshman Quarterback at JSU, Shedeur Sanders led his team to a SWAC Championship and became the first HBCU athlete to win the Jerry Rice Award. The son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, Shedeur seized headlines across the country when he made the powerful decision to de-commit from Florida Atlantic University and instead attend JSU in support of HBCUs. Shedeur has already starred in two online docuseries, one through Barstool Sports and the other through Overtime Sports and was also the first-ever NIL football ambassador for Beats by Dre and Gatorade.

“I’m so excited to work with the BRADY™ team. Tom has been a longtime mentor to me, both on and off the field and I’ve been a fan of his apparel brand since its inception, so this partnership feels like a natural next step. I couldn’t be more grateful and excited to join the list of world-class athletes that represent the brand,” said Shedeur Sanders.

Shedeur will input on everything from product development to wear testing and will be outfitted in BRADY™ clothing for his upcoming games and throughout the Fall season. Sanders can be seen wearing the Gridflex, Regenerate, and Seamless Performaknit collections for his first official campaign as a BRADY™ brand ambassador. For more information on BRADY™ please visit bradybrand.com.

About BRADY™ Brand

BRADY™ is the first technical apparel brand to apply two decades of pro sports level innovation and engineering to create a system of clothing that performs across every activity. With over three years in development, our fabrics and materials fuse natural elements with cutting-edge technology. Designed with the body in mind. Built to move, breathe, and sweat while you compete, live and recover. Created to inspire you to be your best, because whatever you do, life is a sport. We call our philosophy Lifeletics™. Bringing together their collective experience in sports, design and manufacturing. BRADY™ is founded by Tom Brady, Jens Grede and Dao-Yi Chow.

