ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Take advantage of this Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex deep discount offer in October

By Jamie Groh, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04C8GZ_0iZ3BZ7e00

Space is important to us and that's why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here.

---

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex's annual "Salute to Brevard" offer returns and offers deep discounts on daily admission and access to limited-time experiences.

The program, which features a 75% discount on daily admission for Brevard County residents, runs from October 17 – 30, 2022.

With proof of residency in the form of a driver’s license or utility bill, guests can purchase up to six regular admission tickets at the discounted prices of $19 for adults and $14 for children ages 3 – 11 (plus tax).

Only the ticket purchaser is required to be a Brevard County resident, but the tickets must be purchased at the visitor complex on the same day as entry.

Guest are asked to bring canned goods and non-perishable food items, baby formula and food, and hygiene products for donation to the Brevard County Sharing Center, but are not required to do so to get the discounted ticket prices.

“Salute to Brevard is one of the many ways we give back to our community here at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex,” said Therrin Protze, chief operating officer of the visitor complex, in a statement. “We get to show them our appreciation by inviting them to explore space at a discounted rate while also collecting much-needed supplies for Brevard County Sharing Centers.”

The purchase of a discounted daily admission ticket will grant all guests access to every exhibit including Space Shuttle Atlantis, the Apollo/Saturn V Center, and the recently opened Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex.

As an included bonus, guests will also be able to experience the limited-time "Taste of Space: Fall Bites" food festival throughout the complex which runs through November 6, 2022.

For more information, guests can visit the visitor complex's website.

Jamie Groh is a space reporter for Florida Today. You can contact her at JGroh@floridatoday.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AlteredJamie.

Comments / 0

Related
spacecoastdaily.com

Q’s Crackin Crab & Seafood Kitchen in Cocoa Beach Hosting Chit-Chat-Chew & Collaborate

Q’s Crackin Crab & Seafood Kitchen in Cocoa Beach is hosting a Chit-Chat-Chew & Collaborate on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Watch: LIVE at Q’s Crackin’ Crab & Seafood Kitchen, where they are serving up a mouthwatering WEDNESDAY special 12 pm-8 pm. Stop in for one of their new Wednesday specials. Starting today and every Wednesday, get a Cluster Bite Special for only $15 It comes with one snow crab Cluster and your choice of one of our delicious premium sides or six jumbo garlic shrimp. Looking for more options, check out one of their Beachside Platters, or grab a Juicy bowl with garlic shrimp and seafood macaroni and cheese. And don’t forget to try one of their Crackin’ Crab Platters; you can’t go wrong with any of these options! Dine-in, take out, or delivery is available!
COCOA BEACH, FL
disneydining.com

Orlando Tourism Is Giving Away 12 Free Disney World Vacations!

Disney has been in the news a lot lately, but not for the best of reasons. Last week, Disney announced some pretty big price increases across the board, from theme park tickets to Disney Genie+, and even bottles of water. Guests were not overly happy, as a Disney vacation seems to be getting further and further out of reach for many families.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More

Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Bina Day Spa Hosts Exciting Spa and Salon Fall Party On Saturday

WATCH: Who doesn’t love a Spa Day?! Bina Day Spa in Melbourne, off Eau Gallie Boulevard, hosted a fun and exciting Spa and Salon Fall Party on Saturday. WIN RAFFLES FOR HAIR, FACIAL AND MAKEUP SERVICES & PREORDER SERVICES AT DISCOUNTED RATES. Plus, mention Space Coast Daily when you stop in this week and receive an incredible 20% off of any service booked between now and October 31. Join Space Coast Daily’s Leneah Willis as she catches up with Sabina and gets the scoop on everything new and exciting at Bina Day Spa.
MELBOURNE, FL
WESH

Central Florida Zoo cancels first weekend of Zoo Boo Bash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida Zoo has decided to cancel the first weekend of their Zoo Boo Bash. The event was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23, but the zoo is still waiting for floodwaters to recede. The zoo has also been cleaning up debris...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Space Coast Art Festival returns this weekend in Melbourne

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Space Coast Art Festival is returning to Melbourne this weekend, now in its 57th year. This free event will be hosted at The Avenue Viera on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. [TRENDING: Social Security...
MELBOURNE, FL
allears.net

Disney or DeSantis: Who Will Be in Control When the Reedy Creek District Is Dissolved?

Disney has had quite the feud with lawmakers over the past several months. After expressing its opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill and Disney’s goal to get the law repealed, a bill was introduced and passed in the Florida government to dissolve Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID). The RCID is a special district under which Disney has operated for over 50 years, which essentially has let it have a large amount of control over the land on which it operates in Orlando and function as its own county. The district is set to be repealed under Florida law in 2023, but what will happen next? We’ve got some updates.
FLORIDA STATE
tastychomps.com

The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes Resort Hosts Fourth Curated Experiences Weekend with Award-Winning MICHELIN Chefs

Over the weekend The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes hosted their fourth Curated Experiences. Curated Experiences is an annual ticketed weekend where guests can enjoy exceptional culinary experiences from award-winning and globally recognized chefs, unparalleled services, amenities, and entertainment of Grande Lakes Orlando. Photos from Curated Experiences below:
ORLANDO, FL
veronews.com

Vero goes into overdrive with Hurricane Ian relief efforts

Grateful that Hurricane Ian delivered us just a glancing blow, resulting in little more than yard debris and some brief power outages, Vero Beach businesses and residents have stepped up to assist those whose homes and livelihoods were destroyed by the Category 4 storm. Locals who still remember the trio...
VERO BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

White Castle opening first Crave & Go in Orlando this month

ORLANDO, Fla. - White Castle is opening its very first Crave & Go location right here in Central Florida that will be completely dedicated to take-out orders!. The new 1,800-square-foot location will open next to the White Castle at 11595 Daryl Carter Parkway in The Village at O-Town West, which opened in Orlando in 2021.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

New Annual Passholder Popcorn Bucket Coming to Walt Disney World, Minnie Ear Headband Prices Up by $5, Work Resumes on Walt Disney World Railroad, & More: Daily Recap (10/13/22)

Splashdown Photos has partially closed in Frontierland. CommuniCore Hall is taking shape in the center of World Discovery. Minnie Ear headbands are now up by $5 as part of a wave of price increases. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer,...
ORLANDO, FL
Kristen Walters

Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Florida with giveaways this month

A popular discount retail store chain is opening another new store in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. If you consider yourself a "smart shopper" who loves to find great deals on brand-name items without paying full retail price, you may be interested to learn that a popular discount retail store chain is opening another new store location in Florida. They are also offering some fun giveaways during the grand opening weekend.
SANFORD, FL
Florida Today

Florida Today

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
765K+
Views
ABOUT

Space Coast's trusted breaking news: central Florida, Brevard County, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, space, NASA, crime, sports, entertainment

 http://floridatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy