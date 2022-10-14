Take advantage of this Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex deep discount offer in October

Space is important to us and that's why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here.

---

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex's annual "Salute to Brevard" offer returns and offers deep discounts on daily admission and access to limited-time experiences.

The program, which features a 75% discount on daily admission for Brevard County residents, runs from October 17 – 30, 2022.

With proof of residency in the form of a driver’s license or utility bill, guests can purchase up to six regular admission tickets at the discounted prices of $19 for adults and $14 for children ages 3 – 11 (plus tax).

Only the ticket purchaser is required to be a Brevard County resident, but the tickets must be purchased at the visitor complex on the same day as entry.

Guest are asked to bring canned goods and non-perishable food items, baby formula and food, and hygiene products for donation to the Brevard County Sharing Center, but are not required to do so to get the discounted ticket prices.

“Salute to Brevard is one of the many ways we give back to our community here at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex,” said Therrin Protze, chief operating officer of the visitor complex, in a statement. “We get to show them our appreciation by inviting them to explore space at a discounted rate while also collecting much-needed supplies for Brevard County Sharing Centers.”

The purchase of a discounted daily admission ticket will grant all guests access to every exhibit including Space Shuttle Atlantis, the Apollo/Saturn V Center, and the recently opened Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex.

As an included bonus, guests will also be able to experience the limited-time "Taste of Space: Fall Bites" food festival throughout the complex which runs through November 6, 2022.

For more information, guests can visit the visitor complex's website.

Jamie Groh is a space reporter for Florida Today. You can contact her at JGroh@floridatoday.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AlteredJamie.