Here are 2 things Kansas football can improve upon to better its chances against Oklahoma

LAWRENCE — As Kansas football coach Lance Leipold said recently, the Jayhawks' margin for error is small.

Kansas (5-1, 2-1 in Big 12 Conference) is off to an electric start to the season. Ranked No. 20 in the latest coaches poll, the team is earning the national respect it’s been going after for some time. But it’s still only the second year of Leipold’s rebuild of the program, and there remains significant room for growth.

Here are a couple of areas to think about as the Jayhawks prepare to face Oklahoma (3-3, 0-3 in Big 12) on Saturday:

4th-quarter penalties

The difference in how much Kansas is being penalized this season compared to 2021 isn’t egregious. Last season, the Jayhawks averaged a little more than four penalties per game for about 34 yards. This season, the Jayhawks are averaging a little more than five per game for about 53 yards.

What’s catching Leipold’s eye is what’s happening in the fourth quarter. Kansas was called for three flags for 25 yards in its 38-31 loss last weekend against TCU, and that's not counting a pass interference call that was declined. The Jayhawks’ final offensive drive started off with a holding call.

“I had the guys look it up, I mean last year we had 15 penalties in the fourth quarter all season,” Leipold said. “We’ve had 14 already this year. That’s not acceptable. We have to be better. And you live that way, it’s going to cost you. And I think it did. And that was part of the story on Saturday.”

Ball security

So far this season, Kansas quarterbacks have thrown only two interceptions. But the Jayhawks have lost five fumbles and had the ball hit the ground 11 times. Last season Kansas fumbled the ball away just three times and put the ball on the ground 15 times. The team is trending in the wrong direction.

The TCU loss last weekend highlighted the Jayhawks’ need for improvement. Kansas fumbled four times, and the Horned Frogs recovered one of them. That recovery was when junior quarterback Jalon Daniels lost it at the goal line trying to score a touchdown.

“When you run some option ... there are going to be some (fumbles),” Leipold said. “We talked about that in the offseason, that though you never want them you’re going to have to live with some of those sometimes. It’s just like if you’re going to throw it a bunch, you’re going to throw some interceptions. And so, that said ... we’re frustrated by it and we’ve got to find a way to correct it.”

