Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Call #988 For Mental Health EmergenciesTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Fraud Alert: Health Insurance Scam on GoogleTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Plan Details Open Space ProjectsGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
I-295 NB Double Lane Closure FridayMorristown MinuteMercer County, NJ
Related
chescotimes.com
Hank’s Place to reopen in Kennett Sq., Tuesday
Hank’s Place will officially open to the public on Tuesday October 18th at its new location, 201 Birch Street in Kennett Square — in the former home on Kennett Steak and Mushroom. A community staple for over 70 years, Hank’s Place is known for its homestyle cooking, friendly...
morethanthecurve.com
For Rent | 145 East 8th Avenue | Conshohocken | M Property Services
M Property Services has added a new listing for rent at 145 East 8th Avenue in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Large house for rent right in the heart of Conshohocken! Walking distance to all of the bars, restaurants, and shops on Fayette St. Close to all major roadways and walking distance to the train station.Walk into the open living room and dining room, with large windows and providing lots of natural light. The first floor offers one full bathroom, an updated kitchen equipped with a dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove. There is a door off the kitchen that leads out to your own private backyard. On the second floor, you will find 2 spacious bedrooms and your second full bathroom. The washer and dryer are also on this level. Head up to the third floor and you'll find the third and fourth bedrooms. This home has central air and a large unfinished walkout basement, perfect for storage.
Community Rallies For Beloved Philly Restaurant Server
Guests at Booker's Restaurant and Bar in Philadelphia's Cedar Park neighborhood are on a first-name basis with Gerald Willis-Dean. The beloved restaurant server has been a part of the Booker's team for three years, and is known to regulars for his lively demeanor and infectious passion. But on Saturday, Oct....
visitbuckscounty.com
What's Up This Weekend: 40+ Craft Shows, Live Concerts and October Haunts
Have a fabulous fall weekend in Bucks County! Head to Charlann Farms to pick your own pumpkin, tour the scarecrows at Peddler’s Village or attend a frightening food truck festival at Bolton Mansion!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay...
This Pennsylvania Festival is a Food Lover's Paradise
If you consider yourself a foodie who loves trying new restaurants, you're going to absolutely love this epic food festival taking place in Philadelphia this weekend. Keep reading to learn more.
Look No Further Than Clifton Heights for Good Drinks
A mango martini at the Original Clam Tavern in Clifton Heights. The Philadelphia region has plenty of variety when it comes to wetting your whistle, whether it’s a cutting-edge cocktail, a bone-dry wine, or a really good beer. A more traditional no-frill cocktail drinking experience can be found at...
How Bad is Crime in Philadelphia? Wawa is Closing 2 More Stores in Center City
How bad is crime in Center City Philadelphia? So bad that Wawa is closing two more stores. Per a report by WPVI-TV, the convenience store chain is shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. The stores are located...
CBS News
7 pumpkin patches to visit in Philadelphia region this fall
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Is it just us or did September fly by? Fall is in full swing and there are so many fun activities to partake in during this transitional season. It already feels as if fall is moving as quickly as summer did, so you need to get a jump on the fall fun ASAP.
Famous Crabcake To-Go Store Replacing Factory Donuts in Newtown, PA
If not, you'll have the chance when his gourmet to-go store opens in the Village of Newtown Shopping Center. It will be the first in Pennsylvania. Word is from a local foodie Facebook group that it's taking the spot once occupied by Factory Donuts. Here's a little background:. Robert Sliwowski...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in New Hope, PA
New Hope is a quaint Pennsylvania town best known for its charming shops and popular tourist attractions. Many tourists come to New Hope for its picturesque scenery and small-town feel, a completely different experience from bustling city life. With a charming riverside, a wide selection of cultural attractions, and a...
PhillyBite
Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Philadelphia
Looking for a home in one of Philadelphia's most desirable neighborhoods? Consider one of these ho Philadelphia zip codes. These areas are popular with first-time homebuyers and have some of the city's best schools. They also boast a variety of cultural, religious, and recreational activities. Grays Ferry. Grays Ferry is...
PhillyBite
Moving to Philadelphia? Which Philly Neighborhood to Live In?
- If you are moving to Philadelphia, you must choose a neighborhood that suits your lifestyle and budget. You can choose from South Philly, Chestnut Hill, Fairmount, and Art Museum Area. Each has its strengths and weaknesses, and you should consider all factors when deciding. South Philly. If you are...
4 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing seafood spots in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for making absolutely delicious food and also for proving amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
knightcrier.org
Casey’s Saloon & Eatery pays attention to detail for their loyal locals
HATFIELD – What makes a small business thrive in a small town? Ask the owners of Casey’s Saloon & Eatery. They will have the answers for you. 34 years ago, Terry and Michael Loeffler decided to open up a restaurant. The couple had past job experiences in running offices and tending bars which made them feel prepared for a challenge. Now, Casey’s Saloon & Eatery, named after their daughter, has been doing very well in Hatfield since June 1988.
fox29.com
Community not happy as Jenkintown cancels longtime bonfire tradition; introduces new tradition
JENKINTOWN, Pa. - A longtime tradition in Jenkintown is no more and community members are not happy. First Covid stopped it. Now, the annual homecoming bonfire is over for good. But, why? Students say the large bonfire anchors the annual homecoming tradition. "I was going to go this year. I...
Ardmore Woman Adopts Rescued Beagle, Surprises Grandchildren
Blue is a rambunctious puppy who enjoys exploring the terrain in his new Ardmore home. But his life wasn’t always easy. He was born as “CND CFY,” the serial number tattooed on the inside of his ear. He’s one of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a Virginia plant that bred them for research, reports TaRhonda Thomas for 6abc.
When Philadelphia area should expect first snow of season
Philadelphia's first snowflakes of the 2022-2023 winter season... are almost here. In fact, they could definitely be less than a month away. It's snowed in October on quite a few occasions in Philadelphia, and it's certainly possible it could snow by the middle of November. But how realistic is that?...
Two Montgomery County Watering Holes Recognized as the Oldest Bars/Taverns in the U.S.
Some Montgomery County eating-drinking establishments go back more than 250 years.Image via iStock. Montgomery County is home to two of the oldest bars in the nation still operating. Erin Elizabeth covered the distinction in her historic ranking for Restaurant Clicks.
morethanthecurve.com
Satirical political ads on electronic billboard in West Conshohocken drawing attention on Twitter
The electronic billboard near the Conshohohocken exit on the Schuylkill Express has been running some satirical political advertisements that have been tweeted about in recent weeks. One ad on the billboard stated “Don’t let the radical right put violent criminals in jail. Support progressives.”. The organization behind the...
Turnpike closure: Friday-Monday
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission plans to close a portion of the Northeast Extension for bridge repair this weekend. One of the detours has drivers exiting the Mahoning Valley exit and getting on Route 209 if they are looking to travel south. For Cherry's Family Restaurant manager...
Comments / 0