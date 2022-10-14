ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth Meeting, PA

Hank’s Place to reopen in Kennett Sq., Tuesday

Hank’s Place will officially open to the public on Tuesday October 18th at its new location, 201 Birch Street in Kennett Square — in the former home on Kennett Steak and Mushroom. A community staple for over 70 years, Hank’s Place is known for its homestyle cooking, friendly...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
For Rent | 145 East 8th Avenue | Conshohocken | M Property Services

M Property Services has added a new listing for rent at 145 East 8th Avenue in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Large house for rent right in the heart of Conshohocken! Walking distance to all of the bars, restaurants, and shops on Fayette St. Close to all major roadways and walking distance to the train station.Walk into the open living room and dining room, with large windows and providing lots of natural light. The first floor offers one full bathroom, an updated kitchen equipped with a dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove. There is a door off the kitchen that leads out to your own private backyard. On the second floor, you will find 2 spacious bedrooms and your second full bathroom. The washer and dryer are also on this level. Head up to the third floor and you'll find the third and fourth bedrooms. This home has central air and a large unfinished walkout basement, perfect for storage. ​
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
Community Rallies For Beloved Philly Restaurant Server

Guests at Booker's Restaurant and Bar in Philadelphia's Cedar Park neighborhood are on a first-name basis with Gerald Willis-Dean. The beloved restaurant server has been a part of the Booker's team for three years, and is known to regulars for his lively demeanor and infectious passion. But on Saturday, Oct....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Look No Further Than Clifton Heights for Good Drinks

A mango martini at the Original Clam Tavern in Clifton Heights. The Philadelphia region has plenty of variety when it comes to wetting your whistle, whether it’s a cutting-edge cocktail, a bone-dry wine, or a really good beer. A more traditional no-frill cocktail drinking experience can be found at...
CLIFTON HEIGHTS, PA
7 pumpkin patches to visit in Philadelphia region this fall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Is it just us or did September fly by? Fall is in full swing and there are so many fun activities to partake in during this transitional season. It already feels as if fall is moving as quickly as summer did, so you need to get a jump on the fall fun ASAP.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
15 Best Restaurants in New Hope, PA

New Hope is a quaint Pennsylvania town best known for its charming shops and popular tourist attractions. Many tourists come to New Hope for its picturesque scenery and small-town feel, a completely different experience from bustling city life. With a charming riverside, a wide selection of cultural attractions, and a...
NEW HOPE, PA
Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Philadelphia

Looking for a home in one of Philadelphia's most desirable neighborhoods? Consider one of these ho Philadelphia zip codes. These areas are popular with first-time homebuyers and have some of the city's best schools. They also boast a variety of cultural, religious, and recreational activities. Grays Ferry. Grays Ferry is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Moving to Philadelphia? Which Philly Neighborhood to Live In?

- If you are moving to Philadelphia, you must choose a neighborhood that suits your lifestyle and budget. You can choose from South Philly, Chestnut Hill, Fairmount, and Art Museum Area. Each has its strengths and weaknesses, and you should consider all factors when deciding. South Philly. If you are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing seafood spots in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for making absolutely delicious food and also for proving amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Casey’s Saloon & Eatery pays attention to detail for their loyal locals

HATFIELD – What makes a small business thrive in a small town? Ask the owners of Casey’s Saloon & Eatery. They will have the answers for you. 34 years ago, Terry and Michael Loeffler decided to open up a restaurant. The couple had past job experiences in running offices and tending bars which made them feel prepared for a challenge. Now, Casey’s Saloon & Eatery, named after their daughter, has been doing very well in Hatfield since June 1988.
HATFIELD, PA
Ardmore Woman Adopts Rescued Beagle, Surprises Grandchildren

Blue is a rambunctious puppy who enjoys exploring the terrain in his new Ardmore home. But his life wasn’t always easy. He was born as “CND CFY,” the serial number tattooed on the inside of his ear. He’s one of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a Virginia plant that bred them for research, reports TaRhonda Thomas for 6abc.
ARDMORE, PA
Turnpike closure: Friday-Monday

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission plans to close a portion of the Northeast Extension for bridge repair this weekend. One of the detours has drivers exiting the Mahoning Valley exit and getting on Route 209 if they are looking to travel south. For Cherry's Family Restaurant manager...
LEHIGHTON, PA

