Read full article on original website
Related
What is the 4-7-8 sleep method?
The average adult needs between seven and nine hours of sleep every night to lead a healthy life, the NHS recommends.According to the health service, a long-term lack of sleep can contribute to a multitude of diseases such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, Alzheimer’s and mental health illnesses like anxiety and depression.Experts have endeavored to come up with different routines or methods people can adopt to help them fall asleep.One such technique is called the “4-7-8 method”, an exercise which aims to regulate breathing and help the body relax before bedtime.Here’s everything you need to know.What is...
Elon Musk says he used a popular weight-loss drug to get 'fit, ripped, and healthy'
Elon Musk credited fasting and the weight-loss drug Wegovy for what a fan called his "ripped" body. Wegovy, a brand of semaglutide, helps manage diabetes and was also approved last summer for obesity. The drug is expensive and in high-demand, and can come with gastrointestinal side effects. Elon Musk's secret...
How To Get A Flat Stomach Without Diet Or Exercise, According To An Expert
This post has been updated since its initial 01/01/2017 publish date to include more expert insight related to the topic. When it comes to healthy weight loss and obtaining a flatter stomach, the usual tips are to eat a well-balanced diet, exercise regularly, maintain a steady sleep schedule and prioritize strengthening your core. However, if you feel that you don’t have time to hit the gym and no patience for a diet, what are some things you can do to achieve a flat abdomen without all the hassle? We checked in with health experts for tips, and did research on the topic to find out more.
I tried the 4-7-8 breathing sleep trick & it’s helped my anxiety
We all want to sleep better at night, so much so that many people are trying strange sleep hacks in an effort to fall asleep quicker and stay asleep for longer. One sleep trick that I’ve seen popping up everywhere recently is the 4-7-8 breathing technique. Developed by Dr...
YOGA・
Five foods that help you sleep
Constantly exhausted? Try these five foods that help you sleep better
What position should I sleep in, and is there a ‘right’ way to sleep?
Are we doing it right? What does the research say about sleeping position?
Can you push your heart too hard?
Provoked by a cardiac glitch of his own Cycling Weekly magazine fitness editor, David Bradford, takes a deep dive into endurance sport and heart health
Allure
The TikTok Hype About the Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Foundation Is Very Real
All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It seems beauty products go viral on TikTok as often as the sun rises, but every once in a while, a product reaches super virality extending far beyond the beauty community on the app — you can usually tell this has happened when you see the trending product used as a hashtag under videos that have nothing to do with it. The most recent product to reach this level of TikTok stardom is Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation. The makeup brand founded by global superstar Lady Gaga has been around since 2019, but this seems to be the brand's first viral product.
Using a Weighted Blanket May Naturally Boost a Key Sleep Hormone, Study Finds
For many people who struggle with anxiety and poor sleep, weighted blankets are one cozy, wellness luxury well worth the small investment. Countless shoppers swear by the calming benefits of weighted blankets, reporting better sleep, lower stress and anxiety, and overall increased feelings of relaxation. Most of these weighted blanket wellness claims are anecdotal, but with no side effects or doctor’s prescription needed, who wouldn’t want to give this natural sleep solution a try? If you feel like it helps you sleep and chill out, that’s great! Worst case scenario: It’s not for you, so you return it or give it away as a thoughtful gift.
Allure
Can You Actually Use Anti-Dandruff Shampoo as Face Wash? Well, Maybe.
The clock app is at it again! The latest TikTok beauty hack involves swapping your face wash for... dandruff shampoo? Stay with us here, because this theory may have some legs. The theory started with popular TikToker Elyse Meyers, who posted a video about using Head & Shoulders in place of facial cleanser for acne-prone skin.
Now scientists say 'exercise intolerance' should be considered a symptom of long Covid
Exercise 'intolerance' should be considered an official symptom of long Covid, scientists say. A review of existing studies found the condition — which is still not fully understood — can rob people of the equivalent of a decade’s worth of physical fitness. The finding adds to a...
nypressnews.com
The 4-7-8 breathing method helps you sleep in 60 seconds
If you’re struggling to sleep like the other 8 billion of us who have recently Googled ‘how to sleep’, we give you: the 4-7-8 breathing method. We know, we know. Another faux-scientific #hack or mindfulness app that doesn’t exactly work for everyone. But when it comes to the 4-7-8 sleep technique, you’d be hard pushed to find someone who doesn’t rave about its benefits, particularly for calming anxiety – one study even found that heart rate and blood pressure were calmed after trying the techniqe.
When to expect new M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro
Apple won’t hold an October event in 2022, but that doesn’t mean the company doesn’t have any other product to announce this year. Apart from the new iPad Pro and iPad 10, the company could be readying the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro in 14- and 16-inch versions. Here’s everything we know about a new iteration of the high-end MacBook Pro.
TechCrunch
Even decacorns have their challenges
Hello, hello. By the time you’re reading this, we’ll be two days away from TechCrunch Disrupt! Soooo exciting!. But first, let’s talk about fintech. Last week’s big news was corporate spend management startup Brex’s announcement that it was laying off 11% of its staff, or 136 people. It was also revealed that the startup’s CFO, Adam Swiecicki, is departing to join Rippling as its CFO. Notably, workforce platform unicorn Rippling recently entered the corporate management space, making it a direct competitor with Brex.
verywellmind.com
Why You May Be Carrying Stress in Your Shoulders and Neck
Neck and shoulder pain is quite common in the general population, especially among people who experience high levels of stress. It’s no wonder that expressions like “carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders” came to be, or that people tend to describe challenging situations or difficult people as “pain in the necks.” Many of us carry our stress directly in our necks and shoulders, which can lead to muscle tension, pain, and headaches.
outsidetheboxmom.com
4 Health Tips for the Older Adults in Your Life
It is natural to worry about the health and well-being of the older loved ones in your life. With an increase in age, the likelihood of developing chronic diseases such as dementia, arthritis, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and cancer also rises. However, embracing a healthy lifestyle and consistently upholding...
What are the healthiest cooking oils?
There are lot of options for cooking oils these days. But what are the healthiest cooking oils and how can you use them when preparing and cooking food?
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Andreessen Horowitz backs Synonym’s development of ‘fermentation farms’
Hot damn, it’s happening: A bunch of the TechCrunch team are on airplanes, aeroplanes and other spellings of flying vessels to come join us in San Francisco for Disrupt. To say that we are excited would be using altogether too few syllables. Lauren S made us a user’s guide to TechCrunch Disrupt along with a guide to all the receptions, parties and other cool extracurriculars. See you soon! — Christine and Haje.
theeverygirl.com
Could Your Gut Be the Secret to Happiness? A Dietitian Breaks It Down
Ever feel “butterflies” in your stomach when you’re nervous or excited? Were you ever taught to “listen to your gut?” Same. It’s no secret that we feel emotions in our physical bodies. But could taking care of our gut health also be the secret to happiness?
archyworldys.com
To strengthen the different types of memory, not all physical exercises are the same – Corriere.it
Not new news that regular exercise brings many health benefits. It protects against the development of chronic diseases such as diabetes or heart disease and in many cases can improve mental health. And not only that: numerous studies tell us that physical activity also strengthens the brain and prevents dementia (even if you start playing sports at an advanced age). We know that physically active boys between the ages of 15 and 18 tended to have larger hippocampal volume (associated with memory and spatial navigation) and the middle frontal gyrus, linked to the regulation of emotions and working memory. Over the years, numerous works have shown that structural changes of this type result in better cognitive performance and better academic results.
Comments / 0