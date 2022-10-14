Read full article on original website
Related
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Ag Informer – More Record Prices for Iowa Farmland
In Plymouth County, Iowa, a new record was set to the tune of $26,250 per acre. The farmland included 55 acres of high-quality farmland, according to Brock Auction Company, which managed the sale. That means the total bill was $1.44 million. The tracts included 53.8 cropland acres with a 27.11-acre...
newsdakota.com
Corn Belt Farmland Price Sets New Record
(NAFB.com) – A recent farmland sale in Iowa set a new record for the Corn Belt. In Plymouth County, Iowa, farmland was sold for $26,250 per acre. Ag Web Dot Com says Brock Auction Company brokered the sale, which included 55 acres of high-quality farmland. That put the total bill at $1.44 million. The bidding began at $17,000 per acre, and three bidders each topped $25,000 per acre, with a local farmer getting the winning bid. This sale now holds a record high for farmland prices.
$1 Million Powerball ticket purchased in northwest Iowa
(Clive, IA) — For the third time in two months, someone in Iowa has won a lottery prize of at least 1-million dollars. The Iowa Lottery says someone bought a Powerball ticket at a KCK’s Food and Fuel in Danbury Monday. The northwest Iowa community is a town of 320 people. The winning ticket joins a 2 million dollar winner from Forest City last week, and a 1 million dollar winner from Ames in September.
KELOLAND TV
$1M unclaimed lottery ticket purchased in Woodbury County
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A $1 million lottery prize was purchased by someone in Woodbury County marking the third million-dollar prize to be purchased in Iowa over the last two months. According to a release from the Iowa Lottery, the ticket was purchased at KCK’s Food and Fuel...
Sioux City residents paying nearly $2,000 a month on bills
Reports have shown that Sioux City residents pay nearly $2,000 on bills, with mortgage taking the lead as the most expensive monthly cost.
kscj.com
RECYCLING PICKUP DELAYED FOR LOCAL GILL HAULING CUSTOMERS
DUE TO A STAFF SHORTAGE GILL HAULING IS TEMPORARILY NOT PICKING UP RECYCLING IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY. SIOUX CITY’S RECYCLING PICKUP IS DELAYED TODAY FOR THAT REASON,. SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS SHOULD STILL PUT THEIR CARTS OUT.
kiwaradio.com
Three Departments Put Out Grain Dryer Fire At Elevator In Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa– A grain dryer was damaged and the corn inside was destroyed in a fire on Monday, October 17, 2022, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 3:30 a.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a grain dryer fire at the Cooperative Farmers Elevator in Rock Valley.
kiwaradio.com
Another Northwest Iowa School District To Allow Armed School Staff
Cherokee, Iowa — A second northwest Iowa school district has opted to allow school staff to carry firearms in school. Our news partner, KTIV-TV, reports that the Cherokee Community School Board voted Monday night to change its policy language to allow additional staff to be armed. The yes vote...
1 killed, 3 injured in northwest Iowa crash Monday
A man was killed and three teenagers were injured when a teenager crossed the centerline in Sioux County and struck a semi truck.
FBI enters search for Iowa woman last seen in September
Sioux City Community Policing Sergeant Thomas Gill said that the FBI has gotten involved in the search for Brenda Payer.
kiwaradio.com
Northwest Iowa Is Apparently Where The Buffalo Roam
Sheldon, Iowa — Northwest Iowa isn’t normally one of the places you think of when you hear the part in the old song “Home on the Range” that talks about “where the buffalo roam,” but the buffalo did roam here this week. A pair...
kiwaradio.com
Ten To Fifteen Acres Of Standing Corn Destroyed In Fire Near Granville
Granville, Iowa– Some standing corn was destroyed in a fire on Thursday, October 13, 2022, near Granville. According to Granville Fire Chief Karl Kellen, at about 5:10 p.m., the Granville Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near 490th Street and Log Avenue, three and a half miles southwest of Granville.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Jaison Clinkenbeard, 44, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Oct. 13, five years prison suspended, three years probation. Steven Mathes, 68, Onawa, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Oct. 12, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Ashley Kay Williams, 31, Sioux City,...
nwestiowa.com
Klein joins Hawarden's police force
HAWARDEN—For five years, Gage Klein has called Ireton his home, and now protecting it and neighboring Hawarden is part of his job after joining the Hawarden Police Department on Sept. 6. Klein, 21, and Meghan Danielson were hired into the police department recently after the departures of Lt. John...
worldatlas.com
10 Most Charming River Towns in Iowa
American river towns always pack a punch when it comes to breathtaking views, and Iowa's waterfront towns are no exception. This state has an abundance of such charming spots, most of which are along its two major rivers,the Mississippi and the Missouri. The “Hawkeye State” has some fantastic spots that will leave you in awe of its beauty.
kiwaradio.com
Paullina 19-Year-Old Taken To Sanford Sheldon After Tuesday Accident
Sheldon, Iowa– A Paullina 19-year-old was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sheldon on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 8:20 a.m., 40-year-old Melissa Baker of Sanborn was driving a 2012 Dodge Durango westbound on Highway 18, a half mile east of the Highway 60 interchange. They tell us that 19-year-old Sarah Jansma of Paullina was also westbound on 18 in a 2006 Chevy.
kicdam.com
Spirit Lake Man Hurt in Lyon County Crash
Rock Rapids, IA (KICD)– A Spirit Lake man sustained minor injuries in a single vehicle crash in Rock Rapids Friday afternoon. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office believes 67-year-old George Letscher suffered an unspecified medical condition that caused to lose control of the van he was driving. Letscher was transported to a local hospital by law enforcement.
kiwaradio.com
Hull Woman Rolls Car Near Hospers, Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital
Hospers, Iowa– A Hull woman was taken to the hospital after an accident near Hospers on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 9:50 a.m., 21-year-old Jewell Flores of Hull was driving a 2004 Honda westbound on 400th Street, three miles east of Hospers, which is a mile into O’Brien County.
wnax.com
Stopping Tyson Job Transfers
Tyson Foods has announced it will close its corporate office facilities in Dakota Dunes and move those jobs to its headquarters in Arkansas. District 17 House candidate Bill Shorma lives in Dakota Dunes and says Tyson employs people from a wide area…..https://on.soundcloud.com/7JzmZ. Shorma says he isn’t sure local and...
kicdam.com
Amy Meyer, 53, and Carol Meyer, 80, of Spencer
Joint Graveside Services for 53-year-old Amy Meyer and 80-year-old Carol Meyer of Spencer will be Thursday, October 20th, at 2 p.m. at North Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Spencer. Warner Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Comments / 0