Boston College Police respond to attempted burglary at off-campus housing

BOSTON — The Boston College Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to an attempted burglary at an off-campus housing residence late Thursday night.

The attempted break-in happened just after 10 p.m. in the area of Kirkwood Road in Brighton and police said the suspect tried to gain access to the residence on two different occasions on this date.

According to the victim, the suspect is described as an adult male with a thin build around 6 ft tall. He was reported to be wearing a white REI zip-up rain hoodie, a light-colored cloth mask, and black gloves.

The male was seen leaving in a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler or a smiliar style vehicle.

No additional information has been released at this time.

As a reminder the Boston College Police Department encourages you to do the following:

Lock your doors and windows. This includes patio doors and windows on upper floors, and keep those access points secured at all times.

Keep items such as ladders secured and away from your residence.

Be aware of your surroundings and get to know your neighbors.

Avoid leaving valuables in plain sight from windows.

Report suspicious activity and persons to the police immediately, with as much detailed information as possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

