Osceola County, FL

WESH

2 people hurt in Volusia County crash, fire officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Fire Department responded to a crash on Saturday. One vehicle and a motorcycle were involved in the crash on West International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach. One person was transported as a trauma alert and one person received basic life support, according...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

What’s next for lawsuit over Orlando’s $1B RoseArts District

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The developer behind the $1 billion RoseArts District project is eyeing a first phase that includes nearly 1,600 apartments and 150,000 square feet of retail space on the site of the former Lake Orlando Golf Club in the city’s Rosemont community.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Seminole County asks residents to be patient with debris clean-up

SANFORD, Fla. - As counties across Central Florida work to recover from Hurricane Ian, storm debris and people's belongings are piling up in front of homes and along roads. Some residents in Seminole County are getting so impatient seeing the debris they are taking it out on county workers. Seminole...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
LkldNow

Lakeland Electric Updates City Commission on Storm Outages

Lakeland Electric Assistant General Manager Joey Curry reported to the Lakeland City Commission on Friday afternoon on the city-owned utility’s performance during and after Hurricane Ian. Curry noted that 63,523 customers lost power during the storm – some as early as Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 28, as the outer bands...
LAKELAND, FL
CBS News

Orlando man arrested after shooting a Polk County Sheriff's Office deputy

POLK COUNTY, Fla.-- An Orlando man has been arrested and is facing four felonies and a misdemeanor after shooting a Polk County Sheriff's Office deputy Wednesday, October 12. 41-year old Gabriel Batista of Orlando was charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder of LEO (2-counts, FL), Written Threat to Kill (F2), Resisting with Violence (F3), and Discharging a Firearm on Residential Property (M1).
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Here’s how long major flooding could last along St. Johns River

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is long gone, but major flooding continues along the St. Johns River and its tributaries. It will take another week or more for the St. Johns to fall below major flood stage. The water may not completely recede until later in November as the...
DELAND, FL

