ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The developer behind the $1 billion RoseArts District project is eyeing a first phase that includes nearly 1,600 apartments and 150,000 square feet of retail space on the site of the former Lake Orlando Golf Club in the city’s Rosemont community.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO