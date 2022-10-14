Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Several Central Florida counties to start aerial spraying for mosquitos after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida has seen a mosquito boom since Hurricane Ian soaked the Sunshine State, leaving pools and puddles of standing water the little bloodsuckers use to lay their eggs. "Well they carry diseases, number one, and they're a pest!" says Winter Park resident John McDade. Central Florida counties...
click orlando
D-SNAP second phase opening for Orange and Flagler county residents affected by Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Children and Families announced on Sunday that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, will open on Monday, Oct. 17 for Orange, Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Pinellas, and St. Johns counties. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to families and...
click orlando
Defective water heater sparks fire at resort in Osceola County, officials say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A fire Saturday night at a resort in Osceola County prompted multiple agencies to dispatch help and resulted in no injuries, according to Osceola Fire Rescue. Around 9:45 p.m., a defective water heater started the fire in the bathroom area of a first-floor unit at...
ICON Park can’t remove FreeFall ride until Tyre Sampson death investigation ends, state says
Despite ICON Park announcing earlier this month that the Orlando FreeFall ride would be torn down after 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death while riding it, actually tearing it down may have to wait.
click orlando
PHOTOS: 30th annual Biketoberfest rides into the sunset in Daytona Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY. Fla. – As the smell of leather and exhaust fades away, the 30th annual Biketoberfest closes out in Volusia County on Sunday after a beautiful weather weekend. The event, which ran from Oct. 13-16, brought in thousands of motorcycles into the Daytona Beach area and was in...
Firefighters battle blaze started by grill at Seminole County home
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A family of six is displaced after a fire burned through a residential home in Seminole County. The fire happened at a home on Ermine Avenue in Winter Springs around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday. The Seminole County Fire Department arrived on the scene and had...
Deltona residents alarmed by holes forming after flooding from Hurricane Ian
DELTONA, Fla. — Flooding continues to cause problems for people across Central Florida. In Deltona, two large holes have formed- one on a road, and another in a person’s yard. The city closed Salem Drive in the Hidden Lake Estates area Friday morning. Residents there say they’re confused...
click orlando
Volusia County slowly reopens beach accesses, ramps after Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – County officials said Hurricane Ian caused damage to most of Volusia’s beach access ramps and boardwalks after it swept through Central Florida over two weeks ago. Officials said while some have reopened, other areas are still too dangerous to let people on. [TRENDING:...
WESH
2 people hurt in Volusia County crash, fire officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Fire Department responded to a crash on Saturday. One vehicle and a motorcycle were involved in the crash on West International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach. One person was transported as a trauma alert and one person received basic life support, according...
click orlando
2 weeks after Hurricane Ian, floodwater still covers major Seminole County road
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Part of State Road 46 remains closed in east Seminole County where water covers the road in Geneva towards Mims two weeks after Hurricane Ian. The water is slowly receding across the county, leaving 93 roads impassable as of Friday afternoon. Down at the Riverwalk...
Unicorp’s next step of I-Drive redevelopment project takes shape
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Smoke & Donuts BBQ restaurant soon will open a new brick-and-mortar location in Orlando. The barbecue and doughnut eatery will open its location at 601...
Contractor seen pumping sewage-contaminated floodwater into Lake Monroe
SANFORD, Fla. — Channel 9 witnessed a contractor on Friday pumping Hurricane Ian floodwater contaminated with sewage directly into Lake Monroe in Sanford. The contractor was pumping water out of Regetta Shores Apartments. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The city of Sanford said no permit had...
WESH
Flooding from Hurricane Ian shuts down popular Oviedo restaurant indefinitely
OVIEDO, Fla. — For the Black Hammock in Oviedo, sitting at the water’s edge has already been its shining feature. “There’s no other bar in Oviedo that has such a great view of Lake Jesup,” said manager Christina Thompson. But now, the water has taken over...
What’s next for lawsuit over Orlando’s $1B RoseArts District
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The developer behind the $1 billion RoseArts District project is eyeing a first phase that includes nearly 1,600 apartments and 150,000 square feet of retail space on the site of the former Lake Orlando Golf Club in the city’s Rosemont community.
fox35orlando.com
Seminole County asks residents to be patient with debris clean-up
SANFORD, Fla. - As counties across Central Florida work to recover from Hurricane Ian, storm debris and people's belongings are piling up in front of homes and along roads. Some residents in Seminole County are getting so impatient seeing the debris they are taking it out on county workers. Seminole...
Lakeland Electric Updates City Commission on Storm Outages
Lakeland Electric Assistant General Manager Joey Curry reported to the Lakeland City Commission on Friday afternoon on the city-owned utility’s performance during and after Hurricane Ian. Curry noted that 63,523 customers lost power during the storm – some as early as Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 28, as the outer bands...
CBS News
Orlando man arrested after shooting a Polk County Sheriff's Office deputy
POLK COUNTY, Fla.-- An Orlando man has been arrested and is facing four felonies and a misdemeanor after shooting a Polk County Sheriff's Office deputy Wednesday, October 12. 41-year old Gabriel Batista of Orlando was charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder of LEO (2-counts, FL), Written Threat to Kill (F2), Resisting with Violence (F3), and Discharging a Firearm on Residential Property (M1).
click orlando
Here’s how long major flooding could last along St. Johns River
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is long gone, but major flooding continues along the St. Johns River and its tributaries. It will take another week or more for the St. Johns to fall below major flood stage. The water may not completely recede until later in November as the...
click orlando
Thousands descend on downtown Orlando for annual ‘Come out with Pride’ event
ORLANDO, Fla. – Thousands descended on downtown Orlando on Saturday to celebrate at the annual Come out with Pride festival, wrapping up with a fireworks show at Lake Eola park. Festival organizers expected more than 200,00 people to attend this year’s Pride event. They also weren’t taking any chances...
New documents show Florida spent nearly $1 million for two more sets of planned migrant flights
ORLANDO, Fla. — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration plans to continue flying migrants who entered the country illegally to Democratic strongholds, his spokeswoman said Saturday, a day after newly released records showed the state paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to Delaware and Illinois.
