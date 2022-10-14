Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CBS Sports
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Centering second line Saturday
Kuznetsov has been moved down to the second line in practice Saturday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Kuznetsov and the Capitals are both off to slow starts as the Russian has yet to pick up a point in two contests, while the Capitals have started the season 0-2-0. Kuznetsov is centering T.J. Oshie and Anthony Mantha at practice as coach Peter Laviolette is shuffling his top two lines.
Utica Comets host their home opener Monday: What to know about the season
Five months have passed since Uticans trudged out of the Adirondack Bank Center. A North Division title and 95-point regular season ended in a semifinal game five loss to the Rochester Americans. ...
CBS Sports
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Another massive game
Crosby had a goal and two assists for a second straight game in a 6-2 win over the Lightning on Saturday. Sid is off to a hot start in his 18th NHL season. He also had a goal and two assists in the Pens' season opener Thursday. Crosby scored off a feed from Jake Guentzel that got past a sliding Erik Cernak. He went forehand-backhand around Brian Elliott. Crosby then set up Guentzel's goal, which stood as the winner, and the center's shot on the power play was deflected in by Bryan Rust to put the Pens up 5-1 in the third. With the three points, Crosby moved past Doug Gilmour to 19th on the all-time NHL scoring list with 1,415 points. Next up is Adam Oates at 1,420.
CBS Sports
Jets' Michael Carter: Seven touches in win at Lambeau
Carter rushed six times for 41 yards and caught his only target for six yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over Green Bay. The Jets used Breece Hall (20 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown) as a workhorse in a game that started out as a defensive struggle before New York's running game got going. That left change-of-pace duties for Carter, who was effective in the limited role. Carter set a single-game season high by averaging 6.8 yards per carry in this one, bumping his season mark up to 3.8 heading into a Week 7 trip to Denver.
CBS Sports
Braves' Charlie Morton: Starting Game 4 on Saturday
Morton will draw the start in Saturday's Game 4 matchup in the NLDS with the Phillies. Morton will have his next expected start pushed back a day after Spencer Strider was confirmed as Friday's Game 3 starter. The 38-year-old has yet to pitch in the postseason after having posted a 6.23 ERA in his final five outings of the regular season. Morton will look to produce a better performance in Saturday's contest, which could be an elimination game for Atlanta.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Mark Kolozsvary: Grabbed off waivers by Orioles
Kolozsvary was claimed off waivers by Baltimore on Friday. Kolozsvary reached the majors for the first time this season but didn't make a big impact, hitting .200/.238/.450 with one homer in 21 trips to the plate. He'll attempt to win a job backing up Adley Rutschman next season.
CBS Sports
Braves' Orlando Arcia: Sitting Game 3
Arcia is not in the starting lineup for Game 3 of the NLDS versus the Phillies on Friday. Arcia will take a seat after he went 0-for-5 with two walks and a strikeout while starting the first two games of the NLDS. Vaughn Grissom will draw the start at second base and bat eighth against the Phillies on Friday.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: Draws Game 4 start
Syndergaard will start Game 4 of the NLDS on Saturday against Atlanta, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. After their win in Game 3 on Friday, Syndergaard will have the chance to send the Phillies to the NLCS with a strong performance. He entered Game 2 of the NLDS as a reliever and threw one inning -- his only appearance of the postseason. Bailey Falter was another option to draw the start in Game 4, and he could still serve in a multi-inning relief role if Syndergaard has a short outing.
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Makes long catch
Davis caught two of four targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Packers. Davis contributed New York's longest offensive play of the day, making a double move before hauling in a 41-yard pass during the second half. Thanks to that reception, the veteran led the Jets in yards through the air, as quarterback Zach Wilson managed only 110 overall. While the team's passing attack still lacks consistency, Davis at least helps move the chains and has been more impactful lately than purported top wideout Elijah Moore, who boasts merely 11 yards over the last two weeks and wasn't targeted Sunday.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Geno Smith: Slowed by Arizona
Smith completed 20 of 31 passes for 197 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 19-9 win over Arizona. Smith helped the Seahawks to victory, though he was unable to continue his extremely efficient performances. After averaging 10.7 yards per attempt in each of his last two games, Smith managed only a mark of 6.4 yards per attempt against Arizona. He also failed to throw for a touchdown for the second time this season, resulting in a disappointing performance. Smith should be in a positive game environment to rebound in a Week 8 matchup against the Chargers.
CBS Sports
Jets' Sauce Gardner: Undergoing evaluation
Gardner exited Sunday's game against the Packers to be evaluated for a head injury, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports. Gardner jogged to the locker room after a collision with one of Green Bay's wide receivers during the second half, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. With the Jets currently up 27-10 late in the fourth quarter, expect cornerback Michael Carter to likely finish out the remainder of this contest.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Won't play at Cleveland
Jones (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game at the Browns. Jones was forced out of New England's win versus Detroit in Week 5 early with an ankle injury, and he'll now have to miss his first game this season. Until he's ready to play again, rookie fourth-rounder Jack Jones should see more reps on the boundaries.
CBS Sports
Bills' Christian Benford: No injury designation
Benford doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs. Benford will return to action in Week 6 after missing the previous two games due to a hand injury. The rookie sixth-round pick had to battle for a roster spot, but he's been thrust into an expanded role for Buffalo's injury-depleted secondary.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Goes 6-for-6 in preseason loss
Gobert finished Friday's loss to the Nets with 16 points (6-6 FG, 4-10 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and four steals over 30 minutes. Gobert was perfect from the field in the defeat but went just 4-for-10 from the charity stripe. He didn't register any blocks but still made an impact on the defensive end with four steals. Efficiency is a big part of Gobert's offensive game -- he's a career 65.3 percent shooter -- which helps make up for the fact that he's not a big-time scorer and isn't a good free-throw shooter. Despite the holes in his game, he's a valuable fantasy asset due to his elite rebounding and shot-blocking prowess.
CBS Sports
Saints' Michael Thomas: Out for a third straight game
Thomas (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Cincinnati, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Thomas will miss a third straight game, and perhaps a fourth with the Saints on a short schedule ahead of their Thursday matchup with Arizona in Week 7. With Chris Olave (concussion), Jarvis Landry (knee) and Deonte Harty (foot) also in danger of missing Sunday's game, the Saints may be down to Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith as the only healthy wide receivers out of the six they carry on the active roster.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Josh Jackson: Stays in Pittsburgh
Jackson signed with the Steelers on Saturday. Jackson has played with the Steelers' practice squad since Week 4's matchup against the Jets. Through his two games with the team, he recorded two tackles (one solo) and one forced recovery. With both Cameron Sutton and Levi Wallace out, Jackson will join the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
