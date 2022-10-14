Crosby had a goal and two assists for a second straight game in a 6-2 win over the Lightning on Saturday. Sid is off to a hot start in his 18th NHL season. He also had a goal and two assists in the Pens' season opener Thursday. Crosby scored off a feed from Jake Guentzel that got past a sliding Erik Cernak. He went forehand-backhand around Brian Elliott. Crosby then set up Guentzel's goal, which stood as the winner, and the center's shot on the power play was deflected in by Bryan Rust to put the Pens up 5-1 in the third. With the three points, Crosby moved past Doug Gilmour to 19th on the all-time NHL scoring list with 1,415 points. Next up is Adam Oates at 1,420.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO