Uncertainty is common during the transition to empty nest. Mixed emotions are normal when becoming an empty nester. Take time to rediscover yourself and your marriage. The boxes and suitcases were unpacked. The dorm room decorated. The requests for weekly phone calls or, at the very least, proof of life texts several times a week (and each morning on the weekends!) was given. The goodbye was hard. The drive home, bittersweet. As you return to your now empty nest the questions begin—Who am I now? What do I do with all my time? What are we (my spouse) going to say and do with each other?

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 1 DAY AGO