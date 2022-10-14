Read full article on original website
Related
Parenting expert says parents should never high-five their children
A parenting expert has said adults should never high-five children and it's for a reason many wouldn't expect. Yep, while you or I may not think twice about giving a quick high-five to a younger relative as a greeting or a way to say ‘well done’ - one expert says it should be ‘reserved for individuals of equal, or fairly equal, status’, and not for little ones.
KIDS・
8 red flags in relationships: Couples therapists share common examples and what they mean
Whether you're dating or married, learn to recognize what are red flags in a relationship, according to couples therapists.
Opinion: Three Women Shed Light On Why They Stayed in Unhappy Marriages
I recently talked with one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
psychologytoday.com
Sadness and Joy: Managing the Transition to an Empty Nest
Uncertainty is common during the transition to empty nest. Mixed emotions are normal when becoming an empty nester. Take time to rediscover yourself and your marriage. The boxes and suitcases were unpacked. The dorm room decorated. The requests for weekly phone calls or, at the very least, proof of life texts several times a week (and each morning on the weekends!) was given. The goodbye was hard. The drive home, bittersweet. As you return to your now empty nest the questions begin—Who am I now? What do I do with all my time? What are we (my spouse) going to say and do with each other?
I no longer speak to my parents, and I am better off
I haven’t spoken to either my mother or my father since December of 2018. Family is important and valuable to most people. Family is incredibly important to me as well. I have two young children, a partner, and a very close set of friends.
Spider-Man Star Laura Harrier Wants to Destigmatize Therapy in the Black Community
Laura Harrier covered a lot of ground in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan. She shared what her new home looks like (think 1920s Paris), her go-to reality TV show (90 Day Fiancé), and details about her friendship with Spider-Man: Homecoming costar Zendaya. But the 32-year-old actor also spoke candidly about how she prioritizes her mental health. When asked how she takes care of herself, Harrier said therapy gave her the tools she needed to feel good.
YOGA・
‘Romanticizing Your Life’ Can Be a Legit Form of Mindfulness
If you’ve been a habitual TikTok scroller since May 2020, you’ve likely come across one of the 71,000 videos soundtracked to user Ashley Ward’s part inspirational, part instructional call-to-action: “You have to start romanticizing your life,” a voice says, as the camera hovers over a group of friends on a beach before slowly zooming in on Ward as she lies down on a towel. “You have to start thinking of yourself as the main character. Because if you don’t, life will continue to pass you by. And all the little things that make it so beautiful will continue to go unnoticed.”
psychologytoday.com
Why Adult Child/Parent Reconciliation is Often Impossible
Many adult children might want to reconcile but it remains a theoretical that can't be reached in real life. This is also true for parents. Repeated efforts at changing the tenor of the relationship over years diminish the chances that reconciliation can actually happen. There really isn't a "middle ground"...
Constance Wu Shared How a Friend Saved Her Life During a Mental Health Crisis
Constance Wu has talked about how she found the care she needed after a suicide attempt in two interviews this week, on Good Morning America and Red Table Talk. The Crazy Rich Asians actor also spoke about returning to social media after a three-year break, experiencing sexual harassment on the set of Fresh Off the Boat, and mental health awareness within the Asian American community.
Quiet quitting and the great resignation have a common cause – dissatisfied workers feel they can't speak up in the workplace
U.S. workers have been at the forefront of three big trends in recent months. First there was the “great resignation,” in which record numbers of workers were quitting their jobs. That coincided with a flurry of unionizing efforts at major U.S. companies, including Starbucks and Apple. Most recently, you’ve probably heard about “quiet quitting,” an often-misunderstood phrase that can mean either doing your job’s bare minimum or just not striving to overachieve. As a management professor who has studied worker behavior for over two decades, I believe these are all reactions to the same problem: Workers are dissatisfied in their current...
For Years Doctors Told Me My Constant Exhaustion and Night Terrors Were Normal. They Weren’t.
One afternoon five years ago, while I was working as the head of talent relations for the Television Academy, I was sitting in a meeting planning for the Emmys (as one does). I was excited, engaged, on the edge of my seat…until I wasn’t. Suddenly, exhaustion consumed me. The need to sleep hit me like a weighted blanket, making me feel heavy from eyelids to toes.
Why Peloton’s Robin Arzón Believes ‘Balance’ Is Actually a Myth
As her day job, Robin Arzón is the head instructor and VP of fitness at Peloton. At home, she’s mom to her one-year-old daughter, Athena. And in between all of that, she’s done everything from writing New York Times best-selling books, partnering with companies to design chic sunglasses, glam nurseries, and kickass jogging strollers, and tackling marathons and ultramarathons.
7 Things You Can Do to Show Up for the New Parent in Your Life
I think there should be a new rule at baby showers: No more onesies. Okay, there’s nothing wrong with onesies, per se; I had plenty of them given to me. Babies do need clothes (albeit a limited amount). But what we fail to recognize when we curate baby registries full of expensive products we may or may not use and gift new parents clothing that their babies will outgrow in mere months is that the best gift a parent can receive is the gift of support.
parentherald.com
How Parenting Twins Presents a Multitude of Joys and Challenges
As a parent, you are expected to be prepared physically, mentally, and financially. Being a parent of a single child at birth can be exciting and scary at the same time. But, what if you become a parent of multiples?. Kids who are born as part of higher-order births can...
psychologytoday.com
What I Learned About the Importance of Values in a Relationship
As my wedding quickly approaches, I find myself both taking comfort in the arms of my fiancé while also being reminded of the past and filled with gratitude for how my life has unfolded. The ideas below are ones that come from reflective thought and research:. Choose someone who...
Daily Princetonian
In anticipation of love
Growing up, people would tell me I was (too) hyper and (too) excited, so I began to see myself as a sort of excessive personality. As the youngest of three, I learned a lot from my older sisters; from lessons on boys to old clothes, everything I know and own is a hand-me-down that I acquired through the art of anticipation. From my family’s semi-dysfunctionality, I quickly came to learn that “family” was something of a group of random people placed together by the hands of fate.
Disagreements over how to care for aging parents can ruin sibling relationships. These expert tips can prevent damage
Experts say you can avoid strain on your sibling relationships with proper planning and lots of communication. When Robin Weeks visited her mother in Tennessee, she saw moldy food in the fridge and piles of unpaid bills. Weeks decided to move her mother near her home in Virginia in 2013 so she could keep a closer eye on her mom’s well-being. She thought watching her mother’s health deteriorate would be the most traumatic part of the situation. Instead, it was the mounting tension with her brothers that proved to be the most scarring.
Is Marriage a Necessity?
Programming. Propaganda. Pressure. Man in Black Long-sleeved Shirt and Woman in Black DressPhoto by Jasmine Carter. Around a certain time in our lives, most of us experience an urge from within and without ourselves, the urge to find a mate, and eventually start a family.
SELF
New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
SELF is wellness you can trust. We help people feel better. No matter the platform—website, Snapchat, newsletters, consumer products, events—our work reflects this service-driven mission and the core values of inclusivity, accuracy, and empathy. We recognize that wellness is as much about self-expression and self-compassion as it is about workout classes and healthy eating; that it’s not an all-or-nothing thing; and that every person’s individual goals for wellness are different, and that’s great.https://www.self.com/
Comments / 0