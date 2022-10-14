The New Melle Food Co-op is a new local grocery store coming to New Melle. The Co-op will offer food staples and local luxuries. The goal is to sell fresh produce, bulk goods, meat, dairy products, grab-n-go prepared foods, and other everyday grocery items. All items will be sourced as locally as possible. The Co-op is removing the middlemen, which allows the Co-op to offer healthy and fresh food that is affordable and accessible. Shopping at the Co-op is as simple as becoming a member for FREE in-store or online.

NEW MELLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO