Karen’s Diner opening permanent location in south St. Louis
"At Karen's, you will be greeted and waited upon by rude waiters and forced to play a variety of games."
St. Peters-based Heavy Smoke BBQ named Grand Champions at 2022 Jack Daniel’s competition￼
A popular St. Peters barbecue joint has claimed its second world championship in less than a year, as the St. Louis area lays claim to having the best barbecue in the nation.
Millstadt Optimist Club hosts 21st annual BBQ Chili Cook-off
The 21st annual BBQ Chili Cook-off is happening Sunday, October 16 in Millstadt, Illinois.
feastmagazine.com
The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: Oct. 14-16
It's that time of year again…chili cook-off season. Sample chilis from the best of the best in downtown Alton, Illinois, this weekend. If chili's not your thing, don't worry; you can take part in St. Louis Taco Week, a pop-up pumpkin patch at City Foundry STL and much more this weekend.
edglentoday.com
Hawaiian Brothers Grill Will Bring New Restaurant To Edwardsville Fresh From Islands
EDWARDSVILLE - Area residents can soon expect something new and unique, fresh from the islands - Hawaiian Brothers Grill - at 2386 Troy Road, Edwardsville. Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy said Hawaiian Brothers is expected to open by the end of October. A visit to the new restaurant showed much of the work finished on the building.
Halloween spirit is in the air at Boo at the Zoo
For people looking to get into the Halloween spirit, Boo at the Zoo is back.
24th annual Canine Games benefits no-kill animal shelter
Five Acres Animal Shelter, Purina Farms, and the Spirit of St. Louis Samoyed Club have partnered up for the annual canine games at Purina Farms.
Look for Lions Choice ‘golden tickets’ to win free food for a year
A St. Louis-based restaurant is turning 55 on Oct. 26. Lion’s Choice is known for its famous roast beef sandwiches, fries, and frozen custard.
Grant’s Farm Halloween Nights are back again
Grant's farm Halloween nights are in full swing.
The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: October 13 to 19
Our picks for the must-see shows of the next seven days
Boone Country Connection
A Local Grocery Store is Opening in New Melle
The New Melle Food Co-op is a new local grocery store coming to New Melle. The Co-op will offer food staples and local luxuries. The goal is to sell fresh produce, bulk goods, meat, dairy products, grab-n-go prepared foods, and other everyday grocery items. All items will be sourced as locally as possible. The Co-op is removing the middlemen, which allows the Co-op to offer healthy and fresh food that is affordable and accessible. Shopping at the Co-op is as simple as becoming a member for FREE in-store or online.
advantagenews.com
Free breakfast on Veterans Day
Local businesses are joining forces to offer a free breakfast for veterans and their families on Veterans Day. It’s called Breakfast for a Hero and will be held at the Best Western Premier in Alton on Friday November 11 from 8-10am. Claywell Asset Management-Raymond James in Godfrey is spearheading...
'The hard part is leaving this': Sugaree Baking Company to close its doors at end of year
ST. LOUIS — Sugaree Baking Company in St. Louis' Dogtown neighborhood has had a long success in selling lots and selling quickly. After 27 years, co-owners Pat Rutherford-Pettine and her husband Jimmy are selling the business. The couple has had their fair share of challenges. And even still, their...
Several St. Louisans, businesses observe Clergy Appreciation Month
October is Clergy Appreciation Month. People in the St. Louis area, and even a Fortune 500 company, are celebrating pastors, chaplains, and other spiritual leaders.
Check out the current fall foliage map in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — We've all seen the colors on the leaves start to change over the last couple of weeks. While the colors are starting to pop just a bit more recently, we're still about 10 days away from peak fall colors. Every week, our friends at The Foliage...
Let's Convert the Loop Trolley Into a Rolling Bathroom
If we're gonna be stuck with this thing, we might as well make it useful
St. Louis Mayor to Join Reparations Event This Weekend
Mayor Tishaura Jones has supported providing reparations to Black St. Louisans in the past
KSDK
Sugaree Baking Company in St. Louis closing at the end of the year
After 27 years, Sugaree Baking Company will close at the end of the year. The pandemic and staffing shortages took a toll on the business.
Fans pack Union Station, Enterprise Center to celebrate new Blues season
It's officially hockey season in St. Louis, and the Blues kicked off the new campaign Saturday with a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.
High demand for flu shots at SSM clinics and drive-thrus
SSM Health has been offering opportunities on Saturdays for people to get their flu shot, setting up many locations in the St. Louis metropolitan area.
