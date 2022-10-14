ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

feastmagazine.com

The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: Oct. 14-16

It's that time of year again…chili cook-off season. Sample chilis from the best of the best in downtown Alton, Illinois, this weekend. If chili's not your thing, don't worry; you can take part in St. Louis Taco Week, a pop-up pumpkin patch at City Foundry STL and much more this weekend.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Boone Country Connection

A Local Grocery Store is Opening in New Melle

The New Melle Food Co-op is a new local grocery store coming to New Melle. The Co-op will offer food staples and local luxuries. The goal is to sell fresh produce, bulk goods, meat, dairy products, grab-n-go prepared foods, and other everyday grocery items. All items will be sourced as locally as possible. The Co-op is removing the middlemen, which allows the Co-op to offer healthy and fresh food that is affordable and accessible. Shopping at the Co-op is as simple as becoming a member for FREE in-store or online.
NEW MELLE, MO
advantagenews.com

Free breakfast on Veterans Day

Local businesses are joining forces to offer a free breakfast for veterans and their families on Veterans Day. It’s called Breakfast for a Hero and will be held at the Best Western Premier in Alton on Friday November 11 from 8-10am. Claywell Asset Management-Raymond James in Godfrey is spearheading...
ALTON, IL
